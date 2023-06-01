Since opening in 1991, the Abbey has been a centerpiece of the city’s gay nightlife—and prompted at least one of its visitors to move to L.A.

My first visit to the Abbey, the sprawling queer bar on Robertson between Santa Monica and Melrose, was as a visitor to Los Angeles in 2012. It was a glorious late-spring afternoon, and the place seemed to embody everything that makes life in L.A. so intoxicating: the beauty of its clientele, the diverse sexiness of its go-go dancers, and the breeziness of its open-air architecture. There was the seductive sense that, if you can make it work, life in this city can be as pleasant and carefree as a happy hour in June.

I moved here a month later.

I am one of countless queer Angelenos for whom the Abbey is iconic. That’s partly due to its history. It now boasts four bars, a restaurant, a bakery, and two dance floors, but when the Abbey opened in 1991, across the street from its current location, it was a humble coffeehouse. Among its first loyal customers were the recovering alcoholics who met (and still meet) down the street, at the Log Cabin; in lieu of advertising, owner David Cooley preferred community outreach, and he would show up bearing cookies for the 12-steppers, who would adjourn to his establishment. The coffee shop would also become a regular meeting spot for the AIDS activist group ACT UP.

By the mid-1990s, the Abbey had transitioned into a gay bar, although its clientele was not all gay. Indeed, in those pre-marriage equality days, it had become a popular spot for straight bachelorette parties, much to the chagrin of general manager Todd Barnes. “It offended me,” Barnes says, “that here we are, this gay club, [and] all the straight people who can get married would come here and celebrate their marriage.” The ensuing press release—which announced a ban on the “offensive heterosexual tradition” of bachelorette parties—would end up going viral.

In the years since, the Abbey has hosted fundraisers and outreach events for liberal luminaries such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and, of course, America’s first openly gay presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg. It also pioneered inclusiveness before inclusiveness became a trendy buzzword. “Here, everyone’s welcome,” Cooley says, noting that he once employed as a go-go dancer an Iraq war amputee. “There are male dancers, female dancers, non-binary dancers, transgender dancers, all ethnicities, all everything. It’s trying to represent the full rainbow that is the community.”

Nestled as the bar is amongst so much nightlife, it’s easy to forget just how unique it is, the queer open-air revelry the Abbey brings to Robertson Boulevard—and how impossible such a scene might be practically anywhere else. At one point, developer Steve Wynn was interested in bringing the Abbey to Las Vegas. Cooley was offered several hotel locations, one of them right on the Strip, he says, but “I declined because I didn’t think the conservative crowd that goes to Las Vegas would give the safety that I would need for my go-go boys.”

I wish I believed Cooley was being paranoid, but then, I picture a typical Abbey scene, the giant patio and dance floor thrumming with a distinctly queer, multiethnic, sexually liberated energy. Maybe in New York, you could have something like this—for three months out of the year, when the weather permited, on about a fifth of the real estate.

My guess, though, is that there’s no Abbey without L.A. And maybe even no L.A.—at least not one I would have fallen in love with—without the Abbey.