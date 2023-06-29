The Beatles were the biggest rock band of the 20th century, and their music lives on all over the world. The Los Angeles radio program Breakfast With the Beatles has helped ensure that longevity as it’s been celebrating the fab four every Sunday from 9 to noon since 1983. The show is marking its 40th anniversary with a series of brunch parties—at the Hard Rock Café in Hollywood and Kobe Bistro in Seal Beach—featuring host Chris Carter (pictured above with Paul McCartney).

Deidre O’Donoghue started the show at KMET until the station crashed from hard rock to become The Wave in 1987. She landed at KNX, then took the show to KLSX, the classic rock channel which became the local home of The Howard Stern Show for many years. O’Donoghue died in 2001 and Beatles expert Chris Carter took over the show, which has since moved to KLOS and Sirius XM satellite radio and is now the longest-running show if its type on L.A. radio, and the longest continually running Beatles-themed radio program in the world.

Famous fans of the show over the years have included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, filmmaker Cameron Crowe, and who’d have guessed? Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. “Over the years, this guy turned the show from a Sunday morning appetizer into a hot-house lab for Beatle passion,” Crowe said in 2006. Praising the show’s “Beatle rarities, way-inside Beatle news, brilliant set-lists and a place where music fandom in general could flourish.”

Carter founded the alternative rock group Dramarama in the 1980s and managed the pop band Wondermints in the ’90s. He supervised the music for the films Mayor of the Sunset Strip, about DJ Rodney Bingenheimer, and Factory Girl, about Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

“There’s the long-standing idea that a monkey could host a Beatles show because the songs are all good,” Carter told the Pasadena Star-News. “You string a bunch of them together, and you have a show. But I’ve tried to take it up a few notches. I love putting a great set together and sharing it with an audience.”

Meanwhile, babies born the day that John Lennon met Paul McCartney can start collecting Social Security next week.