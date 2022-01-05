Best Restaurants 2022: Top Takeout in Los Angeles

From Seoul Sausage, to Holy Basil, and Crudo E Nudo, enjoy these 10 restaurants the comfort of your couch in 2022

L.A.’s takeout game got stronger in 2021 as both world-famous chefs and fledgling culinary talents found creative ways to keep their businesses alive. Here are our 10 new to-go go-tos:

The Window at Seoul Sausage

Brothers Yong and Ted Kim’s doshiraks—Korean lunch boxes—are tremendously satisfying. Choose sausage, smoked pork belly, or fried chicken, accompanied by dumplings, macaroni salad, seasoned rice, kimchi, market greens, frozen grapes, and a memorable jalapeño soy sauce. Insider tip: order the rice “mom style,” with a fried egg and sesame oil. 1263 W. 2nd St., Echo Park, seoulsausage.com.

Crudo E Nudo

Opt for carefully composed crudos featuring scallops, kanpachi, uni, and other pristine seafood before enjoying steamed clams or spicy grilled prawns. Everything at this counter-service restaurant/seafood market is available to go, so you can also compose your own crudo at home if you buy a loin of the superb fish and some olive oil. 2724 Main St., Santa Monica, crudoenudo.com.

Tel Aviv Authentic Chef Kitchen

Deeply comforting Israeli beef stews and merguez come with a colorful and tasty array of salads showcasing produce like red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, and pumpkin. The spicy sauces that come on the side work well with any- and everything. 17630 Ventura Blvd., Encino, telavivkoshergrill.com.

Great White

The new outpost of this California-chic, all-day café excels at breakfast burritos, elaborate salads, burgers, fried-chicken sandwiches, pizza, and much more. The smoothie bowls, matcha lattes, and coffee are also made with care. 244 N. Larchmont Blvd., Larchmont Village, greatwhitevenice.com.

El Ruso

The carne asada taco, with perfectly seasoned meat and beans on an otherworldly handmade flour tortilla, is the main reason that an in-the-know crowd flocks to the street-food-star’s new location. But the chicken and chorizo are excellent too. 3140 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, elrusola.weebly.com.

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

Daniel Holzman’s New York–style pizza, with its thin and properly chewy crust, is exemplary. You should definitely try a meatball slice—Holzman cofounded the famous Meatball Shop in New York—but the chicken parm sandwich is also not to be missed. 330 S. Hope St., downtown, dannyboysfamousoriginalpizza.com.

Holy Basil

The mushroom larb, shrimp tom yum, and crispy pork (which you can get with noodles, Chinese broccoli, or the namesake holy basil) are standouts at this fierce Thai street-food counter. Thai tea with oat milk cools it all down. 718 S. Los Angeles St., downtown, holybasildtla.com.

Ditroit

Enrique Olvera’s back-alley taqueria is just as delicious and thoughtful as his adjacent upscale spot, Damian. Tortillas for tacos—including a great carnitas number with pickled shishitos—are made fresh from top-tier heirloom corn nixtamalized onsite. The churros with chocolate sauce are one of the city’s best desserts. 2117 Violet St., Arts District, ditroitdtla.com.

Daybird

For those days when you want lunch to jolt you, Top Chef winner Mei Lin’s Sichuan hot-chicken sandwiches offer the proper amount of mouth-numbing mala spice and shattering crunch. (No wonder Oprah had Lin to her house last summer to make them for her.) If you’re feeling frisky and opulent, you can order a caviar-topped sandwich. 240 N. Virgil Ave., Ste. 5, Silver Lake, daybirdla.com.

Saucy Chick Rotisserie

Two styles of free-range chicken are on offer here: one popping with Indian spices and the other bursting with Mexican flavors. Both pair well with the rainbow of sides and sauces on the menu, including charred cucumbers; jeera rice; two kinds of ultracomforting beans; macha-chili oil; and a habit-forming, garlicky green sauce. Sundays at Smorgasburg, 777 S. Alameda St., saucychickrotisserie.com.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.