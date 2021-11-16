Arguably the most important macronutrient, protein provides the body with the energy it needs to not only thrive but survive. It’s a highly complex substance that is found in all living organisms, including humans, of course. Made up of amino acids (organic compounds that are derived from carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and hydrogen), protein plays a key role in the creation and maintenance of cells, and it is found throughout the body. It helps to repair tissues, creates enzymes, produces hormones, helps carry oxygen throughout the blood, aids in digestion, and most famously, it helps to build muscle. In other words, protein is essential for your overall physical and mental health and well-being.

Since protein is so important, many people take protein powders as nutritional supplements. It can help to increase muscle mass, boost strength, enhance stamina, and can even aid in weight loss. Whether you’re a bodybuilder or an athlete, or you’re just looking to improve your health, you may be thinking about using a protein powder supplement. Since it’s one of the most popular nutritional supplements, there are so many different types of protein powders on the market. While choice is certainly a good thing, with so many options, trying to decide which protein powder can be confusing and seem like a difficult task. Of course, every manufacturer claims that their products are the best of the best, but in reality, some don’t live up to the claims.

In an effort to help you choose the best protein powder supplement, we’ve taken the liberty of doing the research for you. After spending countless hours researching dozens of options, comparing ingredients, contacting manufacturers, and reading through customer reviews, our editorial team has narrowed down the options of what we consider to be the best protein powders currently on the market.

Our Picks for the Best Protein Powder Supplements for 2021

The following is our list of our picks of the best protein powder supplements in descending order, starting with the best product:

XWERKS Grow

BioTrust Low Carb

CrazyBulk 100% Tri-Protein

biOptimizers Protein Breakthrough

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

Live Conscious Organic Protein

Fitera FitFreeze

Amy Myers, MD Paleo Protein

Vital Proteins Collagen Whey Protein Pro Series

Onnit Whey Isolate Protein Grass-Fed

Elite Protein Green Regimen Plant Based Formula

Cellucor COR-Performance Whey

Ladder Whey Protein Powder

Ladder Plant Protein

NSP Nutrition Muscle Fuel

NSP Nutrition Milk and Egg Protein

Battle Ready Fuel Whey Protein

Organic Protein by Orgain

IdealLean Protein for Women by IdealFit

Legion Whey+ Isolate Protein

Beast Sports Beast Protein

Huge Way by Huge Supplements

ProMix Professional Nutrition Irish Whey Isolate Protein Powder

MTN Ops Magnum

The products we selected are highly regarded for being the best formulas, made with the healthiest and safest ingredients, to offer the best results possible. Now that you’ve had a sneak peek at our top picks for the best protein powder supplements on the market, let’s dive in and take a closer look at each one. Below, you’ll find an overview of the products on our list so that you can determine which one will best suit your unique needs and help you achieve fitness and wellness goals.

XWERKS Grow

Grow is made from 100% whey protein isolate sourced from New Zealand grass-fed cows. Whey isolate is the purer form of whey protein that has gone through an advanced filtration process. This microfiltration process removes almost all the carbs, fats and lactose leaving you with almost entirely pure protein.

The quality that goes into this product is what landed it as our number protein pick. Using pure whey isolate also makes this protein far easier on your stomach to digest, no more bloating or gas. Even better, Grow is also gluten and soy free.

Each serving gives you 25g of protein, 6g of BCAAs and almost no carbs or fat – everything a fellow meathead needs in a protein powder. You have four fantastic flavors to choose from, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and peanut butter (we were blown away by the taste).

Made of 100 percent grass-fed whey protein isolate from New Zealand, Grow by XWERKS is the highest quality whey protein you can find. Whey isolate means the protein found in Grow goes through a microfiltration process, leaving you with almost no carbs, fats, or lactose. Plus, with four flavors, including, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and peanut butter with no poor aftertaste you can’t go wrong.

Shop Now – Price: $49

BioTrust Low Carb

Developed by Joel Marion and the experienced BioTrust team, the Low Carb protein powder supplement is an excellent choice for anyone who is looking to build their muscle, lose weight, or just improve their overall health and well-being. This formula is great for all types of diets, including the ketogenic diet, and it’s really an excellent way to start your day on the right foot.

A clean protein powder with a natural flavor, LowCarb by BioTrust was specifically formulated to minimize cravings for unhealthy food, so you’ll have a much easier time managing your diet, you’ll feel fuller for longer, and you’ll feel more satisfied. You’ll also have an easier time building muscle, burning calories, and increasing your metabolism levels, among other health and wellness benefits. Every serving offers up 24 grams of premium-quality, pasture-raised protein. It also delivers four different kinds of protein, including micellar casein, which is digested slowly, which allows for better absorption.

In addition, each serving of Low Carb from BioTrust offers 150 calories, 1 gram of sugar, 11 grams of essential amino acids, 5 grams of BCAAs, 4 grams of net carbohydrates, and ProHydrolase, a special blend of digestive enzymes. With this protein powder, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to effectively maximize your physical and mental well-being.

Shop Now Price: $34

100% Tri-Protein by CrazyBulk

Another high-quality protein powder, 100% Tri-Protein by CrazyBulk is an excellent choice if you’re looking to take your muscle gains to the next level while also reducing the pain you feel after working out.

Offering up six different types of proteins, which are released in three different phases, CrazyBulk’s Tri-Protein makes protein absorption easier. Rather than abruptly slamming the body with powerful doses of protein, with Tri-Protein, the dosages of protein are spread out over a prolonged period of time. With each serving of this supplement powder, you’ll receive a healthy dose of the following:

Whey protein isolate

Whey protein concentrate

Milk protein concentrate

Micellar casein

Calcium caseinate

Whey protein hydrolysate

It also contains DigeZyme, which helps increase absorption and reduce the risk of bloating. Taking it is simple; just mix a single scoop with between 250 and 300 ml of milk or water, shake it, and drink it down. The chocolate flavor is tasty, and each serving will nourish your body with 21 grams of protein.

Shop Now – Price: $56

Protein Breakthrough by BiOptimizers

Another high-quality protein powder, Protein Breakthrough by BioOptimizers is specially formulated to maximize protein intake through a tasty bud pleasing, plant-based supplement powder. The protein blend used in this formula was developed after 17 years of research, so you can rest assured that not only is this formula top-quality, but that it has an enjoyable flavor and a smooth texture.

Top-quality, all-natural ingredients used in Protein Breakthrough include protein from pumpkin seeds, peas, and hemp, which are three of the highest quality sources of vegan protein. When combined, these three protein sources reduce cravings and minimize hunger, making you feel fuller and satisfied for longer. Plus, they have low carb levels and offer an excellent intake of essential amino acids, so you’ll get a total source of amino acids, which is ideal for recovery. Though it’s more expensive than other products on our list, given the ingredients and the benefits it provides, Protein Breakthrough by BiOptimizers is definitely a worthwhile investment.

Shop Now – Price: $75

Whey Protein from Transparent Labs

Comprised of whey protein from 100 percent pure, grass-fed American cows, Transparent Labs is regarded as one of the highest quality protein powder supplements on the market. It features whey protein isolate that has a protein by weight ratio of 88 percent, packing an impressive 28 grams of protein in every scoop (each scoop measures 32 grams).

The cows that this whey protein is made from are fed natural diets, are completely free of hormones, and contain absolutely no artificial additives, such as sweeteners or flavors. As such, you can have confidence knowing that you will be nourishing your body with the healthiest protein supplement, which allows you to maximize the benefits that using protein powder provides. The health profile of each 32-gram scoop is as follows:

28 grams of protein

1 gram of carbohydrates

Less than 1 gram of sugars

120 calories (depending on the flavor you’re using)

Of all the products on our list, Transparent Labs’ Whey Protein has one of the most striking macronutrient profiles. It’s one of the best-priced protein powder supplements on our list, too, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great product.

Shop Now – Price: $59

Organic Protein from Live Conscious

One of the best protein powder supplements on our list, Organic Protein from Live Conscious is regarded by health-conscious people around the globe. This protein powder is USDA organic certified, it has a delightfully pleasing flavor, and there are only about 80 calories in every serving.

Similar to other vegan protein powder supplements, Organic Protein by Live Conscious is comprised of protein that has been sourced from the highest quality ingredients, including:

Pumpkin seed protein

Sacha inchi protein

Pea protein

Rice protein

When combined, these ingredients are proven to offer a range of health benefits, including increased metabolism levels, faster weight loss, and faster, stronger muscle development. Each serving contains 15 grams of top-quality protein.

Organic Protein from Live Conscious is made in the USA, and it comes in several tasty flavors, with one of the most popular options being Vanilla Dream. It also contains other ingredients that are beneficial to your health, such as prebiotic fiber. If you’re on the market for a premium-quality, great tasting vegan protein powder that offers a wealth of health benefits, tastes great, and won’t break the bank, Live Conscious Organic Protein is a great choice.

Shop Now – Price: $43

FitFreeze by Fitera

Fitera purports that their FitFreeze can demolish fat cells while also keeping cravings at bay, which will make sticking to your weight loss goals a lot easier. According to the make, this protein powder supplement is specifically formulated to target the brain’s reward centers, as it brings together top-quality protein with a delightfully rich and creamy chocolate taste. In other words, while it’s a premium-quality protein, it’s designed to taste like a sweet treat. And, since it contains fiber and other additional ingredients, FitFreeze by Fitera will help you feel satisfied for longer periods of time while nourishing your body with outstanding nutrients and health benefits.

While all of the above certainly make FitFreeze a great product, what really makes it a stand-out protein powders supplement is the way in which it’s intended to be used. After mixing the protein powder, place it in the freezer, and then once it’s frozen, munch on it as a tasty, satisfying, and healthy snack. The health profile of each serving of FitFreeze includes the following:

150 calories

15 grams of protein

7 grams of fiber

6 grams of sugar

Another factor that makes it different from other products on our list is that it can be tried before committing to buy a large portion. You can purchase a sample pack of three servings, and if you decide you like it, you can then purchase more.

Shop Now – Price: 10 for a 3 serving sample

Paleo Protein by Amy Myers, MD

Amy Meyers, MD is one of the most trusted names in the supplement market, and their Paleo Protein certainly lives up to the manufacturer’s reputation. This protein powder was specially formulated by Amy Meyers, a licensed medical doctor, so you can have confidence knowing that it offers top-quality health benefits.

When you use Paleo Protein by Amy Myers, MD, you will be nourishing your body with the highest quality, yet super-tasty protein. Made of whey that is sourced from grass-fed cows, each serving delivers an impressive 21 grams of protein, delivering an impressive amount of the amino acids that your body needs to thrive. It’s also available in an assortment of unique flavors, such as:

Vanilla Bean

Cinnamon Roll

Strawberries and Cream

Double Chocolate

Salted Caramel

Cookies and Cream

Birthday Cake

With such an impressive health profile and so many delightful flavors, with Amy Myers, MD Paleo Protein, you can satisfy your taste buds while nourishing your body.

Shop Now – Price: $70

Vital Proteins Pro Series Collagen Whey Protein

Vital Proteins is another one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry, and their Pro Series Collagen Whey Protein is certainly a testament to their reputation. Each serving of this supplement services up an impressive 25 grams of protein, as well as 10 grams of collagen. Rich in vitamins and collagen peptides, this whey protein delivers a perfectly balanced profile of amino acids. The formula is specially formulated, too, so it won’t clump up and easily mixes with whatever you want to add it to, such as water, milk, smoothies, shakes, or anything else you’d like.

Vital Proteins Pro Series Collagen Whey Protein is unique, as it features the addition of hyaluronic acid, which helps to support the joints and can boost athletic performance, increase recovery, and even help you develop a slim, lean figure. It features probiotics, too. You can choose from one of two flavors, including vanilla and coconut water, and at $44 per 18.7 ounces container, it not only nourished the body and tastes great, but it’s affordably priced, too.

Shop Now – Price: $44

Whey Isolate Grass-Fed Protein by Onnit

If you’re on the market for a top-rated, grass-fed protein powder, then this option from Onnit is definitely worth considering. Made of the highest quality protein that has been sourced from grass-fed New Zealand cows, each serving of Onnit Protein powder supplement offers 20 grams of protein with absolutely no additional sugars, so you can have confidence knowing that you will be nourishing your body with a premium-quality supplement.

Specially formulated to support muscle gains and workout recovery, as well as offer the long list of benefits that whey proteins offers, Onnit Whey Isolate Grass-Fed Protein is available in two great flavors, including Mexican chocolate and vanilla. The purest form of whey available, whey protein isolate is truly special, as it filters out both fat and carbohydrates, giving you pure protein for a higher quality macronutrient balance. Whey protein isolate has been proven to be packed with leucine, a BCAA (branched-chain amino acid), which is vital for the synthesis of protein.

With every 26-gram serving size of this protein powder supplement from Onnit, you’ll get 20 grams of protein, no sugars, and just 110 calories. If you’re looking for a top-quality protein that is made from one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry, Onnit Whey Isolate Grass-Fed Protein is definitely a worthwhile investment.

Shop Now – Price: $70

Elite Protein by Green Regimen

If you’re looking for a pure, organic, plant-based protein powder supplement, then Elite Protein from Green Regimen is a great choice. Not only does it function as a protein powder, but it also serves as a complete meal replacement supplement. Each serving offers up 25 grams of top-quality protein, hailing it as one of the most powerful options featured on our list.

A USDA Organic certified plant-based protein powder, Elite Protein from Green Regimen offers up a substantial 25 grams of protein per serving, as well as a variety of superfoods. Additionally, it contains 4 grams of organic fiber, as well as digestive enzymes. Not only that, but it’s also completely free of stevia, additional sugars, and artificial flavors, making it a truly healthy option.

The protein used in Green Regimen’s Elite Protein is sourced from organic peas and organic hemp, which creates a powerful blend of protein that, according to users, supports muscle growth, aids in digestion, supports weight loss, and more. While it isn’t the most affordable option (14 servings costs $35), it is one of the best quality – and best tasting – vegan protein powder supplements out there.

Shop Now – Price: $35

Cor-Performance Whey Protein Powder

This top-quality protein powder supplement offers 70 servings per container, and costs just $54, making it one of the best values on our list. Of course, it’s not only a great value, but it’s also super healthful. Each serving of Cor-Performance Whey Protein Powder offers the following health profile:

24 grams of protein

120 calories

25 grams of natural BCAAs

This whey protein isolate is also specially formulated to guarantee smooth, easy mixing, and fast digestion. While there certainly are some great benefits, there are a few downsides to keep in mind. Since it’s a budge protein powder, this supplement does contain natural and artificial flavors, as well as filler ingredients, as well as sweeteners. With that said, however, if these things are OK with you, then Cor-Performance Whey is a great protein powder supplement to consider.

Shop Now – Price: $54

Whey Protein Powder from Ladder

Ladder is co-founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lebron James, an award-winning weight lifter and an NBA player, respectively, this whey protein is designed to support the development of muscle mass, while also boosting endurance, and speeding up recovery time. With every serving of Whey Protein from Ladder, you’ll get an impressive health profile, including:

26 grams of protein

14 grams of essential amino acids

7 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)

2 billion CFUs of probiotics

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Ladder Whey Protein is also available in two great-tasting flavors, yet traditional flavors: chocolate and vanilla. It also features an NSF Certified for Sport certification, so you can have confidence knowing that it’s successfully passed rigorous testing to ensure that it is completely free of substances that have been banned from competitions. Plus, it’s backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if for any reason you are unhappy with the product, you can contact the manufacturer within 30 days of your purchase to request a full refund.

Shop Now – Price: $70

Plant Protein by Ladder

If you’d like to take advantage of the benefits that Ladder’s Whey Protein offers, but you’d rather use a plant-based product, then their Plant Protein is a great choice. The proteins used in this formula are all plant-derived and when combined, offer an impressive health profile, including:

21 grams of protein

9 grams of essential amino acids

5 grams of BCAAs

2 billion CFUs of probiotics

Like Ladder’s Whey Protein formula, their Plant Protein formula will help to repair muscles, boost endurance and stamina, and speed up recovery rate. It’s also available in tasty chocolate and vanilla.

Shop Now – Price: $60

Muscle Fuel by NSP Nutrition

Another top-quality whey isolate protein powder, Muscle Fuel by NSP Nutrition is specially formulated to help support overall health and well-being by nourishing the body with essential amino acids. The primary ingredient used in this formula is whey isolate that has been ultra-filtered that contains both papain and protease, which are digestive enzymes that are famous for increasing the rate at which the body absorbs protein. With this formula, you’ll have confidence knowing that you’re drinking a high-protein beverage that is low in carbohydrates and fats, while also allowing your body to easily absorb the protein it contains

Offering 25 grams of complete protein per serving, with Muscle Fuel by NSP Nutrition, you’ll be nourishing your body with a formula that features a clean profile of macronutrients that offers a high concentration and pure protein. All of these benefits and it’s affordably priced, which is why Muscle Fuel by NSP Nutrition is such a popular protein powder option.

Shop Now – Price: $41

Milk and Egg Protein by NSP Nutrition

Another product from NSP Nutrition, this recipe is quite unique, as it’s the only protein powder supplement on our list that is derived from both milk and eggs to boost the protein profile. This formula is comprised of 92 percent protein that has been derived from milk and eggs, which supports your body’s ability to build muscle without putting on any additional fat.

According to the manufacturer, Milk and Protein is also specially formulated to stabilize blood sugar levels, maintain energy levels, and prevent the breakdown of muscle protein, while also helping you feel and look younger. All of those benefits, and it’s affordably priced, making it a simple, yet great quality, highly effective protein powder supplement.

Shop Now – Price: $50

Battle Ready Fuel Whey Protein

Battle Ready Fuel is one of the best names in the supplement industry, and their Whey Protein is one of the most trusted whey protein supplements on the market. A clean, pure, premium-quality protein powder that’s derived from 90 percent isolate, it nourished the body with an impressive amino acid profile while also being easy to digest. It’s also completely free of fillers and artificial flavors and sweeteners, yet it’s one of the more affordably priced options on our list.

Battle Ready Fuel is a relatively new manufacturer, as it just came onto the scene in 2020, but as soon as it was introduced, it quickly captured the attention and become one of the most popular supplement makers in the United Kingdom. Users say that they are impressed by the powerful macronutrient and micronutrient profiles, and they’re also impressed by the flavor.

If you’re looking for a high-quality protein powder supplement that can also serve as a full meal replacement, while improving post-workout recovery, increasing stamina, and offering all of the other benefits that protein provides, then Battle Ready Fuel Whey Protein is a great choice to consider.

Shop Now – Price: $60

Organic Protein Powder by Orgain

Orgain is another one of the most trusted names in the health supplement industry, and their protein powders certainly are a testament to their reputation. They offer a complete collection of protein powders, including whey and plant-based, both of which are organic, and both of which contain superfoods and that can function as meal replacements.

Orgain’s plant-based protein powder is their flagship formula. It delivers 21 grams of plant-derived proteins per serving size, 6 grams of fiber and prebiotics, and absolutely no sugars. It’s also USDA Organic certified and is made of completely clean ingredients and is available in an assortment of flavors. Orgain also offers a whey protein powder that is derived from pure grass-fed protein, collagen protein powder, as well as other types of animal-based formulas. Examples of some of the unique flavors that Orgain offers include:

Chocolate Coconut

Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Peanut Butter

Iced Coffee

There’s an unsweetened formula, too. Whichever one you choose, with Protein Powder from Orgain, you can be sure that you’ll be nourishing your body with the best proteins.

Shop Now – Price: $32

Ideal Lean Protein for Women by Ideal Fit

Made specifically for women, Ideal Fit’s Ideal Lean Protein is intended to aid in weight loss, support muscle development, while also keeping cravings at bay. Each serving of this protein powder supplement for women serves up 20 grams of protein, 100 calories, 2 grams of sugar, and 0 grams of fat.

While there are so many protein powders on the market, many of which are packed with calories, fats, sugars, and filler ingredients, Idea Lean Protein by Ideal Fit is different. That’s because it is formulated to offer high doses of premium-quality whey protein isolate that uses minute amounts of fillers and other additional ingredients. Whether you’re looking to boost your energy levels or you want to lose weight, with Ideal Lean Protein from Ideal Fit, you can be sure that you’ll be nourishing your body with wholesome goodness.

Shop Now – Price: $30

Whey+ Protein Powder by Legion

Another highly popular protein powder supplement, Whey+ Protein Powder by Legion is derived from all-natural grass-fed whey isolate protein powder. The whey used in this formula is sourced from small, family-owned and operated Irish dairy farms.

Each serving of Legion’s protein powder supplement offers the following:

120 calories

22 grams of protein

2 grams of carbohydrates

6 grams of BCAAs

5 grams of fat

All of that, and there are absolutely no added sugars. What really sets Whey+ Whey Protein Powder by Legion is the fact that their product is derived from the healthiest and cleanest milk on the planet. The manufacturer only works with farms that have been certified by Ireland’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS), which has established stringent regulations and standards for Irish farmers. If you’re looking for a premium-quality, all-natural protein powder supplement that offers up powerful health benefits, then this option from Legion is definitely worth considering.

Shop Now – Price: $50

Beast Sports Protein Continuous Release Beast Protein

If you’re looking to purchase a high-quality protein powder supplement that will last a long time, Beast Sports Protein Continuous Release Beast Protein is a great choice. This 4-pound tub serves up 52 servings per container and is available in either chocolate or vanilla flavor. Whichever option you choose, you’ll get 25 grams of protein per serving. It really is a “beast”!

This formula also features a blend of proteins and amino acids that are designed to be digested both quickly and slowly, so it helps to speed up muscle growth while also keeping cravings at bay and making you feel fuller for longer. With an astounding 52 servings, Beast Protein is one of the best valued options featured on our list. This supplement does more than just support muscle growth; the manufacturer purports that it also strengthens bones, minimizes hunger, boosts strength, and even helps to reduce blood pressure levels, while also increasing metabolism to support weight loss.

Shop Now – Price: $60

Huge Whey Protein Powder by Huge Supplements

Offering 23 grams of protein and 120 calories per serving, Huge Whey Protein Powder by Huge Supplements is another high-quality supplement that also offers 5 grams of BCAAs per serving, which helps to maximize the value of the protein that it offers. It’s available in some really unique and tasty flavors, too, such as chocolate peanut butter and cookies and cream.

Huge Whey by Huge Supplements is comprised of whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate to offer an impressive, full-balanced blend of protein. They’ve also included cocoa powder in their formula, as well as both natural and artificial flavorings. In every scoop (which is nearly 31 grams), there are only 2 grams of fat, making it one of the leanest protein powder supplements featured on our list.

Huge Supplements is new to the protein powder supplement scene. The company was launched in 2019 and it quickly became one of the best-rated formulas on the market. The manufacturer is different from other companies, as their formula isn’t just expertly formulated, but it’s also undergone rigorous testing and research.

Shop Now – Price: $40

ProMix Whey Isolate Protein Powder

If you’re looking for a simplistic, yet powerful protein powder supplement, ProMix is a great choice. It’s a micro-filter protein powder, which makes it perfect for boosting the development of muscles, while also speeding up the rate of recovery.

ProMix is derived of whey isolate that has been derived from grass-fed native Irish cows. Each serving offers up 30 grams of premium-quality protein, as well as 6.6 grams of BCAAs, which makes it one of the most powerful options on our list. It also offers an impressive serving of 14.2 grams of essential amino acids per serving, so you can be sure that you’ll be nourished with macronutrients.

ProMix Whey Isolate Protein Powder is available in two options: unflavored and chocolate. There are two sizes to choose from, too, including 2 pounds (28 servings) and 5 pounds (69 servings). Whichever option you choose, you can rest assured that you will be nourishing your body with the highest quality, purest whey protein supplement possible.

Shop Now – Price: $45 for the 2-pound tub $90 for the 5-pound serving

Magnum by MTN OPS

Next on our list of the best protein supplements is Magnum by MTN OPS. A top-quality protein sourced from whey, it’s specially formulated to support muscle growth, increase energy levels, enhance stamina, improve recovery, and aid in weight loss, making it an ideal choice for bodybuilders, weight lifters, professional athletes, and anyone else who wants to build their muscle and improve their overall health.

Each serving of Magnum by MTN OPS packs 23 grams of protein, as well as 1.5 grams of glutamine, which nourishes muscles with the fuel that’s needed to recover faster and boost strength. It’s also available in an array of interesting and tasty flavors, including Mountain Mocha, Vanilla Milkshake, and even Berries and Cream. It’s also backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason, you can request a full, no-questions-asked refund within 30 days of purchase.

Shop Now – Price: $45

How We Ranked the Top Protein Powder Supplements for 2021

Walk into any health supply store or do a quick search online and you’ll find no shortage of protein powder supplements. While every manufacturer claims that their products feature high-quality ingredients and deliver outstanding results, unfortunately, some products just don’t live up to those claims. With that said, in order to determine the supplements that actually work from those that fall short, our editorial used the following factors to select and rank the protein supplements featured on our list:

Protein amounts. We gave preference to protein powder supplements that contain 15 to 25 grams of protein per serving.

Serving size. Some supplements try to impress by claiming they offer large servings of protein and striking macronutrient profiles; however, in order to obtain the amounts advertised, you need to take large serving sizes. We gave preference to supplements that delivered effective doses of protein without the need to take large servings.

Sources of protein. Whether animal- or plant-derived, we preferred supplements that contained a protein that came from high-quality sources.

Protein profile. Whey isolate and micellar casein proteins are markedly different, and there’s a huge difference between pasture-raised whey protein and pea protein. Our team weighed the type of protein when selecting and ranking the products on our list, giving preference to supplements that featured the highest quality types of protein.

Goals and outcomes. A lot of protein powder supplements are formulated to target specific health and wellness goals; for instance, some are designed for keto dieters and contain no or minimal carbs and high amounts of healthy fats, while others are designed to support weight loss and act as meal replacements. Whatever the intended goals, we ensured that the product contained the appropriate ingredients to achieve those goals.

Balance of macronutrients. The macronutrient levels can vary widely between protein powder supplements. Some have high calories and carbs to serve as a meal replacement, while others contain minimal or no carbs or sugars. We weighed the balance of macronutrients when selecting and ranking the supplements on our list.

Values of micronutrients. In addition to protein, some supplements also contain vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients. While these additions aren’t necessary, they can help to boost the intended outcome.

Corresponding ingredients. Some manufacturers only use protein in their supplements, and while that’s perfectly fine, other manufacturers incorporate additional ingredients to enhance the effects; for example, to boost muscle growth, absorption rates, etc. Examples of corresponding ingredients can include vitamins, minerals, BCAAs, fiber, digestive enzymes, and probiotics.

Flavor, usability, and texture. A clumpy and bland or thick and sweet protein powder isn’t exactly appealing. When selecting the protein powder supplements on our list, we gave preference to those that offered taste bud pleasing flavor, had an appealing texture, and that were easy to mix.

Natural ingredients. While flavor, texture, and usability are all important, some protein powder supplements utilize artificial ingredients in order to make their products more appealing, which can negatively impact the health profile. Our team gave preference to supplements that used natural ingredients.

Cost and value. The cost of protein powder supplements can vary widely. Some formulas can cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply, while others can cost less-than $20 for a one-month supply. We didn’t have a bias when selecting price points; however, our team did want to provide readers with products that offer a good value for the cost.

Satisfaction guarantee. Even the best quality protein powder supplements may not work for everyone. Manufacturers understand that and they’ll stand behind the products and will have the best interest of their customers in mind, and will offer money back or satisfaction guarantees.

Reputation of the manufacturer. Last but certainly not least, we considered the manufacturer’s reputation when selecting the best protein powder supplements. Our team chose products that were made by companies that have proven track records of success, that are transparent, and that have outstanding customer reviews.

Who Should Consider a Protein Powder Supplement?

There are so many different reasons why people may decide to use protein powder supplements. At one time, it was primarily used by bodybuilders and weight lifters; however, when athletes in other sports and those who were looking to enhance their health and wellness learned about the benefits that protein powder provides, the popularity grew. Today, it’s one of the most popular supplements in the health and wellness industry.

Some of the most common reasons people use protein powder supplements or may want to use these supplements include:

To build and strengthen muscle

To enhance stamina

To boost recovery time

Anyone who wants to push through plateaus and boost strength gains

Individuals who want to enhance their immune systems or just boost their overall physical and mental health and well-being

Vegans and vegetarians who want to increase their protein intake without having to eat animal-derived foods

Diabetics who want to manage blood sugar and ease cravings naturally

Individuals who would like to strengthen their cardiovascular health and boost their endurance

A lot of protein powders supplements are formulated with specific groups in mind or are made to appeal to a variety of individuals. When you’re selecting a protein powder, do consider what your intended goals are and choose a product that is designed to meet those needs.

Different Kinds of Protein Powder Supplements

Believe it or not, protein powder supplements are more complex than you might realize. There isn’t just one kind of protein, but rather, there are several different types, and they target specific objectives or can be used to accommodate specific dietary needs. The following is an overview of the different types of protein powder supplements:

Whey protein. The most popular type of protein powder is whey protein. It’s a byproduct of milk that is quickly absorbed and boosts muscle growth and recovery. It’s water-soluble, offers complete protein, and is a popular choice among athletes. There are three different types of whey protein, including:

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolysate

Whey protein concentrate. This is the most basic form of whey protein. It’s sourced from dairy cows and has the lowest amounts of carbs and fats, with an average ratio of protein between 30 and 90 percent.

Whey protein isolate. This is a type of whey protein that has been processed in order to remove lactose and fat. A whey protein concentrate is run through a filter or a filtration system in order to eliminate the fat and lactose, and the final product is 90 percent protein, at minimum. It’s considered the superior form of whey protein.

Whey protein hydrolysate. Likened to a kind of whey protein that has been hydrolyzed (digested), which makes it easier for the body to absorb the protein.

Casein protein. This is a kind of protein that is found in milk, and it’s famed for its long absorption time. Casein helps to build muscle mass and supports fat loss. It’s rich in glutamine.

Pea protein. The most popular kind of plant-derived protein, pea protein is popular among vegans and vegetarians.

Egg protein. This type of protein was very popular in the 1970s and 80s, and it has recently become popular again. Formulas that feature egg protein turn protein that has been derived from egg whites and transform it into powdered, easily accessible forms. It’s ideal for muscle building, and for those who are dairy or lactose sensitive.

Hemp protein. Another plant-based protein, hemp protein is rich in essential amino acids and healthy fats. It’s easily digestible, too. While it isn’t considered a complete protein, it does contain seven essential amino acids, as well as omega-3 fatty acids.

Brown rice protein. Another popular option for vegetarians and vegans, brown rice protein contains all essential amino acids; however, do note that the levels of leucine are low.

Soy protein. Yet another plant-based protein, soy is the least popular of all protein types, because though it is considered high-quality, it does contain phytoestrogens, which can reduce testosterone levels in men and increase estrogen levels in women. It’s ideal for those who don’t consume dairy.

Collagen protein. This is the most abundant form of protein found in the human body. Collagen plays a vital role in muscle growth, joint health, and even impacts hair and skin health.

Mixed plant protein. The majority of protein powders that are formulated for vegans are composed of a blend of proteins that are sourced from several different plants to deliver a complete amino acid profile.

The Benefits of Protein Powder Supplements

So, why would you want to take protein powder supplements? Here’s a look at just some of the benefits that protein powder has been found to provide:

Muscle growth. Numerous scientific studies have found that protein powder supplements support and strengthen muscle growth.

Improved recovery rate. In addition to boosting muscle growth, protein supplements can also aid in repairing damaged tissues and muscles, making them ideal for increasing the rate of recovery after working out.

Increased nutrition. Protein is vital for overall health and well-being, though many people find that it is difficult to get the recommended protein levels that they need to thrive (46 grams for women daily and 56 grams for men daily). Protein powder supplements can help to ensure that you are getting the right amount of protein that you need to maintain health and well-being.

Final Thoughts About the Best Protein Powder Supplements for 2021

Whether you’re looking to grow your muscles and boost your strength, you want to speed up your recovery rate after working out, you’re interested in losing weight, or you simply want to improve your overall health and well-being; whatever the case may be, protein powder can be an excellent addition to your diet. The protein powder supplements featured on our list are the best of the best that are currently available on the market. When trying to decide which one to choose, make sure you consider your intended goals and outcomes and your dietary needs, as well as the health profile and flavor. Your budget and ease of use are important, too.

Whichever protein supplement powder you choose, you can rest assured that if it’s on this list, it is high-quality, contains healthful ingredients, and will enhance your health and well-being. When taken on as-directed and on a regular basis, as long as you are following a healthy diet and exercise program, there’s no doubt that you’ll see results in no time.