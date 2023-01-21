Beverly Hills Will Get Its Own Modernism Week This May

The creators of Palm Springs’ famed Modernism Week are bringing the festivities to the Golden Triangle for the first time this year

Every February (this year, Feb 21 to 27), thousands—hundreds of thousands, to be exact—pile into Palm Springs for its famed Modernism Week. Visitors get private tours of architecturally significant houses, attend design-heavy private parties and modernist architecture tours. With luck, they also get some pretty good weather.

But now Los Angeles locals are about to get lucky with a dose of modernism closer to home. A satellite version of the annual event from the Modernism Architecture and Design (MADE) non profit, is being planned for Beverly Hills in May.

Called “MADE in Beverly Hills,” the L.A. version of the Palm Springs tradition will consist of at least twenty one events: trolley tours of area residential, municipal and commercial properties (including Greystone, Virginia Robinson Gardens, Trousdale Estates and the Beverly Hills Hotel); a fashion show lunch; cocktail parties and art lectures.

It’s the first time MADE has gone out of Palm Springs to extend its aesthetic reach, with a plan submitted to the Beverly Hills Arts and Culture Commission just last week. It now must meet City Council approval, but it seems like the BH Commission was all over it. Obviously, it’s a great way to drum up tourism for an already tourist-heavy spot—driving up restaurant and hotel attendance, etc. Most events will require tickets, but some will be open to the public—there will be goings-on all around The Golden Triangle.

According to MADE—which will be pushing at the Palm Springs upcoming fest—there could be 6,000 ticketed guests and eight thousand attendees, in all. Out-of-towners might want to buy their plane tickets now.

