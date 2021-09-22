Netflix Just Dropped the Trailer for Its New Britney Spears Documentary

At a hearing scheduled for September 29, a judge could finally put Britney Spears’s 13-year-long conservatorship on the path to termination. And with a brand new documentary about the legal quagmire set to premiere a day earlier, the court of public opinion is sure to weigh in too.

On September 28, Netflix will release Britney vs Spears, Erin Lee Carr’s investigation into the longstanding conservatorship that’s controlled many aspects of the 39-year-old pop star’s life for upward of a dozen years. According to Carr, the film isn’t a rehashing of last year’s Framing Britney Spears, which largely explored the media’s mistreatment of Spears throughout her career. Carr told the Los Angeles Times that her film is a “two-and-a-half years long investigative process into the conservatorship” that focuses “less on how she was culturally treated but more the consequences of it.”

Earlier this month, attorneys for Jamie Spears—who has been conservator of his daughter’s finances since 2008—filed a motion to end the conservatorship, claiming Jamie wants to abide by Britney’s wishes.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document said. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

A clip from the documentary that was shared by Netflix on Twitter indicates that Britney was requesting that the conservatorship be terminated as far back as 2009.

