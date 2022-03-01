It’s that time of year again, the flowers are in bloom, the weather is warming and the buzz of festival season is upon us. Emerge from your winter hibernation to the oasis of the Palm Desert and the beautiful adventure that awaits you. Whether you fancy yourself a foodie, a fashionista, a sports fan or a music lover, there’s something for everyone here.

Every day is an opportunity to create your own festivities in Palm Desert. Find your style browsing for vintage gems at Fine Art of Design and Peach Whiskers or score discounts on designer names along El Paseo; Palm Desert’s shopping scene has it all. From three-egg brunch specialties at Wilma & Frieda’s to upscale, Tuscan-style dining at La Spiga, Palm Desert’s dining scene offers a taste for every hour of the day. The festival may be your main draw, but Palm Desert’s collection of public arts and murals means some of the best memories will be unplanned magic.

Palm Desert offers a central location for convenient transit to whichever festival you choose with a lineup of hotels for every budget. Options include both luxury resorts and extended-stay options for longer trips over a full week of spring break. The Spring event calendar kicks off with the BNP Paribas Open March 3-22, followed by Fashion Week March 19-25, the Palm Desert Wine & Food Fest March 25-27 and ultimate music fest, Coachella, April 15-17 and April 22-24 followed by every country lovers favorite Stagecoach April 29-May 1.

The enchanted Palm Desert has something for every set of ears, eyes and taste buds, appealing to every individual sense of style. Celebrate the season with the biggest names in music, savor high-end flavors from the best chefs in the world or just take that much-needed reset and recharge. Make your own agenda and find your happy pace in Palm Desert.