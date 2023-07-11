The Fox Village Theatre in Westwood, a cultural hub of the community since it opened in 1931 and the site of gala premieres from A Star Is Born to franchises like Spider-Man and The Fast and the Furious, has been for sale since January 18.

Now, commercial real estate firm Newmark Capital Markets has updated the listing, as reported by The Daily Bruin, in anticipation of the expiration of the lease held by Regency Theaters on the 1,375-capacity auditorium at the end of July.

The sale of the 24,099-square-foot property includes the theater, its iconic 170-foot art deco tower, and adjacent structures used as commercial businesses.

The Fox Village is among a dwindling number of large-scale movie palaces that date to Hollywood’s golden age. More recently, it was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, in a scene were Margot Robbie, portraying Sharon Tate, slips into a matinee to watch herself in the 1968 spy comedy The Wrecking Crew. (The director owns two classic L.A. movie houses: the New Beverly Cinema, a revival house, and the Vista Theatre, a single-screen venue opened in 1923.)

In its listing, Newmark touts the Fox Village Theatre as “a multi-generational asset which has not been previously made available for sale … adding to the uniqueness and rarity of the offering.”

Since taking over the theater in 2010, Regency has upgraded the auditorium with an immersive Dolby Atmos sound system and other technical upgrades.

The possible sale is part of a larger post-Covid realignment of classic movie theaters across Los Angeles, among them the landmark Cinerama Dome, which closed during the pandemic and has yet to reopen.