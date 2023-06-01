A local luminary in WeHo, Billy Francesca hosts some of the area’s most popular clubs and parties year-round, but during Pride month the self-proclaimed “original bearded ladee” shines brighter and gets busier than ever.

After LA Pride/Christopher Street West moved its event outside of West Hollywood, Francesca says the city thought it was the right time to launch its own event. Joining forces with JJLA (the people behind OUTLOUD queer music events), WeHo Pride shifted focus to community performers, more stages, and neighborhood unity.

They also made the event bigger—this year with headliners Grace Jones, Orville Peck, Carly Rae Jepsen, a new stage at the Pacific Design Center featuring the SummerTramp waterpark soiree, a free stage headlined by Idina Menzel on Friday, a Women’s Freedom Festival on Saturday, and a broadcast stage with free programming, drag shows and performances all weekend long. A Street Fair along Santa Monica Blvd. and the historic Parade on Sunday round out the LGBTQ+ festivities.

“I had never seen the community come together so quickly and with so much love and talent to launch the inaugural event in 2022,” Francesca says. “We have so many performers and shows, dancers, and drag performers, and people love to come to a centralized area, where you can bar hop, enjoy different venues, have dinner, go to a club. It truly has that feeling of fun and community.”

Francesca’s tips for peak WeHo Pride experience?

“First and foremost, ‘pace yo self!’ These kids come in full tilt boogie, and I’m like, ‘Baby take it in stride, be cozy and don’t get messy.’”

“Definitely bring sunscreen! And definitely hydrate—with water, fools!”

“Don’t wear platforms fresh out of the box—break those in at home vacuuming. That’s how the pros do it.”