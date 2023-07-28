The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18, have been postponed until January 2024 amid the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the unions representing writers and actors, respectively.

The date shift is pinned to the resolution of labor issues, which many in Hollywood were hoping would wrap up in the fall. Writers and actors have been on strike since May, pushing for improved residual payments for streaming and protections against the use of AI.

Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 with HBO hit drama Succession scoring 27 nods across all categories — two more than in 2022. Apple TV+ also had a big showing with its 54 nominations, including for Ted Lasso — the most Emmy-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year, per the streamer.

Though various networks may be rejoicing, the entire event stands lugubrious in the looming shadow of what’s being called Hot Labor Summer.

This isn’t the first time the Emmys have been delayed. Back in 2001, the awards were pushed back due to the 9/11 attacks. This time, talent unavailability due to the strikes is causing the delay.

If the event were to go on during the strikes, we could see an Emmys primarily attended by reality show stars and executives, a flashback to 1980 when Powers Boothe was the only actor to accept his award in person amid a SAG strike. Equally unmemorable were the COVID-era Emmys, which found many stars accepting via video from their homes.

The Emmys are set to broadcast from the Peacock Theater, formerly L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Theater, which underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2016. The 7,100-seat venue is owned by AEG and located across the street from Crypto.com Arena.