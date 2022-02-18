Brad Pitt Slaps Angelina Jolie With Lawsuit Over French Winery Estate

According to legal filings, the former couple agreed not to sell their interests without the other’s consent

Brad Pitt, 58, is suing ex-wife Angela Jolie, 46, over the sale of her respective shares of their Chateau Miraval Winery to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch worth $2.5 Billion. Pitt says the winery has become his “passion” and wants to void the sale.

Legal documents state that his passion was “a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into…one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rose wine.”

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, says Pitt has converted the winery into a “multimillion-dollar international success story” following their $28.4 million purchase of the property in 2008. According the filing, Pitt contributed to 60 percent of the purchase and Jolie paid the remaining 40 percent.

The actor also says his time and investment into the winery led to its success, and that Jolie and he had a “mutual understanding” during their divorce that neither party would sell their respective shares without the other’s consent.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit says.

The actress allegedly told Pitt of her decision to sell to Shefler in January 2021, which she said was reached as a “painful decision, with a heavy heart.” She later filed a suit in July to sell her interest to an anonymous person, which Pitt said he would consider but could also refuse.

Pitt’s lawyers have requested a trial by jury, and say that the wine business has shown continual success despite Jolie having “no involvement in these efforts” and having “benefited” from its achievement.

The suit also alleges that “the purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch” and has resulted in “gratuitous harm” to him.

Jolie and Pitt announced their divorce in 2016 after the former filed for it. The former couple has six children together—Maddox, Pax, and Sahara, who are adopted, in addition to Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Legal representatives of Jolie have not yet responded to Los Angeles magazine’s request for comment.

