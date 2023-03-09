Coachella Dinner Series Makes a Case For Planning Ahead

For the eighth year, the beloved Coachella Arts and Music Festival in Indio will add an exclusive dinner series during two festival weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23). Attendees will enjoy before-dinner cocktails while watching the spectacular desert sunset from the Coachella VIP Rose Garden. Dinner is served at a 200-seat communal table.



Prepared by award-winning restaurateurs, each meal is calibrated to the individual chef’s talents; some come from as far away as Lagos and as near as Los Angeles.



The four-course, family-style meal will be orchestrated by Outstanding in the Field’s specially-trained staff. For over 10 years, Outstanding in the Field has produced out-of-doors pop-up meals, drawing guests into the natural environment.

The evenings in April are guaranteed to be a charming respite from the festival crowds.



Coachella Arts and Music Festival, VIP Rose Garden

$350 pp, all dinners begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets include a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner served at the table, and access to the garden during the day of the dinner. Dinner attendees must have festival passes; advance purchase is required for dinners.



