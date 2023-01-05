Downed Avenger Jeremy Renner Gets Epic Love After Snowplow Accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner was in critical but stable condition after being crushed by his snowcat in a New Year’s Day accident

Jeremy Renner received an outpouring of love from friends within and without the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Hawkeye star was run over near his Nevada home by his seven-ton, chain-wheeled snowcat while trying to help a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.

Following two surgeries, the 51-year-old Avenger posted a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday, showing one side of his face heavily bruised and bloodied. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Some of those kind words came from Renner’s fellow franchise leading men, including all three Chrises—Hemsworth, Pratt and Evans.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” wrote Hemsworth; “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” said Evans, while Pratt’s message was “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, and Josh Brolin also wrote their Avengers co-star, alongside good wishes from other actors including Juliette Lewis, Phoebe Robinson, Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom and Marvel directors Taika Waititi and the Russo brothers, Variety reports.

Twitter also lit up with messages for Renner, including one from fellow snowplower Treat Williams.

Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too. Get well soon — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) January 2, 2023

Podcaster and journalist Josh Horowitz’s tweet included a photo of him and the actor in better days.

This Jeremy Renner accident is so upsetting and random. Jeremy was scheduled to come back on the podcast next week. He’s always been great to chat with and of course absurdly talented. Will keep the seat warm for Jeremy. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Better times… pic.twitter.com/Ziuk78gPCI — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 3, 2023

People tweeted that Mark Ruffalo, fellow Avenger, was asking fans to pray for Renner’s recovery.

Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner pic.twitter.com/qqbxVZIYV4 — People (@people) January 3, 2023

The accident took place on New Year’s Day, CNN reported, with a 911 call placed at 8:55 AM PT regarding a snowplow accident on Mount Rose Highway near Lake Tahoe and the actor’s mountainside home. He was condition was most recently listed as “critical but stable.”

Renner had been using his plow, called a PistenBully, to free the snowbound car the day after a New Year’s Eve snowstorm, said Reno sheriff Darin Balaam. The actor then got out of his plow to talk to his family member, and at that point, the paper reported, the PistenBully began to roll. Renner attempted to get back into the plow and was run over.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reportedly has a “still open accident investigation” of the incident but has said that “foul play is not suspected, and Renner was not impaired when the accident happened.”

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette that Renner is a community member who “is always helping others,” is a frequent contributor to charities, and that “he’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’”

Renner has been operating the plow for years. In 2019, he tweeted a video of himself behind the wheel.

Pave your own paths anyway you know how.. one foot in front on the other #holidaypreparations #tahoe #reno pic.twitter.com/gYmVooWAdF — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 19, 2019

Renner’s publicist confirmed that Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and said in a statement Tuesday evening, “Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones.”

