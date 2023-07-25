Engine Vision Media, Southwest Offset Printing Announce Partnership

Reaffirming its commitment to put “L.A. back into Los Angeles Magazine,” Engine Vision Media has entered into a strategic partnership with Southwest Offset Printing (SOP), based in Gardena, California.

The partnership brings the printing of Engine Vision Media’s iconic local magazines back to Southern California for the first time in more than 25 years.

Los Angeles Magazine, Orange Coast Magazine, Pasadena Magazine, and SoCal Design will now be printed locally by SOP, aligning with Engine Vision Media’s mission to invest in Southern California-based businesses.

Founded 37 years ago by Greg and Linda McDonald, SOP specializes in printing newspapers and magazines in the Southern California region. Long-time residents of Malibu, the McDonalds remain actively involved in the business, while day-to-day management is overseen by CEO Dutch Greve, a printing and publication veteran and Media News Corp alumnus.

The partnership marks a new chapter for both Engine Vision Media and SOP and promises readers a seamless and enhanced reading experience with top-notch printing quality and efficiency.

The partnership kicks off with the highly anticipated Best of L.A. August issue for Los Angeles Magazine and the Health and Wellness August issue for Orange Coast, both hitting newsstands July 27th.

Engine Vision Media, founded by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, is dedicated to growth and innovation, as well as investing in the local economy.

Its acquisition of Los Angeles Magazine and other acclaimed regional publications has led to the addition of over 15 new positions in editorial, digital, and sales across Southern California, strengthening the company’s commitment to its home.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Offset Printing to the Los Angeles Magazine and Engine Vision Media family,” said L.A. Magazine president and publisher Christopher Gialanella. “By partnering with SOP, we are not only strengthening our ties to the local community but also our commitment to bringing business back to Southern California.”