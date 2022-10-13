Conspiracy Huckster Alex Jones Owes $1 Billion in Sandy Hook Shame

Alex Jones seemed to dare the parents of the murdered children he denied were real to try to collect after the jury’s decision was read

The last time we caught up with meat-faced conspiracy fraudster Alex Jones, he was being ordered to fork over $45.2 million in punitive damages to two Sandy Hook Elementary School parents who brought a $150 million defamation suit against him for saying repeatedly that the December 2012 shooting massacre of 20 children and six adults was a “false flag operation”—a “hoax” performed by “crisis actors.”

On Wednesday, Jones, who’s been facing a veritable Royal Sampler of charges in various lawsuits for lying about the murdered children, was ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight victims killed in the mass murder he said never happened, as well as to an FBI agent who responded to the scene, the New York Times reports.

Jones was not in the courtroom Wednesday. Instead, he was live-streaming the legal proceedings along with his own show, and was apparently not moved by the astounding figure the jury hit him with, other than to remark in true grifter fashion, “Do these people actually think they’re getting any money?”

He also called the jury’s finding “a joke” and warned, “Hey, folks, don’t go buying big homes.”

Jones, obviously, also took a moment to shill for nickels, telling his audience, “For hundreds of thousands of dollars, I can keep them in court for years. I can appeal this stuff.”

As Wesley Ball, the plaintiff attorney in Jones’ previous trial said, he “is patient zero for our society’s inability to speak without lies.”

