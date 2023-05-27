The ride, based on the 1946 film ’Song of the South’, had been criticized for racial stereotypes.

Disneyland may well be the Happiest Place on Earth, but not every attraction leaves visitors grinning. Which is why, after 34 years, the theme park is shutting down Splash Mountain, the log ride based on Song of the South, the 1946 film that in recent years—especially since the George Floyd protests in 2020—has become infamous for its overly bucolic depictions of the Old South and other tone-deaf offenses.

“It’s just a very polarizing topic,” says Dusty Sage of MiceChat, a Disney fan site. “They’re expunging all Song of the South-related things from the park.” Indeed, even the most famous tune from that toon, “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” has been banished from the Magic Kingdom; it’s no longer played at the King Arthur Carrousel, in the Downtown Disney shopping district or during parades.

The ride’s last day of operation will be May 30, after which work will begin on re-theming it with characters from the more empowering, less problematic 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog. A similar Song of the South attraction at Florida’s Walt Disney World was shut down in January, but not before carpetbaggers descended for one last log ride—lines lasted as long as five hours—and to collect resellable souvenirs. A bag of flume water sold on eBay for $15,000 to benefit a social justice charity.

“The second people learned it was going away, they snapped up all the merchandise,” Sage says. “There’s a hidden machine in Critter Country that spits out crushed pennies. I could probably sell them for a thousand dollars apiece.”