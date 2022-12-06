Borat Bashes Trump and Kanye West in Surprise Kennedy Center Cameo

Sacha Baron Cohen revived the beloved comedy character for a skit at the ceremony for lifetime achievements in the arts

Sacha Baron Cohen took on the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night, bringing along his Kazakhstani character Borat Sagdiyev to take aim Donald Trump for hosting drain-circling onetime hip-hop and fashion mogul Kanye West in the midst of Ye’s dark, months-long, antisemitism-spreading spree.

“I know the president of U.S. and A is here,” Borat said, via The Guardian. “Where are you, Mr. Trump?”

Turning to Biden, he asked, “You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale… But I see you have a new wife. Wawa-woooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Finally, Baron Cohen (Jewish), still as Borat (avowed antisemite, constantly looking over his shoulder for “the Jeh”), addressed West’s sad but not shocking spiral, and his decision to go quite so public with his pernicious Jew-hate.

“Before I proceed,” he said, “I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in U.S. and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal! Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us.”

Borat then went on to belt out a parody version of U2’s “With or Without You,” but switching the lyrics to “with or without Jews.” He then questioned the crowd, saying “What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose ‘without Jews.’”

The Biden’s seemingly enjoyed the bit, with Valerie Biden Owens claiming diplomatically, “I think I like U2.”

Republican Senator Roy Blunt out of Missouri replied “not much” when asked what he thought of the performance.

