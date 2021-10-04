Double Vaccinated ‘Bridgerton’ Emmy Winner Passes Away from COVID

Hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher, who died at 53, was reportedly double vaccinated against the virus

UK-based hair and makeup artist Marc Pilcher, who took home the Creative Arts Emmy in mid September for his work on season one of the massive Netflix hit Bridgerton, has passed away at age 53. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated. Both nights of the Creative Arts Emmy awards, September 11 and 12, required a vaccination card and a negative COVID test.

In 2018, Pilcher was also nominated for an Oscar for the period film Mary Queen of Scots. His recent Emmy nomination and win were for outstanding period/and or character hairstyling on the popular English comedic drama set in the Regency era.

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Monday, “The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words. I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to ‘Bridgerton.’ My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon.”

Pilcher also won awards for hair and makeup on Downton Abbey, which was among the other many film and TV credits he amassed.

His representatives stress that Pilcher had no underlying conditions.

