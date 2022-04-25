Leave all responsibilities at the door and step into your oasis at The Strand’s historic beachfront establishment, Sea Sprite Oceanfront Hotel. A Hermosa Beach staple since 1964, Sea Sprite is the best way to experience the beach lifestyle and soak in the essence of Southern California.

Steps from the sand, Sea Sprite is a breezy 34-room boutique hotel that has been newly renovated with modern, upscale beachy decor. Rest, relax and rejuvenate with ocean views from your room and direct access to the beach.

Located at 10th and The Strand, Sea Sprite is just 6 miles from LAX and right in the middle of the action of over 60 restaurants, bars and shops, all within walking distance. With parking onsite, you can swap those wheels for a bike rental and take a quick ride along The Strand’s 22-mile paved bicycle path. Grab a beach gear rental fit with a wagon, chairs and everything you need to unwind in the sand. Several volleyball nets just outside the hotel make for easy access for a game and a pair of swings are a fun respite for the whole family. Close out your perfect beach day cozied up next to the fireplace for an excellent sunset show on the hotel’s deck.

The beauty isn’t just outside, get comfortable in a room with spacious living areas that best suits your needs. From private balconies and kitchenettes, family-size rooms, views of the Hermosa Beach Pier and plush queen and king sized beds, this beach haven can’t be beat.

For larger parties, enjoy the 1,170 square foot private suite aptly named The Beach House. Disconnected from the main hotel, the two-bedroom residence has a fully equipped kitchen and private beachfront porch. With rooms designed for the entire family, Sea Sprite is both kid and furry family friendly.

Feel right at home thanks to the above and beyond hospitality and friendly staff. Whether you’re in need of a relaxing staycation, celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, or even running a wellness retreat – Sea Sprite is the hotel for you!