Gallery: WeHo Pride Parade 2023

Attendees on Sunday ranged from stars to pols to (Barbie) dolls
By
-
12
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The ‘Barbie’ movie float (Photo by Tommaso Boded/Getty Images
Rainbow coalition (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

 