“For us it’s like Cravings just exploded in a blank space,” says Chrissy Teigen of her food and lifestyle brand’s first-ever pop-up bakery at The Row in downtown L.A.

The installation, which will be open daily until May 21, is a rare opportunity for Teigen fans to sample her baked goods without having to make them at home from her boxed mixes—though those are for sale, along with an array of Cravings products like blankets, bakeware, cookbooks and more. “I love this being a quick fix for people that maybe don’t have time to spend four hours creating the perfect [baked] good for their school recital,” says Teigen, a busy mother herself whose children—and husband John Legend—joined her at the pop-up’s grand opening. “For me, creating food and doing tastings is so fun.”

When asked if L.A. can expect a permanent bakery from her, the author of two best-selling cookbooks demurred. “I don’t see myself ever having a bakery, honestly. There are just so many people that have really earned their space in that world. And I just think they’re incredible, like Christina Tosi. I don’t think I could do much better than that.” Teigen added that even after the pop up closes, her baking mixes will be available for purchase at Bristol Farms stores in L.A.

“I used to do fashion shows in Hollywood and Highland when I was 18. I always passed Bristol Farms and I was like, ‘Man I wish one day that would be my grocery store’,” she says. “It was such an unattainable thing—now that I’m in it, it’s crazy. That Bristol on Sunset, the small one, I always thought it was so iconic. I would see pictures of Tom Cruise coming out of it.”