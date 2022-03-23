Are you trying to make an important decision or have some questions about your future? An online tarot card reading might be perfect for you. Tarot is a great way to get insight into your life, and a lot of people may be unaware that it doesn’t have to be done in person. If you’re looking to tap into the power of tarot through online reading, it’s important to make sure you go to a qualified professional.

Online tarot readings offer flexibility and convenience for those who may not be able to visit a local psychic or spiritualist. But not all online tarot reading services are equal, and it can be easy to waste money on a bad tarot reading online if you don’t know what to look for. That’s why we put this review together for you by scouring the internet to identify the best online tarot reading services that you can find. Read on to find the perfect fit for your next tarot reading.

3 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Services

Kasamba – Editor’s Choice Keen – Close Second Mysticsense – Honorable Mention

Reviews of the 3 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Services

Pros:

Highly reviewed

Specialized in love readings and fortune telling

Money-back guarantee

Trial 3-minute free tarot reading

Mobile app available

Cons:

None

About the Company

Kasamba is a psychic reading website that has been in operation for over 20 years. They offer online tarot readings, astrology readings, and more from a vast pool of professional psychic readers from all over the globe. They make sure you can get an online tarot reading no matter what by being available 24/7.

Services

This company offers almost 200 psychics specializing in online tarot reading for you to choose from. Once you choose a psychic, Kasamba offers the best match guarantee by giving you a sample free tarot card reading online that lasts three minutes to make sure you’re confident in the tarot card reader you’ve matched with before moving on to a fully paid reading. These psychics can answer any burning questions you have about love, money, and relationships while specializing in fortune-telling and providing love readings.

As the go-to place for anyone looking for their soulmate, this company is home to online tarot readers who can guide you in the right direction to help you find your perfect person, solve current relationship problems. and tell you if your current partner is the perfect one for you. If you’re struggling in your personal relationships, Kasamba’s psychics can give guidance and if necessary, they also offer breakup advice and can tell you what the next best steps are for you. Kasamba also has a mobile app for on-the-go psychic readings, so you never have to deal with a clunky web page when you need your online tarot card readings fast.

The company’s website is user-friendly, easy to navigate, and you can get an online tarot card reading in minutes with their free 3-minute trial offer. Kasamba also offers a satisfaction guarantee so you can go into your tarot reading with confidence.

Why we recommend this service:

Kasamba is our top pick for the best tarot card reading service thanks to its vast pool of professional readers from all over the world who can advise on any topic. The money-back satisfaction guarantee and free trial offer make this company the perfect choice for anyone wanting to dive into an online tarot reading session risk-free.

Find out more at Kasamba.com

2. Keen – Runner Up

Pros:

Specializes in financial readings

Free trial (3 minutes of a free tarot reading)

Multiple tarot reading options

Great customer service

Cons:

None

About the Company

Keen is an online psychic reading service that has been around since 1999. They offer readings in tarot, astrology, and more with over 100 experienced psychics to choose from for tarot card readings alone. Keen makes sure you get the most out of your online tarot card readings by providing a 3-minute free tarot reading online trial so you can find the perfect psychic for you.

Services

Keen offers tarot readings that can be done over the phone, live chat, or email. This company is highly reviewed for its financial tarot readings. Many people all over the world struggle with money and Keen’s psychics can help you make sense of your financial situation, give you advice on investments, and help you find clarity in your career path. Keen’s financial advice doesn’t stop at money – their psychics can help guide you in your career, too. If you’re struggling with a decision at work or don’t know which path to take, Keen’s psychics can help you find the answer with a tarot reading online session.

They also offer a wide range of readings in other areas of life, like love, health, and family. So, you can find the perfect tarot reader for your needs no matter the questions you have. Keen is one of the only psychic reading services that offers readings for pets, too! If you’re worried about your furry friend and don’t know what to do, Keen’s psychics can offer you guidance and answer questions you have about your pet’s health, well-being, and future.

Keen also commits to customer satisfaction and offers a satisfaction guarantee on all tarot readings. On top of that, this company values privacy and users never have to worry about their personal data being put at risk.

Why We Recommend This Service

Keen is a great choice for those looking for financial readings and general online tarot card readings. The 3-minute free trial is perfect for those who want to explore different readers to see who is the best match for their specific needs. The options of how to receive your tarot reading make Keen great for anyone who likes to choose exactly how they get their tarot reading delivered to them. Keen also has excellent customer service, so you can rest assured that you’ll be taken care of if any issues come up.

Find out more at Keen.com

3. Mysticsense – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Modern tarot reading

Specializes in angel cards and astrology

5-minute trial for a free tarot reading

Multiple ways to get a reading

Cons:

You must create an account before using the website

About the Company

Mysticsense is a newer entrant to the online tarot reading market, but they offer online tarot readings from some of the most experienced and qualified tarot readers in the industry and the company has already gotten over 20,000 positive reviews from real customers. This company prides itself on making each experience uniquely tailored to the customer by matching you up with the perfect tarot reader for you.

Services

Mysticsense offers several types of psychic readings and can offer a specialized tarot card reading to answer any questions you have about your life or your future. The psychics who work with this company also specialize in astrology and angel cards, making it a one-stop psychic shop for many customers.

But one of the best services these tarot card readers can provide, according to customers, is to help point you in the right direction when you feel stuck in life. If you don’t know what to do next or you’re feeling lost, a tarot reading with Mysticsense can give you the clarity you need to continue on the right path. So, before you give up on something or decide to settle in some area in your life, try a tarot reading with Mysticsense and see if you can’t find some answers and guidance from their qualified psychics first.

The site is very user-friendly, with special filters you can use to make it easy to search for the perfect tarot card reader for you.

Why We Recommend This Service

Mysticsense offers a modern take on online tarot readings, and they have quickly become one of the most popular companies in the industry, which makes them a great choice for anyone looking to try a modern and reputable brand.

With over 20,000 satisfied customers and a wide range of psychic readers to choose from, Mysticsense is a great choice for those looking for a variety of reading types. They also offer a 5-minute free tarot card reading trial so you can get a taste of what a tarot reading with them is like before committing.

Find out more at Mysticsense.com

How We Selected These 3 Online Tarot Reading Services

We know how hard it can find psychics that can be trusted for tarot readings online. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the best companies in the industry that have a proven track record with thousands of satisfied customers. We looked at a variety of factors when choosing the best tarot card reading services to ensure an unbiased rating, including:

Customer satisfaction (number of positive reviews): One of the best indicators of quality psychic service is many happy customers. The companies that had the most positive reviews – both on their site and third-party sites – were viewed as more reputable and got more points from us. Psychic qualifications: We only included companies that worked with qualified psychics that could prove their experience. The more highly experienced tarot readers a company had, the more points we gave them. Range of services offered: Everyone’s needs are different when it comes to getting a tarot card reading, so we made sure to choose companies that offer a variety of services so you can find the perfect one for you – whether you have questions about love, money, or anything in between. Price: While we didn’t prioritize price as one of the main factors, we made sure to choose companies that offer competitive rates without sacrificing quality.

What Are Tarot Cards?

Tarot cards are a divination tool. They consist of a set of 78 symbols, divided into categories like the minor arcana and major arcana. A person will choose a question to ask and shuffle the tarot deck, then lay out a spread of several cards. The symbols on those cards will be studied for their meanings, and a determination to answer the question will be made.

What Is a Tarot Card Reading?

A tarot card reading is a form of divination where a tarot reader gives an interpretation of cards drawn from a deck. When you have a tarot card reading done live, your psychic will have you ask the question you have while the tarot deck is shuffled and cut. You can ask any question you would like – they do not have to be yes or no questions and can be as specific or broad as you want them to be.

Some examples of questions you can ask include, “Should I change careers?”, “How can I make my life happier?”, and “How can I improve my romantic life?”

Once you ask your question, the tarot reader will then lay out several cards face up in a spread. The position of the cards, as well as the symbols on them, will give the tarot reader an interpretation of your question which they will then relay to you.

You might not be able to see the tarot card spread when you have your reading done online, but if you have found a trustworthy psychic, they will use this same method to advise you and explain everything thoroughly even if you can’t see the tarot cards.

What Should I Look for When Choosing a Psychic for a Reading?

When choosing a tarot card reader, it’s important to find someone who has a good reputation. Ideally, the reader should have references from past clients or belong to professional organizations such as psychic guilds or organizations.

It’s important to read the fine print of any agreement and know what is included in the cost of tarot readings. A good reader should not make promises of specific events but rather give general clues about the future. But beyond finding someone qualified, there are more things to look for when choosing a psychic for tarot readings online.

For one, look for a website that offers a certain amount of minutes for a trial-free tarot reading online. Keep in mind that most quality tarot reading websites won’t be free, but they also shouldn’t demand that you put up a ton of money right away, either. So, look for websites that offer a free online tarot reading for a 3 or 5-minute trial before they ask you to commit to paying for a full tarot reading online. This is a great way to try out a psychic and see if they are a good fit for you.

You should also read the reviews of each psychic you consider for a tarot reading. Psychic advisors who have been in business for a while will have reviews on different sites. Check both the good and bad to see if the psychic is reputable and experienced before you decide if they’re someone you want to work with.

Next, consider the contact methods offered by the psychic reading website. Some psychics offer chat readings, some offer phone readings or video chat readings, and some offer psychic readings through email. If you’re looking for more personal reading, you might want to consider one that offers phone or chat readings. If you’re looking for a more general reading, email readings might be the way to go.

You also want to consider the specialties of the psychic you choose for your tarot reading online, especially if you have any specific questions. Not all psychics offer readings on every topic, so if you have a question about something specific, it’s best to find a psychic who specializes in that topic. If you have general questions that you need guidance on, it’s less important that your advisor specializes in any topic when giving you a tarot card reading.

It’s also a good idea to look for psychics who offer a satisfaction guarantee. This shows that they have confidence in their tarot readings and that they’re willing to stand behind them. A quality psychic advisor will always want you to be happy with your tarot session, and they should be willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that you are.

Finally, be sure to look for psychic websites that properly vet their psychics before you commit to buying a reading from them. Tarot card readers can lie about their experience and skill levels, so it’s important to make sure that you’re working with a reputable website that uses a good screening process on their psychics to ensure they are trustworthy and legitimate.

What Are the Benefits of Tarot Readings Online?

A psychic reading can help a person to gain an understanding of events in their life. Events can be emotional, spiritual, or physical. The reasons for tarot readings can range from personal to professional, and a tarot card reading is used to gain insight. Another benefit of psychic readings is that they can help people to make decisions about their lives. Doing these tarot readings online has several benefits.

The biggest benefit of an online tarot card reading is that they are convenient. They can be done at any time and from anywhere. This is perfect for those who are busy or who cannot make it to a psychic’s office every time they need insight. Online tarot readings can also be less expensive than in-person readings. This is because there is no travel involved, and the psychic doesn’t have to pay for a studio or office space. You only have to pay for the time you spend talking to your reader, so you know exactly what to expect.

Psychics who offer tarot readings online are often more experienced than those who offer in-person readings. This is because they have had more time to develop their skills and to build their client base. Online psychics also must go through a screening process to ensure that they are legitimate and trustworthy.

Finally, an online tarot card reading can be recorded. This is a great option for those who want to review their reading later or for those who want to share it with others.

How Do I Prepare for a Tarot Card Reading?

Tarot card readings don’t require a lot of preparation, but you should have a good idea about the questions you have before a session starts. This will help to ensure that you get the most out of your reading. If you’re worried about remembering your questions, write them down beforehand and have them with you when you go in for your reading. You can also prepare by thinking about certain feelings or issues that you want to focus on. This will help you interpret what happens during a tarot reading.

You should also be prepared to listen to the advice your psychic has to offer. Remember that you don’t have to follow any guidance you receive, but you’ll get the most out of your reading by keeping an open mind.

Is a Free Tarot Card Reading Legitimate?

A free tarot reading online can be a great way for people to test out psychic abilities, but as a customer, you should take caution when offered a free tarot card reading. Many of the sources that offer free tarot readings are not reliable and many free tarot reading websites use automated programs that generate generic advice, and you don’t even talk to a real person. For this reason, it’s important to research before choosing one to work with.

However, keep in mind that many reputable psychics offer free trial readings so you can test their services before you commit to them.

When looking for a free reading, be sure to research the psychic first. Look for reviews or ratings on independent websites. Be sure to ask the psychic questions about their experience and what they offer. Also, be aware that most free readings are short, so you may not get all the answers you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for a longer, more in-depth reading, then it may be best to invest in a reading from a reputable psychic. This will ensure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck and that you’re working with a professional who is qualified to help you.

FAQ

How Do I Make Sure to Get a Good Tarot Card Reading?

Tarot card readings are a powerful tool for gaining insight into difficult questions and can provide clarity about personal issues. In addition to asking a specific question, the person receiving the reading should be prepared for general statements about future events. Tarot cards do not predict actual events and should not be used as a replacement for common sense. So, to get the most out of your online tarot card reading, follow these tips.

First, keep a flexible and open mind. When getting a tarot card reading, it’s important to remember that the cards don’t necessarily predict future events, but rather give an overview of what may happen. This means that you may not get the answer you were expecting. Allow your psychic to use their skills to advise you on the best course of action, even if it’s not what you want to hear.

Second, be specific when asking questions. General questions often result in general readings, so be clear about the question you want to ask. This will help to ensure that you get the most out of your reading. Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean you have to go into too many details. Instead, focus on asking questions that are direct, specific, and concise. Don’t focus too much on any one part of the problem when asking your question. Instead, ask for guidance on the bigger picture so your reader can look at the entire scenario and be able to find the right solution that suits you.

Third, be prepared for some advice and recommendations. A good psychic will not only answer your questions but also offer helpful advice. They may even suggest some solutions to your problem. You may not like the advice they offer, but it’s wise to at least consider the guidance they offer you. However, it’s important to remember that you are not obligated to follow their recommendations.

Fourth, focus on yourself. It might be tempting to ask your psychic about your friends and loved ones, but it’s important to remember that the reading is for you, not them. While your psychic may offer some insights about people close to you, their focus should be on you and your personal situation.

Fifth, be patient. Not all questions can be answered in a single reading. Sometimes, you may need to go back for a few more readings and work on certain parts of your life in between before you get the answers you’re looking for.

Sixth, keep your questions positive. You might be coming to a psychic because you’re feeling lost and hopeless, but your questions must be optimistic. This will help you to get the most out of your reading. Remember that a tarot reading should help to give you some guidance and hope, not make you feel worse.

Finally, don’t forget your common sense. A tarot card reading should never be used as a replacement for sound judgment. If something seems fishy or doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and walk away.

What Should I Avoid When Looking for a Tarot Reading Online?

Although online readings provide a great convenience, it’s also a lot easier for scammers to take advantage of people online, so several things should be avoided when looking to get a tarot reading.

Avoid anyone who uses scare tactics. Occasionally, illegitimate tarot card readers will try to scare you into paying them more money. They might claim that your situation is dire and you need to act fast, or that they are the only ones who can help you. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable or threatened, walk away.

Avoid anyone who asks for your personal information before the reading even starts. A legitimate psychic will never need your social security number, credit card information, or anything else that could be used to steal your identity.

Avoid anyone who charges a lot of money for readings. A good, reputable psychic will never charge more than $10-$15 for a reading. There is no need to spend a ridiculous amount of money to get a great reading from a qualified psychic and all the tarot card readings on our list offer their services at competitive prices.

Avoid anyone who makes unrealistic claims. Even the most reputable tarot card readers can only give you broad advice and guidance for your life and future. No one can predict the future with 100% accuracy, so be leary of anyone who makes claims to the contrary. If a psychic tells you they can predict specific events in your future or claims they can speak to a deceased loved one for you, you can safely assume they are a scam artist.

Avoid online tarot reading sites that give you automated tarot card readings. While these readings can be entertaining, they are usually not very accurate. If you’re looking for a tarot card reading, it’s best to stick to a real person who can use their skills to offer you guidance that is tailored to you.

What Are the Different Decks for Tarot Card Readings?

The most popular type of tarot card is the Rider-Waite tarot deck. This is a 78-card deck that originated in England in 1909. The cards feature images like people and trees, and they were drawn by illustrator Pamela Colman Smith.

There is also a 78-card deck called the Tarot de Marseille. It’s the oldest type of tarot deck, originating in Italy around 1750. The cards are older, with a sort of pastel coloring. There are several other popular types of decks, including the Wild Wood Tarot and Cat People Tarot. The Wild Wood Tarot is a nature-themed deck, while the Cat People Tarot is based on, well, you guessed it – cats!

Each of these decks has a different feel and interpretation, so it’s important to find one that speaks to you. If you’re just starting out with tarot readings, we recommend using the Rider-Waite deck. It’s one of the most popular decks for a reason, and it can be interpreted in many ways.

What Are the Minor Arcana and Major Arcana?

A deck of tarot cards is divided into minor arcana and major arcana. These are terms that originated from traditional mysticism. The minor arcana are cards that symbolize elements in life, while the major arcana represent people or forces outside of normal life.

The minor arcana are divided into four suits. They are Wands, Swords, Cups, and Pentacles. Each suite contains ten cards, which are numbered one through ten. There are four court cards in each suit, which stand for Page, Knight, Queen, and King. The suits are often associated with the elements of Earth, Air, Water, and Fire.

On the other hand, The major arcana cards don’t correspond to any suit. They are more abstract and represent rifts from reality or a paradigm shift. It’s more difficult to interpret what each card means, compared to the minor arcana.

The major arcana are divided into four different realms. These are the realm of the Magician, the realm of the Maiden, the realm of the Warrior, and the realm of the Fool. Again, these are terms that originated from traditional mysticism. Each realm represents a different part of the human psyche. The Magician represents creation and desire, while the Warrior represents conflict and doubt. The Maiden represents innocence and hope, while The Fool represents new beginnings.

What Is the Significance of Reversed Tarot Cards?

In general, reversed tarot cards indicate that something is going wrong or that there is some sort of obstacle in your way. They might also symbolize negative feelings or emotions like anger or depression. If you receive a reading with reversed tarot cards, it’s important to pay attention to what the cards are telling you. You might need to make some changes in your life or address some negative aspects that you’ve been ignoring.

Reversed tarot cards can also indicate bad news or a difficult situation that you will have to face. However, they also offer the opportunity for growth and change. If you’re willing to face the challenges that reversed tarot cards represent, you can grow as a person and become stronger than you ever thought possible.

Where Can I Find a Tarot Card Reader?

There are several places where you can find tarot card readers. If you’re looking for an in-person reading, one of the first things to do is check with a local occult store. If there’s not an occult store in the area, search on the internet for a tarot card reader. Many tarot card readers have websites or blogs, and they may offer a free reading as an introduction.

All the tarot card readings on this list are easily available online and offer fantastic and trustworthy psychics who can give accurate tarot card readings.

Is There a Way to Read the Cards on My Own?

Yes. Anyone can learn to read tarot cards. One option is to purchase a deck of tarot cards and study the meanings of each card. This can be difficult, as the meanings can be abstract and difficult to interpret. The other option is to ask an experienced friend to help with reading. Keep in mind that not everyone is qualified to read tarot cards, and it’s important to find a reputable reader who you can trust to teach you well.

Can I Trust My Tarot Card Reader?

Yes, as long as you’re careful when choosing a tarot card reader. It’s important to check credentials, but also ask for references or sign up for an introductory reading. Many tarot card readers offer a free reading as a sort of trial run, so this can be a great way to test out how the readings feel.

All the services on this list are trustworthy and can connect you with reputable psychics that will provide you with guidance for all your life questions.

Is Tarot Reading an Art or a Science?

Tarot reading is both an art and a science. When choosing a deck of cards to use, there are many different characteristics to consider – and many tarot readers consider choosing the right deck to be somewhat of a science. This is because the colors, shapes, and symbols on each card all need to be carefully considered. The deck itself should have a good feel in the hands, and be large enough to see the symbols clearly. A good tarot card reader should also have a unique personality that can help to set the tone of the reading. So, in this way, a tarot reading can be considered an art.

Tarot card readings can be compared to many different types of divination including cartomancy (fortune-telling through cards), crystallomancy (fortune-telling through crystals), cheiromancy (fortune-telling through examining the hands), and necromancy (fortune-telling using spirits). However, tarot readings do not depend on spirits or any other paranormal phenomena.

Tarot readings are also different from psychic readings because the cards themselves provide symbols that can be interpreted as answers to a person’s questions. Since the skill of tarot reading is mostly used to interpret a set of symbols, it’s easy to see how tarot reading can be seen as both an art and a science.

What Equipment is Needed to Give a Tarot Card Reading?

No special equipment is needed to give a tarot card reading. The reader will need a deck of cards that are new or have been well-cared for. A good reading will flow back and forth between the reader and the person getting the reading, and an atmosphere of trust and comfort is important.

What If I Don’t Have All Day to Sit for a Reading?

You don’t have to worry about sitting around all day while you wait for a good reading. A tarot card reading usually lasts between 30 minutes and one hour. Since you don’t have to travel for an online tarot reading, you’ll be able to save even more time!

It’s possible to have an even shorter reading depending on your goals. For example, you may only want to focus on one part of your life or relationship. In this case, a shorter reading might be all you need to get all the guidance you seek from your psychic.

What Should I Do If I’m Unhappy With My Tarot Reading?

If you’re unhappy with your tarot reading, the first thing you should do is contact the psychic and let them know. They may be able to give you a refund or help to reschedule. You should also make sure to leave a review on the site you used to book the reading. This will help others to make a more informed decision about using that psychic’s services.

Note that you should take the time to think about why exactly you’re unhappy with your reading before giving negative feedback. Be sure that you’re not responding negatively to guidance that made sense but that you just didn’t want to hear, for example. It’s important to self-reflect for a little while after each reading to make sure you’ve fully taken all the guidance and advice into account.

If you are still unhappy with your reading, don’t hesitate to let your psychic know.

Conclusion

The best online psychic tarot readers are patient, understanding, and willing to answer any questions about their reading. When doing an online tarot reading, it is important to ask any questions one may have before the actual card spreads are given. Questions about love, money, and health are some of the most common ones asked in a tarot card spread. But it does not matter what type of question you ask, as long as it is sincere and from the heart since this will give the reader a better idea of what direction the cards are going.

Finding the best tarot card reading online can be hard when you’re unsure of what to look for. If you’re looking for some insight into your life, we recommend any of the websites on this list. We hope this list helps you choose the perfect online tarot reading service for your tarot reading needs.

This article was supplied by Green Living, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.