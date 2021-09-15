You’ve had a long day of work, and the only thing you’re looking forward to is getting your PJs on and finally resting your head on a comfortable bed. A good night’s rest is important for general productivity, mental health, and physical energy. When it comes to choosing a bed, many decisions need to be made, from its size, materials, quality, and firmness to its cost.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to find the best twin mattress. It’s important to explore your options and make sure you’re getting the best for your needs. A twin size or single size plush bed mattress would be best if you are looking for something light and easy to move around while still providing some sort of support to sleep comfortably.

Top 5 Best Twin Mattress Sites

1. Plushbeds – Editor’s Choice

2. Puffy – Runner Up

3. Brooklyn Bedding – Honorable Mention

4. Happsy – Certified Organic

5. BearMattress – Up & Coming

How Did We Decide Which Twin Mattress Makers to Choose?

This list of the best twin mattresses was created by our team of sleep experts. We have considered many factors when compiling this list, including:

Comfort

Durability

Price

Features

Options

Warranties

Our goal is to give you an idea of the twin mattresses worth the investment and which ones will only leave you disappointed. We wanted to make sure that all the mattresses on this list were indeed the best twin mattress category and worth the money.

Some people think that a twin mattress is an inferior mattress size because typically it’s thinner than a full or queen – but we disagree. Twin mattresses are often—but not always!—cheaper than other sizes. This makes twin mattresses an excellent choice for rentals, college students, special physical needs, space saving (think bunk beds), or people who need to save money on their bedding expenses but don’t want to sacrifice quality in the process.

What follows is a list of the best twin mattress brands on the market today.

Reviews of the Best Twin Mattress Sites

1. PlushBeds – Editor’s Choice

Pros

Certified organic materials

25-Year Warranty

100-Night Free Trial

Free Shipping

Good Deals & Promos

Cons

Almost too many options!

PlushBeds is on our list because the company offers superior mattress options at a competitive price that include many features.

PlushBeds Twin Mattress Options

The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress is made in the United States, where each mattress is handcrafted with:

Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)-certified organic latex

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton

GOTS-certified organic wool

This PlushBeds latex foam mattress is also certified GREENGUARD Gold by the Greenguard Environmental Institute. So it’s clear how big a deal this is, the Greenguard Environmental Institute is an independent organization focused on the protection of health and quality of life enhancement via indoor air quality monitoring and reduction of exposure to unnatural chemicals, pollutants, and ingredients that put humans at risk.

At every turn, the Botanical Bliss latex mattress line lives up to its name. For example: Botanical Bliss latex uses a natural flame resistant barrier called Joma New Zealand wool. This means these mattresses provide flame retardant security that exceeds federal standards, while also avoiding extraneous chemicals that only serve to save them a buck or two, but are not as healthy for you. The PlushBeds Natural Bliss latex line is fully vegan-friendly and employs silica and plant fiber fire barriers, rather than synthetic chemicals.

PlushBeds also offers the Natural Bliss 100% Natural Latex Mattress. This twin mattress is also made in the USA and guarantees full quality with only fully natural latex. That means PlushBeds will not use synthetic materials or any chemicals and they can offer a Natural Bliss 100% Natural Latex foam mattress that is:

Hypoallergenic

Multi-certified organic cotton

Vegan

Animal-free (including wool-free)

Oeko-Tex Standard 100

GREENGUARD Gold certified

The Natural Bliss 100% Natural Latex twin mattress is the choice for the health and environmentally conscious consumer.

PlushBeds offers twin mattresses within their Luxury Bliss Organic Hybrid Latex mattress line as well. The Luxury Bliss Organic Hybrid Latex mattress for a twin bed comes in at a full 12 inches, making it one of the largest and most plush mattresses in the PlushBeds lineup. The mattress’s top three inches are a specialty comfort layer of supportive, fabric-encased, coil-core. Adhering to the same top standards of certified materials and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and GREENGUARD gold certifications, the Luxury Bliss Organic Hybrid provides phenomenal support and comfort.

A twin bed Eco Bliss® Hybrid Latex mattress from PlushBeds includes all the same top materials certifications but adds a support core of CertiPUR certified foam and a stretch cotton cover. This option is best for consumers who want top quality and comfort while being environmentally conscious at a slightly lower price.

The PlushBeds line also includes gel memory foam mattresses:

The Cool Bliss Luxury Cool Gel Memory Foam twin mattress has five comfort layers and combines comfort and cooling for a restful sleep.

The PlushBeds Gel Memory Foam Mattress: The Ocean Mist excels at providing a cool sleep session. They accomplish this via soothing gel memory foam and a high-density PlushFoam core that disperses heat three times faster and is 30% cooler overall than its traditional memory foam mattress competitors.

Sofa bed twin options include the following from PlushBeds:

Memory Foam Sofa Bed Mattress

Cooling Gel Memory Foam Sofa Bed Mattress

Natural Latex Sofa Bed Mattress

Warranty, Free Trial, Free Shipping

A 25-year warranty is far more than most of us would care to even keep a mattress, but PlushBeds mattresses guarantee quality for the long haul. And if organic materials, numerous options, and a ridiculously long warranty aren’t enough to classify them in the best twin mattress category, you can try out any PlushBeds mattress for a full 100 nights as part of their free trial program. Free shipping means there are no hidden fees and the price you’re quoted is the price you get.

Solid Deals & Promos

PlushBeds offers promotions galore. At the time of publishing, both a $100 off promo for joining the site’s email list and a full-fledged Labor Day Sale was in progress, offering deep discounts and bundled sets of extras. This means a luxury twin mattress is within reach without breaking the bank.

A Multitude of Options

At the end of the day, the only “con” our team found with PlushBeds is that there are almost too many options! As you can see above, PlushBeds offers a plethora of options across 13 separate lines of mattresses, let alone the variance in combinations available between them, including:

Type

Size

Firmness

Height

Then there are all the extras like:

Four full categories of toppers—with six options between them!

16 pillow types

Four bed categories with a total 14 options

Bedding options like crazy: sheets, linens, mattress protectors, comforters, and blankets

If there’s any “con” with PlushBeds at all, it’s that there really are so very many choices!

Learn more at PlushBeds.com.

2. Puffy – Runner Up

Pros

101-Night Trial & Lifetime Warranty

Promos, Financing, Free Extras

Free No-Contact Delivery

100% American Made

Cons

Somewhat limited options

Puffy is on our list because it offers three categories of twin mattresses with a variety of options, extras, and promos, all at a competitive price.

Puffy Mattress

This is Puffy’s original memory foam mattress design. It includes:

5 foam layers

10” mattress

Memory foam

Works for all sleeping types

Cooling Cloud temperature regulation

Climate-adaptive materials

Comfort pressure relief

Balanced support & contouring

Stain-Resistant Cloud Cover

Puffy Lux Mattress

The most popular mattress from Puffy, the Lux Mattress is a hybrid mattress consisting of both memory foam layers and coils and includes:

6 layers

12” mattress

Memory foam + coils

All sleeping types covered

Cooling Cloud temperature regulation

Climate-adaptive materials

Comfort pressure relief

Balanced support & contouring

High-density comfort transition layer

Spinal alignment specialty

Luxury stain-resistant cloud cover

Puffy Royal Mattress

The Royal Mattress is the plush, deluxe version of Puffy’s line, including:

7 layers

14” mattress

Memory foam + coils

Covers all sleeping types

Superior temperature regulation

Internal materials are climate-adaptive

Infused cooling beads

Reflexive support layering

Cloud air tech

Targeted alignment of spinal support

Zoned support for full body

Deluxe stain-resistant cloud cover

Trial & Warranty

You can try any Puffy hybrid or memory foam mattress for a full 101 nights and if you don’t experience the best sleep of your life, they’ll pick it back up and donate it to a charity so it doesn’t go to waste. That’s just good and responsible corporate policy right there. And with a full lifetime warranty, you can’t go wrong by keeping that mattress after the trial—perhaps for the rest of your life!

Promos, Financing, Free Extras

Puffy’s Labor Day Sale included a full $300 off and a package of free accessories valued at nearly $500. Limited time promotions aside, every single mattress purchase on the site included a free bundle of accessories:

2 pillows

1 mattress protector

1 sheet set

Free Delivery

Puffy doesn’t just do free shipping – they do it in style and with the simplicity that resonates with a customer. Puffy’s free delivery service is fully no-contact and is delivered by FedEx within 7-10 business days. But with a 101-night trial on the table, what happens if you’re unsatisfied? The good news is that Puffy also offers entirely free returns.

Made in the USA

Puffy is quite proud of this point and emphasizes that all their hybrid and memory foam mattresses and materials are manufactured, assembled, and produced right here in the United States.

Limited Options

If an overabundance of choice is overwhelming for you, Puffy is your go-to for a twin or twin XL size mattress. The company offers three categories of mattresses, with additional options expanding into the area of bases, bedding, and other bedroom products (even a dog bed mattress in three sizes!). Some may see this as a “con,” but our review team found this aligns with Puffy’s commitment to quality focused on American-made products.

Learn more at Puffy.com.

Pros

User-Friendly Shopping Experience

120-Night Trial

Decades of Experience

Cause-Driven

Cons

The brand’s social media posts are a little on the generic side

User-Friendly Experience

Not sure what you want? Brooklyn Bedding has you covered (pun intended!) with a simple, straightforward, easy-to-shop website that clearly outlines shopping categories so you can get to your interests simply. Easy shopping category options include:

High Value

Most Popular

Newly Added

Best Performance

Eco-Friendly

Memory Foam

Our review team found this layout and these simple descriptors incredibly helpful from a user experience perspective. Customers unfamiliar with the product line, new to mattress shopping, or unfamiliar with the brand will all benefit from the straightforward categorization. After all, a company’s product name is well and good, but a consumer just wants to find what they need or want and get right to the consideration process. Brooklyn Bedding cuts through the noise by laying things out in clear, simple, human ways that immediately augment the shopping experience.

Brooklyn Bedding’s mattress options are just as varied as well:

Brooklyn Signature

Premium quality at factory-direct pricing, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress consists of six layers.

Two separate TitanFlex patented foam layers combine memory foam contouring with latex responsiveness.

Eight inches of individually encased coils provide a reliable support layer.

High-caliber perimeter coils are specialized to support edges firmly and for the long term.

Brooklyn Aurora

Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora is the company’s most popular mattress.

Patented CopperFlex foam forms the top layer.

A TitanCool fabric layer follows, maintaining skin temperatures during sleep.

Three levels of firmness options are available due to the company’s TitanFlex foam.

An 8″ core of up to a thousand encased coils support the center.

The layering finishes with a high-density foam base for durability.

Brooklyn Sedona

The newest mattress from Brooklyn Bedding, the Brooklyn Sedona is the company’s luxury hybrid mattress option.

Top layering consists of comfort foam and a woven top knit cooling panel.

Next is a memory foam layer with dense, gel-infused memory foam for heat conductivity and support.

Then comes a proprietary layer of deeply dense slow-response memory foam. Infused with cool gel, this foam layer provides recovery, compression support, and coolness.

After that, a high density foam layer transitions into the main coil layer.

Finally the foam base ensures that this mattress maintains durability.

Brooklyn Spartan

For the best performance from Brooklyn Bedding, customers choose the Brooklyn Spartan.

Brooklyn’s Far Infrared Rays technology transforms heat into waves of energy dispersed throughout the mattress fibers for enhanced recovery and sleep.

A CopperFlex foam layer contours and relieves pressure points.

Three firmness options employ Brooklyn Bedding’s TitanFlex foam system in varying ways to serve your needs best.

Finishing with the coil and dense foam, the Spartan is supremely durable and heat-transferring for a solid night’s sleep.

Brooklyn Bloom

The eco-friendly choice, Brooklyn Bloom uses Joma Wool and organic cotton in its lush top layer.

Either an 11″ or 14″ layer follows, based on your choosing.

The 11″ layer option consists of 1.5″ of luxury Talalay latex, a compressed transition layer, and individually encased Ascension coils.

Alternatively, the 14″ layer includes 3″ of Talalay latex, 8″ of Ascension coils.

Foam bases finish both versions.

Brooklyn Chill

Brooklyn Chill is the company’s memory foam mattress option for children or for RV beds.

This mattress comes in five different height options, spanning 6″ to 14″ with the 6” and 8” height options being particularly well-suited to a bunk bed.

Dual-layer mattresses make up the 6″, 8″, and 10″ models.

The 12″ and 14″ models incorporate a triple-layer mattress.

The company’s open cell technology is used across each layer for breathability and efficient airflow.

120-Night Free Trial

There’s nothing better than feeling good about a large purchase. No one wants to spend hundreds of dollars on something and come out of it with buyer’s remorse. Brooklyn Bedding understands this and that’s why they offer their customers 120 days of consideration time for the free trial. That’s a full four months of testing out a new mattress!

Decades of Experience

Brooklyn Bedding was initially founded in 1995 and was later renamed after the founder’s daughter Brooklyn. The family-owned company was among the first to adopt the bed-in-a-box trend and to bring manufacturing to the US. With more than 25 years in the mattress business, we’re fairly confident that they know what they’re doing!

Our review team found a relevant bonus is that Brooklyn Bedding actually manufactures many other top private label mattress brands at their factory in Arizona. This means they have intimate knowledge of various brands from scratch, giving them the competitive advantage of seeing exactly what trends are in progress.

Cause-Driven Mission

Brooklyn Bedding talks the talk when it comes to charity. The Brooklyn Bedding website outlines the company’s mission, focused on improving the quality of life for children and providing bedding and bedroom accessories to needy families. The company’s mission touches:

Foster Care Prevention & Reunification

Foster Care

Transitional Housing

While these cause related features do not contribute directly to the mattress experience from this brand, our review team included them due to their relevance for those who choose their products based on more than what can be seen at face value.

Learn more at BrooklynBedding.com.

4. Happsy – Certified Organic

Pros

Twin and Twin XL Options

Unique Manufacturing

120-Night Free Trial, 20-Year Warranty

Free Shipping & Returns

Factory is Fully Certified Organic

Cons

Single Option: The Happsy Organic Mattress

Twin & Twin XL Options

Happsy offers both twin mattresses and the twin XL mattress, based on what you need. The twin XL is slightly longer. See our “Twin Mattress vs. Twin XL Mattress” section below for more info on comparing the two.

Both the twin bed mattress options from Happsy include:

Organic cotton for comfort

Organic wool for moisture and heat wicking

Certified latex for body contouring and ease of pressure points during sleep

Unique Manufacturing

The regular twin and twin XL mattresses have organic materials and a pocketed spring with no glues or adhesives in their coil units. This approach may sound tedious or technical, but the reality is that this is unique in the bedding and mattress industry. Some brands claim not to use glues or adhesives in their “comfort layers” as a clever marketing tactic to avoid listing the use of these chemicals in their springs and elsewhere. This is, therefore, one of Happsy’s points of pride in their manufacturing.

Trial, Warranty, Shipping

Happsy offers a 120-day free trial and a full 20-year warranty. Both offerings are competitive among their peers in terms of a try-at-home period and guarantee of quality over time.

Free shipping is standard with Happsy, and should you decide not to proceed after the free trial, Happsy will also cover the cost of returning the mattress to them.

Organic Factory

Happsy takes great pride in its manufacturing process. Beyond their main mattress product, our review team loved that Happsy’s entire factory adheres to a variety of key certifications and qualifications, including:

Certified by Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS)

Certified MADE SAFE by MadeSafe.org

Certified Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)

Certified by the Forest Stewardship Council

Certified by the Rainforest Alliance

Greenguard Gold

Formaldehyde Free

Green America Certified

Climate Control Neutral Certified

Featured on the Zero Toxics Product Registry

This list of prime certifications is long and illustrious. Happsy cares very much about this point, and it shows!

The Happsy Organic Mattress

Some may see the lack of options as a con, so we’ve listed it here. Note that our review team included Happsy in this list of the best twin mattresses because their “single option” is top-notch.

Learn more at Happsy.com.

Pros

Three Award-Winning Mattress Options

100-Night Trial

Unique Infused Memory Foam Layering

Interest-Free Financing Options

Cons

Memory foam mattresses only

Award-Winning Mattress Options

Bear Mattress offers three strong, award-winning mattress options, and they are not afraid to show it! Bear Hybrid, Bear Pro, and Bear Original all come in twin and twin xl sizes.

Awards include:

Sleep Foundation, Best Hybrid Mattress—Bear Hybrid

Mattress Clarity, Best Cooling Mattress—Bear Pro

US News & World Report’s 360 Reviews, Best Mattress—Bear Original

Infused Memory Foam Layering

One of the main reasons Bear Mattress products won many awards is their unique “infused memory foam” layering process. This process is incorporated into each hybrid and foam mattress type and makes Bear Mattress our review team’s pick for the best mattress for stomach sleepers.

Bear Hybrid: Their hybrid mattress has both memory foam and coils, which provide a luxurious comfort level with a little bit of bounce.

Bear Pro: This version provides best-in-class body contouring and slight softness. This combo comes from using Bear’s copper infused memory foam and gel memory foam that make up four supportive foam layers.

Bear Original: The Bear Original memory foam mattress provides “a contouring hug” with three foam layers and is a favorite with the price-conscious.

100-Night Trial

Just as its competitors do, Bear Mattress offers a significant trial period. It’s hard to go wrong with a full 100 nights to try things out!

Financing Options

Bear Mattress offers two sets of financing options, depending upon your need. Both include interest-free financing and up to either 12- or 24-month payment plans. At the time of publishing, the two financing partners were affirm and splitit.

Learn more at Bearmattress.com.

What Should You Look For When Buying a Twin Mattress?

A twin mattress is an excellent choice for smaller spaces, sleepers who move around a lot in their sleep, and couples with differing sleep needs. A twin mattress can be perfect for a guest room, kids’ bedroom, or anyone who just needs a good mattress without the expense of the whole bed.

It’s difficult to choose the perfect mattress for yourself. There are so many different factors that can affect your decision. There are practical considerations like the amount of space in a room or the number of people involved. Then there are feature-specific options like motion isolation, sleeping position, body type, allergies, and more. The key is finding one that will work best with your specific needs. Hopefully this guide will help!

When looking for a twin mattress, there are some essential things that you should keep in mind when shopping around:

Quality

Reviews

Value

Quality

We’ve simplified this consideration because you’re currently reading a list of the best twin mattresses! Quality was a top review aspect and the only brands that did not meet the burden of review on this point did not make this list at all.

Reviews

Every purchase could benefit from the opinions of other buyers who have gone before. In this case, each individual brand on our list is rated very highly. It never hurts to check for yourself, but we’ve done the legwork so you don’t have to.

If you are going to check out reviews and compare between brands, we advise ensuring that you’re sorting reviews the same way so you’re comparing “apples to apples”. For instance: if one set of reviews is sorted by date, you’ll be seeing the most recent first. However, if you’re unaware of the sorting filter of the information, you may look at the next brand and find it sorted by “top” or “best”. The difference between these two experiences could be vast as-is, but when sorted consistently between both brands, you’ll get a better overview.

Value

First, you need to find out what your budget is and then look at the features that are offered by each mattress. Everyone is budget-driven on some level, of course. Budget/price/cost is last on our list because it tends to be the least important. If that seems counterintuitive, it’s because the relative value of a top-quality twin mattress versus its price is incredibly straightforward. This is one product category in which value is a simple consideration. After all, you’re not calculating the value of a mattress based on its price alone. Instead you should be considering the value of a twin mattress based on the length of use, consistency of quality, warranty term, and bundled services or products.

People tend to understand that higher quality costs more. Many of the chosen brands on this list are US-based and American made. That is an excellent feature that carries a lot of importance for many. It is also a feature that costs a pretty penny. After all, companies outsource to other countries because the cost of labor is less expensive elsewhere. American labor is regarded as a premium and therefore companies who provide it may have higher prices as a result. This is not always the case. But it is important enough to consider.

Overall, consider the value of your purchase based on how long it will last (with warranties in mind on this point), features included, extras included, and the bottom-line price.

Who can sleep on a twin mattress?

A twin-sized mattress is perfect for a wide variety of people, including:

Kids

Teenagers

Single Adults

Guest Rooms

Airbnb / rentals

A twin mattress is a great choice for smaller spaces, sleepers who move around a lot in their sleep, and couples with differing sleep needs. A good quality mattress for a twin bed can be perfect for a guest room, kids’ bedroom, or anyone who just needs a good mattress to sleep comfortably without the expense of the whole bed. A twin mattress is perfect for someone who prefers a little bit more room in their bed, but doesn’t want to purchase a full-size mattress or even a queen bed with all the space that goes along with it.

Twin mattresses are the optimal size for children and teenagers by virtue of the mattress’s physical dimensions. This is because they are a standard, universal size that fits a regular twin bed frame or a bunk bed and also because they provide room to grow. The mattress has enough space for a child or teen to sleep on their back or stomach with plenty of room to stretch out comfortably all night long.

Many single adults benefit from a twin mattress as well, as a twin has a smaller footprint than a full or queen mattress, and it takes up less floor space. This makes it an ideal choice for those with limited space in their bedroom or dorm room.

Others choose a twin mattress for guest rooms, where space is at a premium. Options for a guest room vary but the presence of a bed is ubiquitous. A twin mattress is often chosen due to guest rooms being smaller or more limited by the space and physical makeup of the room. A twin mattress can also be moved around from room to room with ease. Furnishing a guest room means when you have guests over, you don’t have to worry about them feeling cramped or uncomfortable when sleeping on your couch or another area of the house.

Those who operate an Airbnb or other type of rental often choose a twin mattress as well. Airbnb in particular lists the room of each rental property and includes both the number of beds and the size, so potential renters know how many can sleep in a vacation space. Twin beds, and especially bunk beds, give the owner the benefit of listing multiple beds in rooms and bumping up their rentals’ profile. Twin beds work for a variety of use-cases and cover a large swath of different people’s needs.

Twin Mattress vs. Twin XL Mattress

The standard twin mattress is a smaller version of a regular mattress that measures at either 38” or 39” wide and 75” long. The height is typically 12” but can be shorter, with 6” to 8” high popular for bunk beds. A twin XL mattress is an extra long version of the regular twin size mattress, measuring 39” wide and 80” long.

The main difference between a twin mattress and a twin XL is the length: 75” (twin) versus 80” (twin XL). A twin XL is a great option if it’s difficult to find something that fits your bed frame or you have an old bed frame that cannot accommodate the height of a regular twin size bed. A twin XL can also be beneficial for taller people or those with back issues as it provides more support to the spine and reduces pressure points on the body, which can lead to chronic pain and discomfort for those who sleep on their side. The twin mattress has been available since the 1980s while the twin XL was released in 2005.

Important notes when considering a twin XL size mattress:

A twin XL may not fit in your standard bed frame. Measure the frame first, to be sure.

The twin XL often costs more than a regular twin mattress because it requires more fabric, foam, and filling for the extra space.

FAQ

The twin mattress has a lot of features that can be hard to differentiate from each other, but there are a few things that you should consider. In this section, we will discuss five of the most commonly asked questions about twin mattresses.

What is the difference between a pillow top and a regular mattress?

A pillow-top mattress is a mattress with a layer of comfortable, soft padding on top. They can be made of foam, down feathers, or any other soft material and give an extra cushioning layer. A regular mattress doesn’t have that extra layer and is usually all foam or springs.

What kind of mattress warranty should I get?

When you buy an item, it is important to have a warranty to protect your investment. This is especially true of larger purchases like a mattress. A few things that warranty companies cover are sagging in the middle or if the material is not durable enough. Nearly all warranties cover workmanship—if anything goes wrong with the way the product is put together. Usually the answer to this is simplified, in that your chosen mattress likely only has one warranty that the seller uses.

When considering warranty options, look for the length of coverage time, elements covered, and any additional cost or if the warranty is included in the base price.

Why do I need to rotate my bed regularly?

A lot of people wonder why they need to rotate their mattresses. The answer is that the body tends to adjust to the same position, which can create problems. Rotating your bed regularly will help prevent these issues from occurring and give you all-over relief.

How long should I wait before flipping my mattress?

The general consensus is that mattresses should be flipped every six months. The reason for this is that the mattress will wear unevenly on one side if it’s only flipped every twelve months.

Is it better to sleep on one side or the other?

New research indicates that sleeping on one side may be better for your health than sleeping on your back. Sleeping on the left side can reduce snoring and sleep apnea, some of the most common sleep-related disorders.

Conclusion

Twin mattresses, whether a foam mattress, a hybrid mattress or a traditional innerspring mattress, can be a great option for anyone who needs more space, bedding accommodations for children, or anyone who runs rentals. The options are many, so we’ve compiled the best of the best here for you to narrow the field of consideration. Best of luck and sleep tight!