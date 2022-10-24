The fitness business whirlwind and Gold’s Gym owner is believed dead along with his family after their plane crashed near Costa Rica

Rainer Schaller, the fitness business titan, is believed dead along with his family and two others after their plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica on Friday, local officials announced.

The most recent report from Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security, released Friday, states that it had “received information about an executive aircraft from Mexico heading to Limón, which lost its track with control tower of Juan Santamaría Airport about a 6 p.m. m while flying over the Parismina area in the Costa Rican Caribbean.”

CNN reports that a copy of the flight manifest identified Schaller, a German national, along with four other German nationals and a pilot, as being aboard the private flight on Friday. Among the German nationals were Schaller’s partner, Christiane Schikorsky, and two minors.

DW is identifying the minors as the children of Schaller and Schikorsky.

Schaller’s RSG Group runs an international fitness empire that includes Gold’s, McFit and John Reed. German newspaper Bild quoted McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty as saying that Schaller, his partner Christiane Schikorsky and their two children, and another unnamed man were passengers on the plane.

“We don’t know any more at the moment,” Minaty said, according to DW.

The plane, a Piaggio P.180 Avanti, went missing on Friday evening roughly 20 miles from the coast on its way to the airport of Costa Rica Caribbean port city of Limon. The aircraft took off from Palenque, a Mexican city popular with tourists for its archaeological ruins, DW reports, and lost contact with the guiding control tower near Limon two hours and 41 minutes later.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Public Security, Jorge Torres Carillo,, tweeted on Saturday that two bodies have so far been recovered.

