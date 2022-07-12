The academy continued a long tradition of handing out its nominations to HBO as several of its series were named at Tuesday morning’s announcement

In his introduction to the 2022 Emmy award nominations on Tuesday morning, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma declared that we are currently in ‘the platinum age of television.” With series production now at an all-time high, it’s hard to argue with him on that.

While this year’s Oscars had unforgettable foibles and poor reviews (and ratings), September 12’s Emmys—set to be broadcast on NBC, with the Creative Arts Emmy’s scheduled for September 3 and 4 on FXX—will hopefully fare much better. Or at least they’ll be less violent and perplexing.

Expectations for today’s announcement were that streamers Netflix and Disney+ would clean up in nominations, as streaming overall is capturing almost 30 percent of the TV audience and their budgets have become jaw-droppingly huge. The academy, however, opted to continue its long tradition of handing out its nominations to HBO on Tuesday.

The third season of HBO’s Succession topped all shows with a staggering 25 nominations—the most nominated show of the year. The tensely funny drama was nominated for five Emmys for its premier season and 18 for its stellar second run. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series in total; it clearly paid off—even Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun, Best Supporting Actor nominee) has a reason to cheer.

Apple TV+s Ted Lasso tied for second with HBO’s The White Lotus, with 20 nods for each series. But it was the latter of these two powerhouse prestige streamers that really cleaned up: comedy series Hacks saw 17 noms; the second season of Euphoria received 16, and the dark comedy Barry saw 14. Outside of HBO, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building received 17 mentions, while Hulu’s Dopesick heard 14 mentions, Apple’s Severance saw 14 as well, Netflix’s Ozark received 13, Amazon’s hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel saw twelve, and Netflix Pam & Tommy received 10 in all.

But one of HBO’s best-reviewed dramas of the year, Station Eleven, only scored one acting nod, for Himesh Patel; his name was called for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series. Station Eleven star Mackenzie Davis was surprisingly snubbed and she certainly wasn’t the only one. Meanwhile, HBO’s L.A. Lakers drama, Winning Time, wasn’t nominated for Best Drama, nor was its star John C. Reilly (some pontificators think that has to do with both Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Jerry West trashing the show). Then the Stranger Things cast was shut out and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston was snubbed—but her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup were named while the second season of the show was not. Actor Donald Glover received a nod but his series, Atlanta, didn’t get one.

However, 2020’s Best Actress in a Drama winner, Zendaya, did make Emmy history this year—she is now the youngest woman ever nominated for producing (Euphoria) on top of being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. She also received two other nods for songs from the series listed in the Original Music and Lyrics category.

While she was snubbed in the acting category for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (as co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated), Selena Gomez was named in the Best Comedy Series category as one of the producers of the Hulu hit. This makes her only the second Latina to be named in that category. Also, Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game (now shooting its second season in South Korea) made its own history as the first non-English language show to receive a Best Drama nomination.

But streamers and networks might want to look down the road as they celebrate being celebrated—another tv milestone came as YouTube TV announced this week that it reached five million subscribers after only five years.

