Tis the season to not only start your holiday shopping at The Bloc but make some unforgettable memories. Dine, shop and gaze at hundreds of lights glimmering right in the heart of Downtown LA. In addition to SPARKLE DTLA, a light show featuring 18 million synchronized hues running from 5-9PM through January 2, The Bloc has an assortment of events for magical family and friendly affairs all season long.

Black Friday Crafts at The Bloc

Add some creative flair to your Black Friday shopping plans. Stop by the Plaza Level for free arts & crafts by Paper Source and cookie decorating with Bring Something to The Party! Bring the whole family, craft time is 12pm-3pm November 26.

Hatch Holiday Mixology Class

Head over to HATCH Yakitori and Bar December 5 from 2:30pm-4:30pm for a special holiday cocktail hour for you and your 21+ squad. Known for their creative raw plates and Japanese/California fusion dishes, HATCH is also home to a handpicked, curated beverage list. Join esteemed bartenders for an afternoon of mixology as they demonstrate how to create a Japanese-influenced holiday cocktail as well as a HATCH Signature Cocktail. New recipes to bring to the table just in time for your holiday parties!

Skyline Sound + Cinema Holiday Edition

Make it a movie Sunday at The Bloc on December 19. Grab your friends and family for an outdoor screening of a holiday movie 6pm-9pm at The Bloc. Grab delish bites from JOEY, District or HATCH to put together a picnic of your favorite Bloc restaurants under the downtown skyline.