Chris Rock Responds to 4-Month Late Will Smith Smack Apology

Will Smith’s tardy mea culpa is now part of Chris Rock’s act, which isn’t great for the onetime Prince of Bel Air as he seeks forgiveness

Just before the weekend, Will Smith finally apologized to Chris Rock for sucker-smacking him across the face at the Oscars in March. Rock has not issued any official response so far, but he discussed Smith’s months-late mea culpa in his act this weekend.

Rock was at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta Friday, People reports, when he told the audience, “Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Rock added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Smith, in what what was supposed to be his apology to Rock, claimed he struggled with the fact that he had let people down. “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down,” he said. “I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself… I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

Sometimes you’ve got to really lean into it, Will.

He ended his video by saying: “I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world… And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

It wasn’t clear if he was referring to Rock or his fans or whomever Smith thinks populates his corner.

Smith said in his belated apology to Rock, “I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and, when he is, he will reach out.”

Yes, Will, he’ll definitely let you know when he’s ready to help your clout.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today