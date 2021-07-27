Britney Spears Officially Requests Her Dad’s Ouster as Conservator

In Monday court filings, the pop star requested that a CPA step in for her father in overseeing her affairs

In a pair of petitions filed on Monday in Los Angeles, Britney Spears’s new attorneys asked the court the suspend and remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, and to appoint a certified public accountant named Jason Rubin in his place.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” the petition, filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart, reads, adding that since the court recognized that the pop star has “sufficient capacity” to select a lawyer, it should also allow her to nominate a conservator.

As The Hollywood Reporters notes, Rubin has spent a decade managing complex financial portfolios and has experience with financial elder abuse litigation, as well as forensic accounting.

Acknowledging that the goal is still ultimately to end the conservatorship Britney has lived under for 13-plus years—and which she’s complained is abusive—Rosengart asked the court “take the initial narrow step…of removing Mr. Spears as conservator,” pointing out that doing so doesn’t require Jamie to admit to fault, although they may eventually pursue legal action for malfeasance. Jamie Spears’s camp didn’t respond to a request for comment from THR, but they’ve previously rebuffed requests that Jamie voluntarily step down.

The filing also included a damning statement from Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, who spoke in support of Jamie being removed: “Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior.”

A hearing on the matter is set for September 29, and the filings indicate that Britney will appear.

