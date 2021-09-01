You’ve likely had the thought “I wish I knew this would happen” in your lifetime. There are certain things that maybe you’d prefer not to know, but there are plenty of other life events and circumstances that with just a little bit of insight, you can completely alter the course of – in the best way. The fact is you have a lot of blind spots. Even the most self-aware person can get spooked by his own shadow. Fortune telling helps illuminate those parts that you cannot see, so that you can make the most informed and well-rounded decisions for your future.

They say hindsight is 20/20 but when you work with a fortune teller, your foresight can be just as clear. You know you can’t change the past, so if you equip your present with the knowledge you need, you can change your future. Your destiny isn’t written in stone, rather you have several paths to choose from on any given day. If you’re given the right information during an online fortune teller reading, your life could be guided in a way that sets you up for the most beneficial outcome.

There are some lessons that you need to learn in order to get to the next level in your life but if you’re finding yourself in a bit of a merry go round, a fortune telling reading can help put a stop to the dizzying roundabout and get you back into the driver seat to head off into the sunset.

Like with any online service, some providers are just trying to make a quick buck while others are genuinely invested in providing a high-quality fortune telling reading that positively impacts your life. We found the top three services for fortune telling readings so that you don’t have to brave the wilderness of the online psychic community alone. Each website we chose has a rigorous background checking process and they each have a fantastic reputation, with reviews written by thousands of happy customers. In this article, we share some pros and cons of each service and give you a brief description of what you can expect when you visit their respective websites.

Top 3 Fortune Teller Sites

Kasamba – Best Overall Fortune Tellers Online Keen – Comprehensive Fortune Telling Readings Mysticsense – Offers Video Calls with Fortune Tellers

How did we decide on our top 3 fortune teller sites?

To make this list, we looked at a couple of different selling points. When you’re spending money on a fortune teller online, it’s important you skip past scam artists and connect with somebody who knows exactly what they’re doing. We’re talking seasoned fortune tellers who have years of experience with their specialty and with any tools they use.

The three online fortune telling sites we detail below each have a network of online fortune tellers who are trained and well qualified within each of their specialties. Each website goes through a strict vetting process to keep their network full of top rated professionals. They each offer multiple ways to connect, which makes it convenient for you. Whether you’re looking to connect with fortune tellers via phone, via online chat, via email, or even via video call, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for within one of the three websites we highlight in this article.

Reviews of the Top 3 Sites to Find a Fortune Teller Online

1. Kasamba – Best Overall Fortune Tellers Online

Pros:

Connect via phone, chat, or email

First three minutes are free

Get an additional 15% off

20+ years in service

Cons:

Some fortune tellers do not offer email readings

You, like every other human that’s ever walked the earth, desire a life that includes love, good health, connection with others, and genuine happiness. You want more laughter than you want tears, you want to know how to make your dreams come true and you want to have the courage to follow through. You want to know more so that you can feel empowered and grow into the life you know is meant for you.

With Kasamba, you can choose fortune telling sessions that provide you with insight that empowers you to live a life of your own design. Kasamba’s fortune tellers use a variety of different divination methods, including coffee readers in the Middle East and Chinese astrology readers in Asia. They host a global network of seasoned professionals who use different tools like Tarot cards, astrology, and pendulums to connect with spirit and deliver a message that’s unique to you.

When you visit their website, you can choose from over 100 fortune telling advisors. Each fortune teller online has a profile that identifies their expertise, provides an introduction about their services, and lists their experience and qualifications. You can review their other specialties like dream analysis and spellcasting to help you decide who to work with. When they are available, their status is set to “Online” and when they are unavailable, their status is set to “Away.” If you happen to come across a fortune teller online who is not currently available, don’t worry. You can click on the “Notify Me” button to request a fortune telling reading at a later time.

On the same profile page where you find the specialties and qualifications of your chosen online fortune teller, you can also look at their per minute fees and see if they offer any fortune telling email readings. You can add them to your favorites and continue to peruse through the other available psychics before you make a final decision. Additionally, you can check out their ratings and read through their previous customer reviews. You can maintain your anonymity on the website by creating a generic user name.

Once you find fortune tellers that jump off the page for you, you can go ahead and connect with them by phone, through chat, or through email if that’s something they offer. Then you can prepare yourself to receive an accurate fortune telling reading and divert the course of your future.

Learn more at Kasamba.com

2. Keen – Comprehensive Fortune Telling Readings

Pros:

Just celebrated their 20 th anniversary

100% satisfaction guarantee

Easy filtering options for fortune tellers

Connect with fortune tellers via chat or phone

Cons:

Video calls with fortune tellers are not offered

With Keen, you can find your clarity and get the guidance you need for your future. There are several different categories that you can choose from when you visit the Keen website. Psychic readings are general readings that provide you with insight on your relationships and help you gain closure so that you can increase your confidence for your future. You can also check out the financial outlook reading, so that you can address any financial issues you may be dealing with and see what the future holds in terms of career and finances.

You have the opportunity to work with psychics who give you the clarity you need on any of your life’s questions, and you can also work with psychics who use different tools like Tarot cards and numerology to interpret your life path and provide you with insight on your present dealings. When you log onto the Keen website, you can quickly set up your filters to the type of reading you’re interested in, the type of connection method you most prefer, and the per minute rate you’re most comfortable with. Once you’ve set up your filters, you’ll get a list of fortune tellers. Each advisor has a mini profile that you can review quickly that includes their photo, their name, a quick description of who they are and what they do, and their per minute rate. You’ll notice that your first three minutes are free with any psychic, and you can choose to either call or chat with them. When they are available, you can connect with them right away.

To learn more about a specific psychic advisor, just click on their name and you’ll be taken to their main profile page where their specialties, skills and methods, and languages are listed. Each one of thed online fortune tellers is also given a space to share a little bit about their background and their approach to topics. If you are a sensitive person who prefers to have information delivered in a gentle manner, then you’ll want to connect with someone who is more compassionate and caring with their fortune telling readings. On the other hand, if you’re someone who likes to get hit hard with the truth, you’ll want to connect with fortune tellers who are a lot more direct and aren’t afraid to tell you things that you won’t like hearing. It’s important you take a look at these extra details, as the connection you make with your advisor determines the fortune telling reading experience you have.

Toward the bottom of each fortune teller’s profile page, you’ll see their rating and reviews. You’ll notice that Keen hosts only top-rated, five-star psychics who have a long history of appreciative and satisfied customers.

Learn more at Keen.com

3. Mysticsense – Offers Video Calls with Fortune Tellers

Pros:

Choose fortune tellers based on categories

Spiritual blog with hot topics

Connect with fortune tellers via phone, chat, or video

Five free minutes with fortune tellers

Cons:

Mobile app not available

Mysticsense houses a global network of fortune tellers who have different specialties. They are each honest, detailed, and accurate and can help you with different matters of life, particularly with what the future has in store for you. Signing up is super simple and the best psychics in the world are available to connect with you in just minutes. When you first start a session, you get your first five minutes for free and after your session, if you’re not fully satisfied, you get a refund. Simple as that!

Thousands of their previous paying customers rave about how trustworthy this service is. They highly value honesty and keep their psychics in accordance with the highest standards of integrity. You can reach somebody at any time of day or night and when you are not ready to connect with someone but would like to learn more about the mystical world, you can read through their many articles – each touching on a hot topic, like zodiac attractions or Angel Oracle readings.

They have carefully hand-picked all of their psychics to provide you with a fortune telling reading that is uplifting, empowering, and motivating. Each of their fortune tellers has a strong ethical standpoint and works only toward helping you feel inspired at the end of your fortune telling reading. The idea with fortune telling readings is for you to become encouraged and see the light at the end of the tunnel, no matter what you’re currently facing.

Once you hop online to the Mysticsense website, you’re immediately provided with a list of available psychics. You can quickly look through their mini profiles to read their names, their main specialties, and see how they’re rated and how many reviews they have. Their per minute rate is clearly stated and when you find someone you are interested in connecting with, you can click over to their main profile to learn more about their additional specialties, the types of tools they use, and what their fortune telling reading style can be summed up as. There’s also an “About Me” section that is written in the psychic’s own words so you can learn a few more details about who you might be working with.

Learn more at MysticSense.com

What are the types of online fortune teller readings?

There are several different types of fortune telling readings, including:

Tarot Readings

With a tarot card reading, the reader uses a set of Tarot cards. Each card has a specific significance that gives you insight into your past, your present, and your future. When you work with a psychic advisor for a tarot reading, you ask the questions that you would like answered and then the cards are drawn to be interpreted. Tarot card decks usually consist of 78 cards which are separated into two main categories: the major arcana and the minor arcana.

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings work based off the theory that the way the stars are placed and how the planets move impact your life, the events that occur around you, and how you perceive and behave. Because it’s such an intricate study, an astrology reading can help you gain some clarity and a concrete understanding of exactly what the placement of the stars and the planets means for your life.

Numerology Readings

Numerology readings are based on the relationship between numbers and events. Numbers can be associated with names, letters, and ideas. Often, a numerology reading starts with the analysis of your date of birth. Once your birthdate is analyzed, you land on a single digit number. When that root number is identified, the reader can help you understand what this number means for your life.

Palmistry

Palmistry, or palm readings, are just how they sound. A gifted psychic will take a look at your palms, will identify the major lines and the minor lines, and let you know about your life path, your heart line, your physical health, and your personality or character traits. It is said that the life path can identify major events in your life and the heart line can help you understand your relationships.

Rune Casting

Rune casting is a divination method that uses runes in either a random, spread out order, or a specific pattern to provide you with guidance for present issues that require your careful attention. Only a spiritual advisor gifted in the art of rune casting can interpret these correctly, which is crucial as what you decide today affects your tomorrow.

Pendulum Readings

Pendulum readings depend entirely on your intuition. You can awaken your intuition through the hypnotic swaying of a pendulum and as you relax and quiet your mind, the answers that you need for your future appear.

What can a Fortune Teller help me with?

Fortune tellers online can help you with anything that you need clarity on in your life. This can be anything from your interpersonal relationships to your career path and even to your health. If you find yourself in a love affair that doesn’t feel quite right and you’re not sure how to create a union that is harmonious and understanding, a psychic advisor can help you understand what pieces are missing so that you are equipped to either fill in the blanks or walk away from something that doesn’t serve you. As often happens, people change their minds. And if you are feeling stuck in a career path that you decided on many years ago and now you’re looking to start something new, a gypsy fortune teller can help you gain the clarity and insight you need to move forward with a courageous decision toward change. If you’ve recently encountered a health issue, a genuine psychic advisor can also help you gain the understanding you need about how to make changes in your life so that you can improve your overall health and well-being.

Fortune tellers help you see what’s ahead of you based on what’s currently in your life. They share and explain their visions to give you the insight you need. They’re like security cameras that capture every nook and cranny, even when you have blind spots. They interpret cards, numerology, and even astrology to give you the tidbits of information that create a whole picture for you to act on. Often, a genuine fortune teller will also serve as a counselor who listens to your problems and helps guide you toward solutions. They offer their knowledge and advice only to equip you with what you need to feel empowered. They don’t tell you what to do, they simply present your options and gently guide you toward the best possible outcome. It’s important that you know fortune tellers are not there to tell you exactly what will happen, rather they are there to let you know what the future holds if you make certain decisions. Ultimately, your future is up to you.

How to Prepare for a Fortune Reading?

To prepare for a fortune-telling reading, there are two main things you should consider. First, you must pick the right, genuine fortune teller. Second, you must know what to ask.

Before we address these two considerations, you should also know that your emotional state plays a role in how your fortune telling reading goes. If you walk into a fortune telling reading feeling highly anxious, your energies will be erratic, and your reader may have a more difficult time getting a clear reading for you. This is why it’s vital that you spend some time centering yourself and grounding yourself before your fortune telling session. You can take a few minutes before your fortune telling reading to take deep breaths, or you can engage with a calming meditation to help you clear your mind and bring your nervous system into a regulated state. Remind yourself that you are diving into this process to learn more about yourself, and not just to hear what you want to hear. Recognize that a fortune telling session may reveal parts of yourself that require work – it’s important you are open to receiving this feedback.

When it comes to choosing the right psychic, it’s all about connection. When you feel genuinely connected like when you have a kindred spirit, that’s when energy flows easily and information can be passed through in a way that is useful and keeps you in a receptive state. If you’ve ever heard good advice from an angry person, you know that the information just doesn’t come through the same way as when somebody lovingly tells you where you could be improving in your life. Tone and word usage all play a part in how you’re able to receive information, so it’s crucial you choose a psychic that you feel comfortable with and that you feel you can trust. When you have that, your reading takes on a whole new dimension and you’re able to reach your insights more quickly and walk away feeling a lot more content with the information received.

As for the questions you should ask, try to steer clear from yes or no questions. Although these are easy to answer and in some cases, they may be most useful, try to ask questions that are open ended so that your gypsy fortune teller doesn’t have any restrictions on how to best provide you with an answer. For example, if you are struggling in the area of love relationships, you can ask a question like “What would the universe like for me to know about my love life?” Similarly, if you are experiencing discord at home, you can ask a question like “What actions can I take to create balance and harmony in my home?”

It’s important that you take personal responsibility when asking questions about your life during fortune telling sessions. The point of these readings is empowerment to take the right actions and make the right decisions that create the life of your dreams. You are not just a passive observer within your life’s dynamics and when you prepare your questions, you put yourself in the best space to allow the universe to reveal what you most need to know.

Online vs. Offline Fortune Telling

The beauty of online fortune telling services is how convenient they are. You don’t have to drive anywhere, you don’t have to wait for an appointment to become available, and you can obtain the answers you are seeking from the comfort of your own home. Off-line fortune telling is a thing of the past, particularly after a global pandemic. Most people are not traveling to locations to sit in an enclosed room across from another person for reasons of health. Having access to an entire global network of fortune tellers puts you in an empowered state to connect with someone you truly resonate with. This is what makes online fortune telling so amazing. When you’re working with a local psychic, often they’re the only one for miles. That means that even if their personality doesn’t match well with yours, you’re still stuck getting a reading from them. With online fortune telling, you have more control over who you connect with and who your money goes to.

FAQ

How to avoid online fortune telling scams?

It’s a sad reality but it’s one that must be addressed. Below, we offer a few tips for avoiding online scams so you can get your intended outcome instead of a headache.

Check out online fortune telling reviews.

A true psychic will want to ensure his or her reputation is clean. A quick search can quickly detail an online psychic’s past – take your time when vetting a new psychic. People tend to be vocal in reviews, particularly if they were unsatisfied. It’s common human behavior to rant more than rave about a service so if you notice that the psychic has a bad reputation, you’re more than likely dealing with a scam artist.

Test multiple online fortune telling psychics.

Though the first psychic you choose may turn out to be your new favorite go-to, that’s not often the case. And no matter how well you get along with a psychic, you are not obligated to continue working with them. If something isn’t sitting right with you at any point when you’re connected to a new psychic, don’t hesitate to end the fortune telling session and work with someone else. You must feel at ease when you’re connected with a psychic so you can get the most accurate reading.

Look into online fortune telling hosting websites.

Fortune teller websites like those we listed above do the vetting for you. This means you don’t have to take on a part-time job as an online detective just to find someone trustworthy to get a fortune telling reading from. When you’re working with a service that hosts a network of psychics, the grunt work is already done for you and all you have to do is choose who you want to work with – plus, you can enjoy a couple of free minutes along the way!

Steer clear from online fortune telling fear tactics.

Fortune tellers are there to serve as guides and interpreters, and they should never try to coerce you into taking any kind of action with fear mongering. A good psychic will empower you and make you feel motivated and inspired about the future. If you encounter someone who makes you feel fearful, end the fortune telling reading right away.

Watch out for online fortune telling promises of wealth.

Your future depends on the choices you make – promises of wealth are tactics used by scam artists to keep you coming back. Recognize that a true fortune telling reading may reveal some truths that are hard to digest and won’t always make you feel like you won the lottery. Balance is key.

Conclusion

Knowing what to look for and what to avoid is a great way to set yourself up for success when looking for online fortune tellers. The good news is the services we listed above took care of the vetting process for you, which allows you to calmly peruse through their available psychics to connect with someone you love. Get your questions ready – after your fortune telling reading, you’ll feel better equipped to navigate all the beauty and wonder that lies ahead.

