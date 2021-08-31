Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Is Now an Anti-Mask Mom with the Encinitas School Board in Her Sights

The defrocked former beauty queen was recorded in the midst of an anti-mask rant this week: ”The pandemic is over”

Carrie Prejean Boller, the Miss California who lost the 2009 Miss USA pageant and became a right-wing hero after telling the judges that she didn’t believe in gay marriage, now also doesn’t believe in masks and says that she and her friends will take over the Encinitas School Board if someone tries to make their “cubs” wear them.

As TheBigLead reports, Boller announced, “The pandemic is over,” Monday night at a meeting of the Encinitas School Board in San Diego, where she and her husband—former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller—have their son enrolled, before launching into an anti-mask diatribe.

Wearing a “MAMA” T-shirt, the former beauty queen told the assembled, “I’m a mama bear and I know there’s a lot of mama bears here tonight, and no one’s gonna mess with our cubs… And tonight I’m simply here to tell you to unmask our children. We’re done begging. In fact, we’re done asking for permission. We are gonna be unmasking our children today.”

Aside from one off-camera supporter repeating, “That’s right,” the room was silent as Boller continued, “The pandemic is over, the parents are done. We’re done asking you, public servants, for permission. We are done. You can all wear your masks—in fact you can wear two masks and three masks. You can wear gloves, you can have Plexiglas…”

Later in the speech, Boller seemed to suggest that there were operatives of the Deep State among the funereal crowd of parents and teachers, saying, “I don’t know who you think you are that you think you have more of a say than us the parents and our doctors—I don’t know who any of you think you are. I really don’t. It ends today. We are declaring our freedom… This is tyrannical leadership.”

Finally—although no one tried to interrupt her—Boller attempted have a Ronald Reagan “I am paying for this microphone” moment, telling a roomful of fellow taxpayers, “See those chairs you’re sitting in? We own those chairs. See those lights? We pay for those lights, not you.”

Boller then informed four board members in the audience that she is aware of when their terms expire, adding, “I’m gonna promise you tonight that I will campaign against you, I will, I will fundraise against you, and I will make sure that none of you ever serve in a public space ever again.”

If the pageanteer turned MAGA MAMA doesn’t strike you as being super fun to hang out with, you’re not alone. When Prejean was fired as Miss California a month after the Miss USA debacle for failing to make appearances and neglecting other duties of office—for which she sued and lost—even Miss USA owner Donald Trump couldn’t stand up for her.

“To me she was the sweetest thing,” Trump said at the time. “Everyone else—she treated like shit.”

