As men get older, their testosterone levels decrease. This can bring with it a variety of problems such as decreased libido, lower energy levels, decreased ability to build muscle and burn fat, and overall poorer mental and physical health. Some men opt for testosterone steroids to boost their testosterone levels. However, synthetic steroids are made of artificial ingredients and can cause negative health effects.

On the other hand, there are natural testosterone boosters. The best testosterone booster is a natural supplement designed to give your body the tools it needs to stimulate testosterone production in your body naturally. Supplements that boost testosterone naturally are safe, legal, and highly effective while posing very few to zero health risks. To help you find the best testosterone booster supplements, we compared some of the top testosterone supplements available and compiled a list of our favorite products.

4 Best Testosterone Boosters

Testogen – Editor’s Choice TestoPrime TestoFuel – Honorable Mention Prime Male – Informative

How Did We Make This List?

Figuring out the best testosterone booster supplements available online can be difficult if you aren’t sure what to look for. Our team wanted to ensure a fair and unbiased ranking, so we set four specific criteria in place to identify the best products:

We looked at reviews and feedback from industry experts. Getting a stamp of approval from experts in the industry shows that the products are trustworthy. We analyzed the ingredients. We wanted to find products that had natural ingredients that had been clinically tested. Third-party testing is a bonus that adds credibility to testosterone-boosting supplements. We compared reviews and comments from real customers. It’s important that a product not only has positive reviews, but that there are a lot of them on several different platforms, like the company website, Facebook, and Reddit. The more quality reviews a product has, the more confidence you can have when purchasing it. We considered each product’s value. We wanted to find the most cost-effective, yet powerful product that would give you the results you’re looking for. We also gave some weight to dosage and how often you have to take the testosterone booster since convenience can be a huge factor in customer satisfaction. Having deals like a 30-day money-back guarantee is also a plus.

Top 4 Testosterone Boosting Supplements – Reviews

Ingredients: D-aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, zinc, nettle leaf extract, magnesium, vitamins D3, B6, and K1, Korean red ginseng extract, boron, and Bioperine.

Dosage: 4 capsules a day 20 minutes before breakfast.

Why does it stand out?

Testogen is full of natural ingredients that not only boost total testosterone but increase your levels of free testosterone, too. This combination can help enhance male health while combating hindrances to your testosterone levels, like the female hormone, estrogen.

Testogen claims to increase luteinizing hormone, which stimulates Leydig cells in your testes to increase testosterone production. This product also is supposed to increase free testosterone in your body, which can combat high levels of sex hormone-building globulin (SHBG), a protein that binds to testosterone and makes it unusable.

Who will benefit the most from this product?

Men with higher than normal levels of SHBG can benefit from Testogen since it increases the levels of free testosterone in your body. This testosterone booster helps your body increase lean muscle mass and can help with weight loss. Red ginseng increases alertness and energy. So if you’re trying to lose weight, promote muscle growth, or get more out of your workouts, this might be the perfect product for you.

What is this product’s value?

You can purchase one month’s supply of Testogen for $59.99, which is 120 capsules. That comes out to be $2.00 per day. But if you buy this product in bulk, you can get your cost down to as low as $1.20 for a day’s worth of capsules. Testogen comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee so you can shop the brand confidently.

Bottom Line

Testogen is made of safe, natural ingredients and it attacks low testosterone from two different angles to help stimulate the production of testosterone and keep more free testosterone available in the body. Its energizing, muscle building and weight loss properties make it one of the best testosterone booster options for men looking for a natural fitness boosting supplement.



Ingredients: D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, fenugreek, vitamins D, B5, and B6, green tea extract, pomegranate extract, zinc, garlic extract, and black pepper extract.

Dosage: 4 capsules per day, 2 before breakfast and 2 before lunch.

Why does it stand out?

TestoPrime’s creators boast that this natural testosterone boosting supplement supports protein synthesis, increases mental and physical energy, burns fat, and can help boost confidence and mood. The ingredients in this best testosterone booster help inhibit cortisol, the stress hormone. By lowering your cortisol, your body will have an easier time letting go of fat and you’ll reap health benefits from getting rid of unhealthy cortisol in your body.

TestoPrime has higher concentrations of its clinically tested main ingredients than other testosterone boosters on this list, which makes it a powerhouse and the best testosterone booster on the market for those looking for the most potency and testosterone production.

Who will benefit the most from this product?

This product not only enhances muscle growth and strength through increased testosterone production but can help improve your mood and overall sense of wellbeing. This, combined with the increased libido that comes with increased testosterone production makes this product good for men looking for a multitasking testosterone supplement that can promote good mental health as well. The green tea in this testosterone booster is good for anyone looking for a caffeine boost.

TestoPrime is transparent with its formula and a third-party tests each batch of its product to ensure a quality product. The lifetime infinite-day money-back guarantee makes this product perfect for anyone who wants to make sure they’re spending their money on the best product to boost testosterone levels.

What is the product’s value?

You can purchase a month’s supply of TestoPrime for $59.99. However, if you buy a three-month supply, you get three months free, essentially making the product half off. With this savings option, you end up paying just $1.00 per day when taking the recommended 4 capsules a day.

Bottom Line

Testogen stands out among the best testosterone booster supplements thanks to its mental health-boosting effects. This product is made from trusted natural ingredients and can help you increase muscle mass, promote fat loss, and boost overall confidence at a low cost.



3. TestoFuel – Honorable Mention

Ingredients: D-aspartic acid, vitamins D, K2, and B6, oyster extract, ginseng, fenugreek, magnesium, and zinc.

Dosage: 4 capsules a day before breakfast.

Why does it stand out?

TestoFuel is an all-natural testosterone booster that has oyster extract, which may help support a healthy libido. This supplement supports your anabolic system that’s responsible for producing testosterone. By stimulating testosterone production, this product can produce excellent results boosting muscle mass and overall strength when taken as directed for at least two months.

Who will benefit the most from this product?

Men who have a hard time building muscle mass might benefit from this testosterone supplement since TestoFuel has been proven to increase lean muscle mass and boost your metabolism for more fat burn. This best testosterone booster has added oyster extract that may help increase a lower libido, too. The stimulant-free formula made of only natural ingredients makes TestoFuel a great choice if you want to avoid stimulants.

What is the product’s value?

Similar to other best testosterone booster supplements on this list, a one-month supply of TestoFuel can be bought for $59. If you buy in bulk, you can get as much as 30 percent of your entire order. This brings your daily cost down to $1.18 per day when taking four capsules a day.

TestoFuel is a cost-effect option that doesn’t skimp on its powerful testosterone-boosting ingredients. This company also offers free shipping on bundle deals and a 90-day money-back guarantee for even more cost savings.

Bottom Line

TestoFuel is a great choice for men who have put hours into the gym and still haven’t been satisfied with the amount of muscle mass they’ve gained. The oyster extract can boost your libido while the natural testosterone boosting ingredients of TestoFuel stimulate testosterone production for more strength and stamina at a competitive price.



Ingredients: D-aspartic acid, black pepper, boron, Korean red ginseng, luteolin, magnesium, Ashwagandha extract, nettle root, vitamins B6, D3, and K2, and zinc.

Dosage: 1 capsule four times a day for a total of 4 capsules.

Why does it stand out?

Prime Male’s unique blend of natural ingredients was formulated over several years to ensure the perfect testosterone booster for men who aren’t getting enough testosterone in their life. The ingredients in this product not only boost testosterone levels but support prostate health and can help ramp up a low sex drive.

Prime Male works faster than other natural testosterone boosters. The company that makes this product boasts that taking this testosterone supplement for just twelve days can give you a 42 percent testosterone boost.

Who will benefit the most from this product?

This is one of the best testosterone boosters for men over 40 years old who are looking to increase testosterone levels, boost their libido, and increase their vitality. Any man experiencing low energy levels and fatigue can benefit from the energizing ingredients in Prime Male. And if you want to see results fast, this testosterone booster is an excellent option for you since it can deliver impressive results in less than two weeks.

What is the product’s value?

Prime Male comes in as one of the more expensive best testosterone boosters on our list at $69 for a one-month supply of 120 capsules. If buying in bulk, you can get the cost down to $2.30 per day, making it not much more expensive than other brands. If you buy a bundle, you can get free shipping and add to your savings, too.

Bottom Line

This product is great for men over 40 since it boosts testosterone, promotes prostate health, and can restore lost libido and vitality while supporting muscle growth and improving stamina. The more expensive price point of Prime Male is made up for in its strong natural formula and proven fast results.



What To Look For In the Best Testosterone Booster

When looking for the best testosterone booster for you, quality ingredients are key. Your testosterone booster must contain the main ingredient of D-Aspartic acid. This amino acid helps your body produce follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, which stimulate your testes to make more testosterone.

You also want to look for a testosterone supplement that contains zinc, because zinc deficiency has been linked to low testosterone levels. Magnesium is an important component of testosterone boosters because it can help increase free testosterone levels in the body.

Finally, look for vitamin D3 in your natural testosterone booster. This sunshine vitamin is associated with higher levels of testosterone.

Remember that the best testosterone boosters are made of organic ingredients and are third-party tested to guarantee safety and effectiveness. And, be sure to look at customer reviews of each testosterone booster supplement so you know other people are happy with the product. A 30-day money-back guarantee to a 60-day money-back guarantee (or longer!) doesn’t hurt either.

Benefits of the Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

If you have low testosterone, taking the best testosterone boosters can provide many benefits to your overall health.

Men who maintain higher levels of testosterone are more likely to have improved focus and cognitive ability, and they are less likely to get dementia as they get older.

When you boost testosterone, you improve your lean muscle mass and promote stronger, denser bones for less risk of broken bones or injury. Having enough testosterone helps you maintain a strong and lean physique that lets you do the activities you want to do while maintaining a figure that you’re proud of.

Other benefits of testosterone booster supplements include increased sex drive and a lower risk of erectile dysfunction. Increasing your testosterone levels can help improve your overall mood and make you a more confident individual.

Potential Side Effects of Natural Testosterone Boosters

Supplements that contain synthetic testosterone can pose many health risks, including heart issues, prostate enlargement, hair loss, acne, and infertility. For this reason, it’s not recommended to take synthetic testosterone without the guidance of a doctor.

All of the testosterone boosters in this article are %100 natural and only contain the natural precursors to testosterone and not actual testosterone, therefore there is very little risk associated with taking them. Your biggest risk from natural testosterone supplements would be overdosing on vitamins and minerals in them, like vitamin D and zinc. If you take the testosterone booster supplement as directed, you will not overdose on any of the ingredients.

Acne, oily skin, and increased body hair are common side effects that come with having increased testosterone levels in your body. If you experience any concerning adverse effects while taking natural testosterone booster supplements, stop taking them right away and consult your healthcare provider.

FAQ

How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

Depending on the ingredients in your natural testosterone booster, there might be a different method that it works through. However, most testosterone boosting supplements use D-Aspartic acid, DHEA, and B vitamins that stimulate your body to make more luteinizing hormones, thereby stimulating natural testosterone production.

Vitamin C that’s often found in testosterone boosting supplements can boost energy levels, promote muscle growth, increase muscle mass, improve recovery, and help your body manage fat stores.

Some minerals and herbs found in natural testosterone boosters, like magnesium and ashwagandha work by preventing testosterone from being metabolized into estrogen, thus increasing free testosterone levels in your body.

Who Should Use Natural Testosterone Boosters?

Nowadays, many people seek healthier supplement options, especially when it becomes clear that certain ingredients and chemicals found in synthetic testosterone supplements can be incredibly harmful.

Natural testosterone supplements are the ideal solution for anyone looking for a safe testosterone solution because, in addition to being safe to consume, these products promote the body’s production of testosterone and help it increase testosterone levels on its own. There are many benefits to using all the products listed here, including improved sleep, increased muscle mass, and improved testosterone levels. Anyone who also has goals to improve their sex life, increase energy levels, improve muscle growth, lose body fat, and boost their mood may want to consider natural testosterone boosters.

Not only bodybuilders take testosterone supplements. These natural testosterone supplements can help any man with symptoms of low testosterone levels.

What Supplements Boost Testosterone Levels Naturally?

D-Aspartic Acid: This amino acid helps boost testosterone by stimulating your follicle-stimulating and luteinizing hormones. These hormones then tell your body to make more testosterone and boost your sperm count.

Vitamin D: Your body makes vitamin D when you expose your skin to sunlight. In its active form, vitamin D acts as a steroid hormone and supports healthy sexual function. Having enough vitamin D can improve your testosterone levels and support muscle mass growth.

Nettle Leaf Extract: Known as stinging nettle, this herb improves blood flow and promotes healthy testosterone levels. Nettle blocks enzymes from converting free testosterone into estrogen, allowing your testosterone to stay active longer.

Zinc: This mineral is essential for over 100 critical processes in your body. Zinc has been linked to sexual health and overall well-being.

Ashwagandha: This herb boasts several mood-boosting properties, like stress reduction and relief from some symptoms of anxiety and depression. It helps to balance your adrenal, pituitary, and hypothalamic glands to even out your moods and lower your cortisol levels. Additionally, ashwagandha can improve your athletic performance, energy levels, and muscle mass.

Fenugreek Extract: This herb boasts countless sexual health benefits in traditional medicine, such as increased sex drive and boosted testosterone production. When taken regularly, fenugreek may result in higher free and total testosterone levels.

Tribulus Terrestris: Known for its stimulating effects, this herb is common in traditional medicine. It can increase libido and help treat erectile dysfunction.

Ginger: This root has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and it may lower cholesterol. Plus, taking a daily ginger supplement can improve testosterone production, increase sperm count, and double your luteinizing hormone levels.

DHEA: Produced mostly by your adrenal glands, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) helps balance the levels of testosterone and estrogen in your body, which becomes even more important as you age. Adding this hormone to your diet may improve your testosterone production.

What Causes Low Testosterone Levels?

As a man gets older, the amount of testosterone in his body gradually declines as part of a natural process. This decline in testosterone levels typically starts after age 30 and persists at a rate of about 1% per year for the rest of his life.

Other, unnatural causes of low testosterone levels might include injury to the testes, chemotherapy, tumors on the pituitary gland, and certain medications or steroids. Alcohol abuse, liver disease, kidney failure, HIV, and high levels of female sex hormones or prolactin can also cause low testosterone levels.

If you are obese or have extreme weight loss, suffer from uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, severe hypothyroidism, or have had radiation exposure or brain surgery, you might experience a drop in your testosterone levels.

Some of these drops in testosterone levels will be resolved naturally once the root cause is resolved, like in the case of injury or weight loss. However, some causes of low testosterone are permanent and you will need to work with your healthcare provider to decide on a treatment plan to get your testosterone levels back to normal that may include testosterone boosting supplements.

How Do I Know If My Testosterone Levels Are Low?

If you have low testosterone, you’re likely experiencing one or more of the common symptoms of low testosterone. These symptoms might include, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, depression, decreased sense of well-being, poor concentration and memory, fatigue, irritability, and loss of physical strength.

Sometimes, you might also experience other symptoms of low testosterone, like mild anemia, a decrease in body hair, osteoporosis (weak bones), more body fat, infertility, or the development of breasts.

The best way to determine if your testosterone levels are low is to have your doctor order a blood test. This test will evaluate both your free and total testosterone levels and give you and your doctor a precise number. You can use the results of this blood test to determine if you may have any underlying health problems causing your low testosterone levels, and you can talk with your doctor to come up with a plan to boost your testosterone levels back up to normal.

Are Testosterone Boosters Safe?

If you’re purchasing an all-natural best testosterone booster like the ones listed in this article, you can have peace of mind knowing they are safe and won’t produce negative health effects while you boost testosterone in your body. These supplements only contain naturally-occurring minerals, vitamins, and herbs that very rarely cause adverse health effects.

On the other hand, supplements that contain synthetic testosterone can boost testosterone levels, but they can also be harmful and have dangerous side effects.

Are Testosterone Boosters Steroids?

Testosterone boosters are not steroids. Testosterone boosters work in the body to signal for more testosterone production and to help regulate hormones. Testosterone boosters can help the body produce less estrogen to maintain a healthy balance between testosterone levels and estrogen.

On the other hand, steroids are synthetic chemicals that create different effects in the body and are mostly used to promote muscle growth and build lean muscle mass. Steroids come with serious health risks and shouldn’t be taken without guidance from your doctor.

Are Testosterone Boosters A Safe Alternative To Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Many men choose to take testosterone boosters as a more natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy. The reason they might prefer the more natural route is that prescription hormone therapy can lead to a mixture of negative reactions, including water retention, acne, increased risk of prostate issues and blood clots, as well as enlarged breasts.

The four testosterone boosters we’ve reviewed in this guide include only natural ingredients that will produce no side effects. That being said, everyone reacts differently to supplements, and you should always work with your doctor and take your testosterone booster according to the manufacturer’s guidelines to prevent undesirable side effects.

How Long Do I Have To Take Testosterone Boosters Before I See Results?

You probably want to see results as quickly as possible after you start taking your testosterone booster, and that’s understandable. Luckily, most men can start seeing results in as little as two or three weeks when taking the testosterone boosters as recommended. Everyone is different, though. For this reason, you might experience a longer or shorter wait time before you start to see results.

How Can I Raise My Testosterone Fast?

If you’re impatient and want to increase your testosterone as quickly as possible while taking your testosterone boosting supplement, try lifting weights. Strength training for muscle growth boosts your testosterone levels naturally, so try to do it three times a week. Eating enough protein, getting enough sleep, and practicing stress-relieving activities that lower cortisol levels will also support your body’s natural process of making testosterone.

What Is The Difference Between Testosterone And Free Testosterone?

Most of the testosterone the body produces ends up being bound to either sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), or the protein called albumin. This bound testosterone makes up a whopping 98% of the total testosterone in your body. The remaining 2% is known as free testosterone.

This free testosterone is what connects with testosterone receptors on cells, enabling their functionality, like cell replication in bones and muscles, or the production of sperm in your testes. Free testosterone is also responsible for secondary sexual characteristics in men. These characteristics are things like facial hair and a deeper voice.

Even if you have a lot of testosterone in your body, you can still have symptoms of low testosterone if it’s all bound, because only free testosterone can be used by your body.

If you take a blood test and your total testosterone levels appear healthy, it’s still possible that low levels of free testosterone could lead to improper diagnosis and treatment. You may not need more testosterone production, you just need to boost free testosterone levels.

Natural testosterone boosters work to increase both your total testosterone and your free testosterone to ensure you’re tackling your testosterone problem from every angle.

Conclusion

Low testosterone might seem like an inevitable part of getting older for men, but there are things you can do to be proactive about keeping your testosterone levels high as you age. Using a testosterone booster is a safe and effective way to stimulate your body to keep producing the same amount of testosterone as it did when you were younger. They work holistically to support your body’s natural testosterone-making process instead of replacing your testosterone with a synthetic version like anabolic steroids do. Further, they combat the presence of testosterone binding agents that render free testosterone ineffective.

Each testosterone boosting supplement talked about in this article contains a natural blend of herbs, vitamins, and minerals that can restore your hormone levels and give your vitality a boost.

Choosing the right testosterone booster can seem daunting when there are so many supplements on the market, but fortunately for you, we did all the hard work and found the four best natural testosterone supplements that can give you mental, physical, and emotional benefits.

To choose the right supplement for you, be sure to take into consideration your specific needs and symptoms and compare them to what each testosterone booster can help resolve. Always check in with your doctor before starting a new supplement.

Don’t let low testosterone keep you down. Find the right testosterone booster for you from this list and regain your focus, energy, vitality, and strength.

