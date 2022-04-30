Dolly Parton Now Says She’ll ‘Accept Gracefully’ a Rock Hall of Fame Induction

After pulling herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class of inductees, Dolly Parton now says she will “accept gracefully” if she makes it in with this year’s group of inductees.

In March, Parton said, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton clarified her comments in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition on Friday while promoting her thriller novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-written with James Patterson.

“When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” Parton said.

“So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Three days after Parton declined, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation released its own statement saying it was proud to have nominated her and expanded on her impact on “countless artists.”

“From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the Foundation said.

Parton’s name also remained on the ballot, along with 16 other nominees for 2022 that include Lionel Richie and Eminem. In order to be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording 25 years prior to nomination. Ballots are then sent to about 1,200 general voters made up of members of the music industry. Fans are also given an opportunity to vote in the selection process.

Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place in the fall.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.