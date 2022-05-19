A report of a man with a weapon sent local officers to the school; hours later, the Beverly Hills Police Department said there was no threat.

Update [5:45 pm]: Los Angeles police officers brought a man into custody on Thursday evening in relation to an earlier reported incident outside Beverly Hills High School. The man, who remains unnamed by police, had reportedly posted an image online of an airsoft rifle being pointed at the school; MyNewsLA.com reported that this type of sporting equipment was found on the suspect as he was taken in. No known association between the man and the high school is currently known, police reportedly told the outlet.

—

A shelter-in-place order was issued while police rushed to the scene of a possibly dangerous situation at Beverly Hills High School on Thursday afternoon after social media posts seemed to indicate that a man with a weapon may have been spotted at the campus.

Locals who learned of the news on Twitter were on high alert Thursday after a page appeared just after 1 pm on the Citizen platform—where users post location-based safety alerts and footage of observed police activity—titled “Beverly Hills High School Shelter-in-Place Following Threats on Social Media.”

“Incident reported at 10000 Santa Monica Blvd.,” the initial post reads, followed by a second post stating, “An additional report indicates the man may be armed with a rifle. This is also unconfirmed.”

About 45 minutes later, at 1:52 pm, a third post indicated that police were responding to an unconfirmed report of a man armed with an unspecified weapon. Footage of police and students leaving the scene surfaced on the page around 2:50 PM on Thursday afternoon from a citizen user named semibluff.

Lt. Giovanni Trejo, public information officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department, told Beverly Hills Patch that as of 2 pm, authorities didn’t believe there was an active threat at the school. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 2:30 p.m., he told the outlet.

Beverly Hills High School Shelter-in-Place Following Threats on Social Media @CitizenApp 10000 Santa Monica Blvd 1:08:47 PM PDT

A call placed to the Beverly Hills Police Department by LAMag was not immediately returned.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.