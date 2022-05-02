La Quinta celebrates 40 years this year making it officially time to discover the wonder The Gem of the Desert has in store. From Cahuilla Indians ancestry to outstanding public art installations, 360 views and even some Hollywood glam history, this is the destination for exploration and adventure.

While incorporated on May 1, 1982, the city was actually named for the La Quinta Resort, which had been established in 1926. Opened by Walter H. Morgan, the resort brought the golf industry to the desert and quickly became a luxurious escape for Hollywood stars like Clark Gable, Shirley Temple and Ginger Rogers. La Quinta has since grown into a sprawling oasis for you to explore – whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, family vacation, a round of golf on storied greens or just feeling adventurous. Nestled at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta immerses your senses in a spectacular wilderness with breathtaking views, bathed in the classic purple, gold, and rose hues of the desert.

The thriving community is home to a variety of unique shops and restaurants along the bustling Highway 111 Corridor and the historic Old Town La Quinta. The recently opened La Quinta X Park is the largest skate park in Riverside County at 31,000 square feet that challenges beginners to pros and has even hosted legendary pro-skater Tony Hawk who calls it “one of the best parks ever built.” The annual American Express PGA Golf Tournament tests the most professional golfers in a 72-hole event across three major golf courses. Witness the Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells La Quinta Triathlon in December, cheering on athletes as they take the challenge from swimming in Lake Cahuilla, biking through the Thermal raceway to the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens where they’ll run the course to the Indian Wells Golf Resort. Indulge your creative instincts at the La Quinta Art Celebration, ranked as the #1 Fine Art & Craft Event in the nation. Pick up a game of Pickleball or Tennis and one of the amazing public and private courts, inviting teams, individuals and all skill levels.

Of course, don’t forget to explore the La Quinta Cove Hiking Trails with trails open year-round for any hiking level. Picnic under the palm trees at the Cove Oasis, walk in the footsteps of the Cahuilla Indians and visit historical petroglyph sites, take an organized moonlit excursion or admire wildflowers along the Bear Creek Trail. You can’t go wrong according to Katie Camarena (City of La Quinta), “the views are just inspiring. You have to go out at dusk and see the sunset from the Santa Rosa Mountains, it’s just breathtaking.”

Along with premier hotels, pet-friendly parks, interactive public art experiences, concerts, Farmer’s Market and more, the La Quinta community has everything to offer an unforgettable time. It’s time for your next awe-inspiring outdoor adventure. It’s time to book your trip to La Quinta.