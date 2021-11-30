Exipure is a new weight loss formula designed to help you lose weight by activating brown adipose tissue. By taking Exipure, you can purportedly safely lose weight without having to go on a restrictive diet or crazy exercise program.

Since Exipure is new, there are a lot of questions about this potentially game-changing weight loss supplement. What exactly is Exipure? How does it work? Is it safe for you? Read our full review to discover everything you should know about Exipure, from its’ ingredients, benefits vs. side effects, as well as, the pros and cons. On top of helping answer where to buy Exipure online, here is a topical overview of everything covered below:

Supplement: Exipure Overview: Exipure is a healthy weight loss support supplement formulated by doctors with 8 exotic ingredients and plant-based herbal extracts that boost brown fat conversion by targeting low brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels, the newly discovered weight gain culprit. Method: Take one capsule per day to enjoy the Exipure benefits Product Origins: Dr. Lam discovery, Dr. James Wilkins formulator and Jack Barrett manufacturer Purpose: With the special discovery of a tropical loophole based on Cat Ba Island studies, this exotic fat-dissolving hack of boosting brown adipose tissue levels naturally transforms cells from fat storers to fat shrinkers thanks to the calorie-burning Exipure ingredients Ingredients: Perilla leaves (Perilla frutescens)

Propolis (also known as bee glue)

Kudzu root (featured as a booty fat melter on Dr Oz TV show)

Holy Basil (much different than regular basil, rich in ursolic acid)

Oleuropein (antioxidant-rich polyphenol from olive oil)

White Korean Ginseng (panax ginseng)

Amur Cork Bark (phellodendron amurense is rich in berberine)

Quercetin (quercetum is a potent natural flavonoid) Cost: $39 per bottle when ordering the best-value 6-bottle package

$49 per bottle when ordering the most popular 3-bottle package (does have additional shipping fees but also gets two free bonuses)

$59 per bottle when ordering the starter package of 1-bottle (will pay shipping and handling fees too, does not include free bonuses)

all Exipure pills are backed by a refund policy of up to 6 months after original purchase date Freebies: There are two free bonuses included in the 3 and 6 month orders:

1-day Kickstart Detox (helps aid in optimal absorption of Exipure ingredients)

Renew You (coincides with the Exipure supplement experience)

Exipure will NEVER be sold in local health stores or shops

Exipure will NEVER be sold on Amazon, GNC, eBay, Walmart, CVS or Walgreens or any other third party marketplace

Exipure will ONLY be sold online on the official website’s store

Contact: The Exipure phone number and Exipure customer service contact

Send emails to [email protected]

Use 1-800-390-6035 for USA and 1-208-345-4245 for Intl support

Now that we cracked upon the Exipure nutshell, let’s review everything Exipure related to find out what customers should know upfront and if it is indeed worth the money to buy or not.

What is Exipure & How Does it Work?

As previously mentioned, Exipure is a new weight loss supplement designed to safely help you shed fat through a blend of all-natural ingredients. According to the manufacturer, Exipure is the first weight loss product of its’ kind to directly address the root cause of weight gain – low levels of brown adipose tissue, or BAT.

Studies have found that low BAT levels are directly linked to being overweight or obese. Adults with higher BAT levels tend to be leaner because BAT burns calories at a much more significant rate than regular fat. In other words, slimmer people have the ability to significantly burn fat more fat to stay thinner because it is easier to burn more calories per day.

The formula inside Exipure is designed to support healthy BAT Levels. If you can maintain a healthy caloric deficit while you take Exipure, then you can continually lose weight in a safe, healthy manner for long-term weight loss.

So how exactly does Exipure work? According to the manufacturer, this is how Exipure can help you lose weight:

“Exipure is unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in your life before. It is the only product in the world with a proprietary blend of 8 exotic nutrients and plants designed to target low brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels, the new found root-cause of your unexplained weight gain.”

By raising your BAT levels – even in the smallest amounts, Exipure can lead to a significant increase in daily caloric expenditure, thus helping you lose weight more quickly. In addition, Exipure can boost your energy levels to help sustain your energy levels from when you wake up until you’re ready to go to bed.

What is Brown Adipose Tissue?

Brown adipose tissue, or BAT, is a particular type of fat activated when you get cold. BAT produces heat to help you maintain your body temperature when you get cold.

Brown fat contains more mitochondria than white fat, which is the typical fat you want to get rid of. Mitochondria are the cell’s “powerhouse” that uses energy to produce heat.

Studies have found that brown fat uses regular body fat as fuel. Regular exercise also stimulates hormones that activate brown fat, which is one of the many reasons why regular exercise is considered essential for your health.

Exipure is designed to activate the BAT in your body and help you create more BAT. Doing so can significantly improve your body’s ability to produce heat and increase your caloric expenditure daily. Doing so increases your caloric deficit and can help you lose weight without having to spend hours on a treadmill or going on restrictive diets that can be impossible to follow.

Exipure Features & Benefits

According to the official website, there are various features and benefits associated with Exipure. They claim that their product is:

Uses 100% all-natural ingredients

Uses plant-based ingredients

Is Non-GMO & non-habit forming with zero stimulants

Scientifically backed with clean ingredients

Available in easy to swallow capsules

Ingredients in Exipure

The ingredients inside Exipure weight loss pills are led by the 300mg Exipure formula blend consisting of;

Oleuropein Blend [Olive (Olea europaea) leaf extract 20% Oleuropein] (200mg of the 300mg)

[Olive (Olea europaea) leaf extract 20% Oleuropein] (200mg of the 300mg) Holy Basil (Ocimum sanctum) leaf extract 2.5% Ursolic and Oleanolic acids

(Ocimum sanctum) leaf extract 2.5% Ursolic and Oleanolic acids Concentrated Bee Propolis

Berberine (from Phellodendron amurense bark extract)

(from Phellodendron amurense bark extract) Kudzu root extract (Pueraria Iobata)

(Pueraria Iobata) Quercetin (quercetum)

(quercetum) White Korean Ginseng root extract 5% ginsenosides (panax ginseng)

5% ginsenosides (panax ginseng) Perilla leaf extract 90% luteolin (perilla frutescens)

To raise your levels of brown adipose tissue in your body, Exipure contains eight natural ingredients. According to Exipure, these herbal extracts are clinically proven ingredients that increase the amount of calorie-burning brown adipose tissue in your body.

All of the ingredients in Exipure are designed to boost BAT levels. In addition, some of these ingredients support brain health, digestion, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function.

As one can see by the list of the Exipure ingredients that make up this exotic hack and tropical loophole solution, here are the eight ingredients found in the Exipure formula explained:

Holy Basil: Holy basil is a leafy plant native to Southeast Asia. It is an adaptogenic plant that can reduce physical and mental stress. It is also said to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well.

Perilla: Perilla is said to support digestion, reduce inflammation, eliminate stress, and fight allergies. Various animal studies have found perilla can improve body composition by activating brown adipose tissue.

White Korean Ginseng: White Korean Ginseng has been used to improve overall health in adults. However, human studies have found that ginseng may support weight loss by activating BAT, altering fat formation, and inhibiting intestinal fat absorption.

Amur Cork Bark: Amur cork bark is said to lower anxiety and stress, supports cognition, fights osteoporosis, and reduce the chance of prostate issues. It may also fight cortisol production, which may lead to weight gain.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a powerful flavonoid with several benefits. Human studies have found that quercetin can directly inhibit fat accumulation and enhance fat cell death. It also possesses potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Oleuropein: Oleuropein is a polyphenolic compound found in olive oil and the leaves of the olive tree. In various studies, oleuropein has reduced the risk of obesity. It also has been shown to lower body fat and weight gain by activating BAT.

Propolis: Propolis is a compound produced by bees. Propolis is said to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antiviral properties. It also may have laxative-like effects and inhibit fat absorption.

Kudzu: Kudzu is a plant native to several Asian countries. Studies have found it may enhance liver function, alleviate the symptoms of menopause, reduce inflammation, fight headaches, and protect the heart.

How Much Weight Can Be Lost With Exipure?

If you visit the official website of Exipure, you’ll see many weight loss testimonials from customers. Here are a few of the testimonials found on the official website of Exipure:

One customer named Zach purportedly lost 26lbs after taking Exipure. He claims to feel happier and be fitter in his 40s than he did in his 30s. He says he plans on continuing to take Exipure until he reaches his weight loss goal.

Another woman, Cassie, claims to have lost 40lbs “in no time” while taking Exipure. She continues to lose weight and has already lost four dress sizes in just a short period.

Finally, a third customer named Lauren claims she lost 35lbs while taking Exipure. She says she feels amazing, and her energy levels are through the roof. She no longer suffers from stress or anxiety when going out in public.

These are just a few of the testimonials from customers who’ve taken Exipure. The makers of Exipure claim they developed the formula based on a “tropical loophole” that can dissolve fat overnight. By adding this supplement to a healthy diet and exercise regimen, you can purportedly lose a large amount of weight in just a short period.

Can Exipure Work? Science Behind Exipure

Exipure is a new diet supplement, which means it has not conducted peer-reviewed clinical studies or research on its’ formula. However, the manufacturer claims its’ ingredients are based on proven weight loss research. This is why Exipure cites several studies on their official website.

For example, in a 2004 study, researchers analyzed brown adipose tissue and its’ ability to transfer energy from food into heat. This study concluded that brown adipose tissue helps combust lipids and glucose within the mitochondria. In other words, BAT enables you to burn stored fat and the calories you are eating, which targets weight loss in two different angles.

To lose weight, you have to maintain a caloric deficit, which means you need to burn more calories than you consume. The best way to support this deficit is through proper diet and exercise. However, since Exipure targets BAT, you can potentially increase this deficit by taking Exipure.

The formula behind Exipure is a bit concerning due to the fact they provide limited information about how their formula increases BAT levels within your body. However, experts recommend exercising and building muscle to increase your BAT Levels.

The makers of Exipure still claim that their ingredients like ginseng and holy basil can increase BAT levels in your body, making it easier for you to lose weight.

In a 2014 study, researchers found that taking Korean ginseng could improve gut flora and positively impact weight. In the study, researchers gave middle-aged Korean women a placebo or ginseng. After eight weeks, the ginseng group has a significant improvement in weight and body composition and better gut health. The placebo group saw no change.

Holy basil is not as well known as ginseng, but it still may help with weight loss. Also referred to as tulsi, holy basil has been used in ancient Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. A 2017 study found that holy basil could potentially positively impact body mass and overall weight even after just a few weeks.

Overall, there is some evidence that the ingredients found in Exipure can help improve your body composition in a small way. However, there is limited evidence that it can enhance BAT levels, although it is entirely possible.

Side Effects of Exipure – Is Exipure Safe?

Exipure was designed to not only be an effective weight loss supplement but safe too. This is why as of this publication, there have not been any reports of any adverse side effects while using Exipure.

This isn’t to say that there cannot be any side effects. Any supplement can potentially cause stomach issues, nausea, headache, or several other minor side effects. However, Exipure is generally tolerated well and is unlikely to cause side effects if you are an otherwise healthy adult.

Keep in mind, Exipure was only designed to help adults over the age of 18 lose weight. If you are under the age of 18, then you should not take Exipure. Likewise, you should not take this product if you are pregnant or nursing because the effects are unknown.

Finally, Exipure is overwhelmingly tolerated well and safe for adults to take. However, you should still exercise caution if you are on prescription medication or have a serious medical condition. If you fit either of these criteria, then you should consult your doctor or a medical professional to ensure that the ingredients in Exipure are safe for you to take.

Overall, Exipure is a very safe weight loss supplement free of stimulants, dangerous ingredients, or artificial ingredients. It should not cause any side effects while you take the product, and it poses no real risks to your health in any way.

Exipure Pricing & Guarantee

Exipure is available for purchase from the official website. It starts at $59 per bottle, but the price drops as low as $49 and $39 per bottle if you order a multiple bottle package.

Here is how the pricing works according to the official website:

1 bottle: $59.95 + $9.95 shipping

3 bottles: $147 + $9.95 shipping w/ two free bonuses

Six bottles: $234 + free shipping w/ two free bonuses

Each bottle of Exipure has 30 capsules, good for 30 servings. The manufacturer recommends you take one capsule of Exipure daily to maximize weight loss results.

Every order of Exipure comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for 180 days. If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your experience with Exipure, you can return your bottles within 180 days and receive a full refund on your order.

Contacting Exipure

According to the manufacturer, Exipure is made right here in the United States in an FDA-registered GMP facility. The formula was developed by Dr. Wilkins and a team of medical researchers. You can contact the manufacturer in a variety of ways in the event you need to speak to someone:

Additional Bonus Materials

If you decide to order the 3 or 6 bottle package of Exipure, then you’ll instantly receive two free bonuses, which include:

Bonus #1 – Renew You: Renew You is an eBook that teaches you how to relieve stress, calm your mind, and how to restore your confidence with time-tested self-renewal techniques. You can practice these techniques from day one to reduce your stress & anxiety, boost your confidence, and put your mind at ease.

Bonus #2 – 1-Day Kickstart Detox: This eBook will teach you how to cleanse, detox, and flush your body to improve overall health and wellness. You’ll discover 20 individual tea recipes that you can make every single day from everyday ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. If you need the extra boost to kickstart your weight loss, then a detox may be the right way to get you off on the right track. This eBook explains precisely how to start your next detox effectively.

Other Exipure Products Available

If you decide to purchase Exipure, then you’ll have access to potentially purchase several additional products, such as a significant discount box of Exipure along with a special “Wellness Box” designed to support your overall health.

The first thing you can purchase is an additional nine discounted bottles of Exipure with free shipping. The manufacturer expects Exipure to sell out quickly, and they are unsure when they will be able to get Exipure back in stock, given the supply chain issues plaguing the world. Therefore, they recommend buying additional bottles of Exipure to stock up while supplies still last.

The second additional product you can purchase is a group of products in what the manufacturer calls the “Exipure Wellness Box.” This box is valued at over $620 and contains five additional supplements to help you lose more weight and improve your overall health. The manufacturer claims you can potentially lose three additional pounds of fat per week by taking the supplements in the Exipure Wellness Box. This box contains supplements like MCT Oil Pure, Deep Sleep 20, Immune Boost, BioBalance Probiotic, and Ultra Collagen Complex.

Exipure Wellness Box Products

If you enjoy Exipure, then you may be interested in the Exipure Wellness Box. As previously mentioned, the Exipure Wellness Box contains five different supplements to support your immunity, help you sleep easier at night, and improve your overall health.

Here are the five supplements found in Exipure Wellness Box:

Immune Box: Immune Boost is a supplement designed to support your entire immune system. Each serving contains 1,200mg of natural herbal extracts designed to support your immunity. One of the main ingredients is echinacea, a natural herbal extract with powerful antioxidant properties. There are nine other potent immune-boosting ingredients as well.

MCT Oil Pure: MCT Oil Pure contains 2,000mg of medium-chain triglycerides, or MCTs, per serving. This potent formula can support healthy weight loss, according to the makers of Exipure. Studies have found that MCT oil can also improve energy levels, reduce the risk for heart disease, and manage blood sugar levels. MCT oil may also promote the feeling of fullness by stimulating the release of leptin, one of the main hunger hormones.

Deep Sleep 20: Sleep issues can impair weight loss and negatively impact virtually every other part of your health. Deep Sleep 20 is a powerful sleep aid that helps you fall asleep faster and keeps you asleep. It contains some of the most potent sleep aids such as ashwagandha, melatonin, chamomile, passionflower, goji berry, and much more. Take Deep Sleep 20 about 30 minutes before bed, and you’ll be able to sleep much easier than ever before.

Ultra Collagen Complex: Ultra Collagen Complex contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides in a simple, powdered form. This formula works to rebuild and replace lost collagen in your skin and other connective tissues due to the aging process. This product can rejuvenate and restore your skin, teeth, nails, hair, and joints by taking this product daily.

BioBalance Probiotic: BioBalance is a probiotic supplement designed to enhance digestion, immunity, and overall health. It contains 20 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) to restore healthy gut flora. Studies have shown that healthy gut flora can improve virtually every aspect of your health. BioBalance works to flush the harmful bacteria out of your digestive tract and replace them with good, healthy bacteria. Taking BioBalance can help you maximize the ingredients of the other products in the Wellness Box.

Final Recap

Exipure is a powerful weight loss supplement sold directly online at Exipure.com. This all-natural formula may help you lose weight by improving your metabolism and enhancing brown adipose tissue function.

Studies have found that BAT can act as a shortcut to help you reach your weight loss goals. Exipure is one of the only supplements currently available that can activate this process. As a final Exipure review salute, here are all of the primary pros and cons that this one of a kind formula is offering today:

Pros: Works for both men and women of all ages over 21, esp for 35+

No supplement on the planet comes close to this composition

Made by doctors and professional product formulators

Scientifically proven and clinically-researched ingredients

Never-been-done before formula that targets low brown adipose tissue levels

A rare combination of 8 tropical ingredients and exotic extracts

Enhances brown fat naturally to activate ancient calorie-burning cells

Made from only plant-based compounds from non-GMO sources

Vegetarian friendly and is free of dairy, soy, gluten, and stimulants

Strong and effective ingredient dosages based on medical data

USA-made in FDA-approved facility with cGMP policies upheld

All Exipure weight loss pills are tested for purity and potency

Real results from actual customers shown on the official website

Incredible 180-day money-back guarantee for risk-free ordering

No sneaky auto-billing or hidden fees to deal with, one time offer

Bulk discount savings for 3 & 6 bottle orders, free shipping on 6mo

Free bonus offers are available for all 3 and 6 month supply purchases Cons: The proprietary Exipure blend makes some ingredient doses unknown

No easy re-ordering option or automated monthly billing feature for the new product delivery (which is why most buy 3 or 6-month commitments)

The two free guides worth $100+ are only offered to 3 & 6 bottle orders

Not available on popular marketplaces or shopping platforms

All Exipure Amazon, eBay, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, or GNC are fake

High-demand ingredients make for limited product quantities Price: The best value Exipure choice is $39 per for a total of $234

The most popular Exipure choice is $49 per for a total of $157

The starter package Exipure choice is $59 per plus shipping

Every order is supported by a 6-month money-back refund clause What to do Next: Visit Exipure.com Now! Order directly at the official website for Exipure

If you’re ready to lose weight safely, want to break through a weight-loss plateau, or are prepared to begin your weight loss journey, then you need to visit the official website of Exipure and order your bottles today.

–

This article has been supplied by Xwerks, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.