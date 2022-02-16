Disney Set to Come Alive in Coachella Valley

“As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are,” says Disney Parks chief

Disney is now coming to much more than a theater near you.

The company announced their plans Wednesday to build a residential community, Cotino, in the Rancho Mirage city of Coachella Valley, the first in a series of projects titled Storyliving. The community seeks to intertwine Disney’s core magic with an inclusive living experience.

Cotino, surrounding a 24-acre “grand oasis” accompanied by a lagoon, is set to include single-family homes, condos, and a segment for residents ages 55 and older. The community’s concept will be carried out by Disney Imagineers as well as third-party developers and homebuilders.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in a statement on their website. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

Disney’s newest endeavor will be operated through a community association by Disney cast members trained in their “legendary guest service.” The company will also offer wellness programs, live performances, cooking classes, and seminars through club membership.

“These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks,” Disney said in a news release.

Previously, Disney has explored residential developments in 1968 for Celebration, Florida as well as their Golden Oak resort in 2011. Most notably, however, Walt Disney said he wanted to embark on the development of Epcot, branding it as a “city of the future.”

Cotino has also been approved for an array of entertainment outlets, such as shopping, dining, a beachfront hotel, and a park, as well as recreational water activities.

If a member of the public would like to visit Cotino, they will be able to purchase day passes. Disney has not yet announced pricing nor when construction will begin on their newest project.

