Elon Musk’s Tortured Twitter Courtship Under Investigation by Feds

After a long and tortured pursuit of Twitter which still seemingly has no end, low earth-orbiting world’s richest boy Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities in connection with his struggle to win the social media oddity, Twitter said in a court filing Thursday.

As CNN reports, Twitter neglected to mention which agencies might be digging into Musk’s $44 billion offer, nor did it specify which of Musk’s many antics related to the potential deal federal crime busters could be poking their noses into. Twitter’s filing said only that authorities are casting the stink-eye at Musk’s “conduct” linked to the deal.

Frankly, that’s anybody’s guess. The SpaceX trooper and Tesla honcho started his not-slightly-quixotic bid for the nightmare media co. back in the early spring, only to then complain and repeatedly float suspicions that Twitter was severely underestimating how many of its users were actually just spam-spewing garbage-bots.

In May, for starters, Musk personally cried havoc, tweeting, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users”

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Further negging the object of his desire, in July a jilted-sounding Musk told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission through his legal people, “For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform’… Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

Still, after all the will-they-won’t-they Sam & Diane teases, Musk returned to his immortal beloved just last week, offering to make an honest monster of Twitter once and for all, at his initial offering price before everything went so hostile and both sides said things they can never quite take back. The regurgitated offer also coincided with the upcoming start of the legal showdown between Musk and Twitter set to get rolling on October 17 in Delaware.

And yet Twitter hardly flinched at the bad-mouthing, instead coming back for more in June, when the company’s apparently desperate board unanimously approved of Musk’s takeover bid, while admitting there “were still a few unresolved matters.”

Elsewhere, Twitter’s Thursday court filing accused Team Musk of failing to produce draft communications with the SEC and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission as part of the two sides’ ongoing litigation over whether Musk can slither out of the deal.

