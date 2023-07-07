Add the Eagles to this year’s list of veteran bands hanging up their six strings and heading into the tequila sunset.

Founded 52 years ago as one of the first fruits of L.A.’s incestuous singer-songwriter scene at the Troubadour nightclub, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums (the band was the first recipient of the RIAA’s Platinum album award) and carried on through personnel changes and lengthy hiatuses caused by, among other distractions, friction between the group’s dominant songwriters and front men, Don Henley and Glenn Frey (who died in 2016) and lead guitarist Don Felder, who joined the band in 1974 and wrote the music to the group’s masterpiece, “Hotel California.”

In its latest, and purportedly last, incarnation, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will embark on a national tour in September initially slated for 13 cities, but with additional markets expected to be added later that will extend the trek into 2025. (Southern California, the band’s spiritual home since the Troubadour days, isn’t on the initial itinerary.)

“The Long Goodbye” tour lineup includes sole remaining founding member Don Henley, whose spectacular career as a solo artist includes selling more than 10 million albums and the Grammy-winning hits “The Boys of Summer” and “The End of Innocence”; Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmidt, and country-music icon Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, Glenn Frey’s son, on vocals.

Opening the shows are fellow ’70s stalwarts Steely Dan, with founding member Donald Fagen, famous for sneaking complex jazz stylings into hit singles on a run of stunning albums culminating in the masterwork Aja in 1977.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”