If you’re the type of person who shifts around throughout the night always finding a new position, a memory foam mattress will completely transform the way that you sleep. The best memory foam mattresses online will provide several benefits, which is why these are an extremely popular option for those in search of a deeper slumber. A memory foam mattress is designed to provide excellent contouring; for every part of your body and maintains support in many different sleeping positions.

With so many options available on the market for the best memory foam mattresses, you may be putting off the final decision, thinking that you just don’t know enough about which type of memory foam mattress to get. It can be so overwhelming making such an important purchase and not feeling like you’re making the right choice. You’ll be happy to know that we have found the top options available today. We at Green Living have organized them neatly into this article, so that you have all the information you need on one single page.

Top 5 Memory Foam Mattress Finalists

1. Puffy – Top Choice

2. PlushBeds – Runner Up

3. Laylasleep – Copper Cooling Technology

4. Plankmattress – Sensitive Sleepers

5. BrooklynBedding – Comprehensive Options

How Did We Choose These 5 Brands?

Finding the best foam mattress online is not easy unless you know what you’re looking for. We set out with a set of criteria in mind to help identify what makes the best memory foam mattress, so you know what to look for when you’re shopping online.

To find the best memory foam mattress, we looked at comments and reviews by industry experts, which provide substantial information for why these are some of the best memory foam mattresses.

We also looked at different kinds of options, like a gel memory foam mattress and foam firmness medium firm and soft medium. Some of the memory foam mattresses that we outlined also give you the best of two worlds in one mattress. This is the kind of flexibility and selection we want to highlight.

Customer reviews are another great source of information, as people will sing praises when they find the best memory foam mattress. Foam mattresses are a favorite of many; and there are some people who really prefer to have a hybrid option that offers extra coil support. We got to read through customer reviews and testimonials to identify a comprehensive set of options for you to choose from.

The best memory foam mattress is also one that you can return if you don’t like. Offering a trial period that permits you time to sleep on the memory foam mattress is vital-you have to feel safe making such an important purchase. All of the best memory foam mattresses we identify below offer a trial-there’s nothing like risk-free online shopping!

2021’s Best Foam Mattress Brands Online

Pros:

Made in the USA

Lifetime warranty

101-night sleep trial

Ships free in 7 to 10 business days

Cons:

No retail stores to test out the mattress, but that’s why they have the sleep trial-for your benefit

Puffy is proud to say that they are the reason that 10 million people have enjoyed comfy nights on their mattresses, and they want you to know what it’s like to sleep on a Puffy mattress completely risk-free. That’s why they offer a 101-night sleep trial-or your money back!

They offer three of their most popular memory foam mattresses, which include:

The Puffy Mattress

This award-winning mattress is Puffy‘s best memory foam mattress that suits every kind of sleeper. It offers the right amount of support for your body on a comfortable and cool bed. This mattress is both designed and manufactured in the US-Puffy is only interested in using the highest quality materials and processes to make sure that you get a premium sleeping experience every night.

You can lay this mattress on any type of frame or surface, which means you don’t have to spend extra on the ideal foundation for this bed. You likely already have a great box spring, pair of slats, or flat frame for your new bed.

The Puffy Lux Mattress

The Puffy Lux mattress is a hybrid memory foam mattress that, aside from including the comfort and cooling of the original, also has coils that adapt to your weight to ensure better stability and contouring.

This is a great option if you suffer from back pain, as it offers greater support. The cover is hypoallergenic, so it’s great if you suffer from allergies as it’s engineered to reduce allergy triggers and prevent the buildup of dust in the mattress.

The Puffy Royal Mattress

This is Puffy’s top-of-the-line mattress; it includes the benefits of the hybrid memory foam mattress along with unparalleled stability, cooling, and comfort. It’s designed to create the best sleep experience for all kinds of sleepers, whether you prefer to lounge on your side, tend to be more of a stomach sleeper, or whether you tend to be the type of person who loves sleeping on your back.

No matter which mattress you choose, you can enjoy a lifetime warranty that lasts you for the entire time you spend sleeping on your Puffy mattress. Each mattress has a seven-layer sleep system that is made to 1) adapt to your body, 2) provide advanced cooling, and 3) give your body full support from head to toe. They also offer free shipping; your order arrives via FedEx within 7 to 10 business days after purchase! If you decide to return your mattress, you can rest assured knowing that returns are free.

Learn more at Puffy.com

Pros:

100-night trial

Satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping

25-year manufacturer’s warranty

Cons:

The cost of transportation is deducted from your total refund if you choose to return your memory foam mattress purchase

As soon as you visit the PlushBeds website, you’re offered $100 off your very first order. Just provide your email and you’ll receive that discount along with any of the site wide offers you find (when you spend $1,000). They offer two memory foam mattresses:

The Cool Bliss®

The Cool Bliss® gel memory foam mattress epitomizes luxury with five plush comfort layers that work synergistically to create cooling comfort that gifts you deep, rejuvenating sleep. It consists of several different layers, including gel memory foam, a high-density supportive core, organic latex, organic cotton, and a Fiberglass-Free Echo Fire Barrier. This memory foam mattress was designed to provide you with the traditional comfort associated with a memory foam mattress, except without feeling like you’re falling into quicksand and without overheating.

When you can combine both a cool sleeping experience with a dry sleeping experience, you get better overall sleep. What sets this memory foam mattress apart is the way it combines the pressure relieving benefits of high-quality memory foam with the foundational support of 100% natural latex. When you lay down to sleep, you’ll have that weightless floating feeling every night.

The Ocean Mist®

The Ocean Mist® gel memory foam mattress includes gel memory foam, which makes it 30% cooler than traditional memory foam – it releases heat three times faster! PlushBeds wanted to create a memory foam mattress that feels ultra-plush and luxurious while offering coolness and comfort at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.

If you’re exhausted from waking up with more pain in the morning than when you fell asleep in the evening, you’ll be relieved to know that this memory foam mattress delivers greater pressure absorption with an unbeatable recovery response. It’s designed to make your sleeping experience what it should be-reenergizing!

PlushBeds is serious about helping you get the best rest as soon as you receive one of their memory foam mattresses. They invented the world’s first Green Guard Gold Certified memory foam mattress so that you don’t have to ventilate the room that you open the mattress in or wait around for hours or days until the smell completely subsides. You can enjoy it as soon as it decompresses and learn what it means to be a part of the PlushBeds club.

Learn more at PlushBeds.com

Pros:

Free shipping

Made in the USA

10-year warranty

120-night money back guarantee

Cons:

For some customers who live in exceptionally hot climates, the mattress still feels too warm

Layla guarantees the best sleep of your life. That’s a lot of confidence and they back it up with a 120-night trial so you can sleep on it to believe it. They aim to make a good impression and are happy to send you a coupon when you visit their website. Just enter your first name, your email address, and you’ll receive their best deal right in your inbox.

When you don’t have good sleep, your entire day can feel off. That’s why it’s so important that your mattress be more than just a memory foam mattress. The Layla hybrid mattress and memory foam mattress are both designed to bring out the best in you. And the best part? They’re flippable! On one side of the mattress, you can experience a soft side that’s about a 4 out of 10 when it comes to firmness. And when you feel like you need significantly more support, try the firmer side which is about a 7 out of 10 on that same firmness scale.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress

This award-winning memory foam mattress is made with copper foam, which makes it better than your regular memory foam mattress. This is because it offers variable support and the copper gel that’s inside the foam responds to your weight by becoming more firm. The experience is soft and contoured yet with sufficient support for all the areas where you need it the most.

Copper is also fantastic for helping you maintain coolness throughout the night. The copper particles that are inside the copper gel in the memory foam carry heat away from your body much more quickly, which allows you to rest comfortably without waking up and shifting your legs around, looking for the cooler part of the mattress.

Aside from offering an ultra-comfortable and cooling sleep experience, copper is also antimicrobial, so that means your sleep is a lot cleaner. Your mattress is constantly fighting over causing bacteria and keeping itself fresh-all while you drift off into your best dreams.

Layla Hybrid Mattress

This hybrid memory foam mattress brings together the best of two worlds: coil springs and memory foam. The mattress itself is beautifully designed, with both a soft and a firm side. Layla reminds you that “this is not your grandma’s mattress!” Like their original memory foam mattress, this mattress is also copper infused, and it includes a coil system that easily supports all of your bedtime activities.

When you purchase from Layla, you get free shipping and free returns, a 120-night money back guarantee (so you can make your purchase with peace of mind), and they include their Layla memory foam pillows along with your purchase!

You’ll fall in love with their mattress cover-not just because it looks great, but also because there’s a handle for easy gripping (and flipping!) and you can easily unzip it to keep it clean. You can expect your shipment to arrive in 3 to 5 business days after purchase and if you need financing, they make that process easy for you too.

Learn more at Laylasleep.com

Pros:

120-night trial period

Firmest, flattest memory foam mattress for sleep

Free shipping and returns

Prequalify with Klarna for financing

Cons:

The cooling top is silky, which may cause lighter sheets to slide

The Plank memory foam mattress was designed for people who can never find a memory foam mattress that is firm enough and who may even at times choose the floor over their unsupportive mattress. That’s no longer a problem! This memory foam mattress delivers the firmest and flattest surface that’s also flippable to help you create a neutral spine position that supports your back and your posture. You can choose between two models:

Plank Mattress – this is their best memory foam mattress-their original, which offers firm and ultra-firm options on either side.

Hybrid Plank Mattress – this is their hybrid mattress, which is just as firm as their original plank mattress, only it’s upgraded to include individually encased coils for the ultimate comfort when sleeping alongside your partner.

The flippable aspect of this memory foam mattress is a selling point for many, as you can either choose the standard firm side on the top of the mattress or you can flip it over to experience the ultra-firm side. Depending on how you’re feeling on a particular day, all you need to do is quickly flip your mattress over and you have the experience of two of the best memory foam mattresses in one.

This Plank style was designed to help reduce the pressure on your circulatory system, which allows for better blood flow while you sleep. Not only is your circulatory system supported, but your lower back is sufficiently supported so that you can even breathe better while you sleep! If you’re a hot sleeper-no worries, they’ve thought about you too. You can opt for a cooling cover that’s available for both the standard firm and the ultra-firm sides of the memory foam mattress.

Available in all sizes starting from a twin up to a California king, you can even shop the Plank memory foam mattress for your RV, that way you can experience ultimate comfort while you’re on the road. The ultra-firm side is a .75” quilted layer that’s patterned with continuous stitching.

If you want to experience traditional firmness, just flip it on over and enjoy 1.5” of the quilted top layer with tack and jump stitching alongside a 2” comfort layer that’ll have you drifting off into a peaceful world of your own imaginative creation-within minutes!

The total height of the Plank memory foam mattress is 11.75” and depending on the size you choose; you can expect it to weigh between 60 and 105 pounds. Use this with any kind of foundation that provides minimal flex. Feel free to use it with most slat, platform, and box spring foundations.

The Plank memory foam mattress has a total of five layers, including the 1) quilted top, 2) a high-density base foam, 3) a TitanFlex™ comfort foam, and 5) the quilted bottom. You can always add a sixth layer by choosing to include the cooling panel, which is sewn into the top panel to deliver maximum cooling as soon as your head hits the pillow.

This memory foam mattress is delivered in a box, which makes getting it from your front door to your bedroom a breeze. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. Buying a new mattress is one of the best investments that you can make and trying to be sure you buy the right one can keep you in a state of indecision for a while.

With the Plank memory foam mattress, you are provided with a generous trial period of 120 nights. From the moment you receive your memory foam mattress, the clock starts ticking, and you get to decide over the next three months if this is the right memory foam mattress for you! They’re confident you’ll fall in love and never look back.

Learn more at Plankmattress.com

Pros:

120-night trial

Free shipping right to your door

Zero-risk exchanges and returns

Financing available through Affirm

Cons:

Your memory foam mattress will have a natural scent when you unpack it for the first time. Simply ventilate well and the smell will dissipate.

When you visit the Brooklyn Bedding website, you’ll notice that they’ve sectioned off their options for memory foam mattresses based on a few different categories. You can choose from:

The “high value” hybrid memory foam mattress

Called the Brooklyn Signature, this memory foam mattress is patented and offers premium sleep at a factory direct cost. It’s their most popular mattress because it’s encased with coils that increase your comfort and allow for deeper compression support throughout the night. It’s available in soft and medium firm and offers optimal breathability while you snooze.

The “most popular” hybrid memory foam mattress

This memory foam mattress is called the Brooklyn Aurora and offers advanced cooling technology in an ultra-luxurious hybrid style mattress. Since the average skin temperature is 91° but the ideal skin temperature for sleeping is actually 88°, discomfort and sweating can be a hindrance to proper rest every night. This hybrid memory foam mattress is made with special cooling gel memory foam beads that liquefy when the temperatures are higher to provide you with cooling relief. When you’re sleeping in cooler temperatures, those cooling gel beads solidify to make sure that you maintain the most comfortable sleep environment.

The “newest” hybrid memory foam mattress

This memory foam mattress is called the Brooklyn Sedona and offers the ultimate luxury available for a hybrid memory foam mattress. This hybrid memory foam mattress is handcrafted, which makes you feel like you are at the most luxurious hotel with the perfect pairing of premium, high-quality foam along with a high-end coil system for the most ideal support.

The “best performance” hybrid memory mattress

The Brooklyn Spartan is a hybrid memory foam mattress that aids with active recovery-all while you sleep. This hybrid mattress incorporates an elite performance fabric along with Far Infrared Rays technology and advanced cooling by TitanCool™ so that you can help your body recover and wake refreshed every morning. This is accomplished by recycling your body’s natural energy every night, as you cycle through different sleep stages.

The “eco-friendly” hybrid memory foam mattress

The Brooklyn Bloom is a hybrid memory foam mattress that offers naturally sophisticated comfort with Talalay latex. When your primary concern is ensuring that everything that goes into your body and that touches your skin is completely natural, this eco-friendly hybrid memory foam mattress is the greatest sleep option you can find. Because Talalay latex delivers an exceptional amount of breathability when compared with other foams, you experience incredible support and pressure point relief. Additionally, its hypoallergenic properties make this hybrid mattress significantly cleaner and healthier for you overall.

The “memory foam” mattress

This gel memory foam mattress is not a hybrid and is called the Brooklyn Chill. It is one of their best priced options that delivers incredible comfort. It was designed to provide you with a luxurious sleeping experience at an affordable price. It is created with stain resistant fabric and high-quality layers of gel memory foam, so that you can know exactly what it feels like to be well supported through the night and wake in the morning without aches and pains.

There are a couple of things you can expect with each of these memory foam mattresses. They all come with a 120-night trial so that you can decide if the first couple nights of rest match the second- and third- month’s rest to make sure you made the right choice. Shipping is always free when you purchase a hybrid or memory foam mattress, and they help you maintain confidence with your purchase by also offering free exchanges and returns. Because memory foam can be tightly compressed, your memory foam mattress arrives in a box, which makes it super simple to set up in the bedroom of your choice.

Learn more at BrooklynBedding.com

What Are Foam Mattresses?

Memory foam mattresses, unlike their popular counterpart spring mattresses, are constructed of all foam materials. These materials can include memory foam and polyurethane foam, among other types of foam that make up the variety of layers in a memory foam mattress, like:

Regular poly foam

This type of foam is used to transition from another type of foam into a new layer. It’s generally a standard soft option that’s included in standard memory foam mattresses.

High density poly foam

This type of foam is used to serve as more of a firm support, which ensures more of a memory foam firmness medium or medium firm rather than too soft.

High resiliency poly foam

This type of foam is the firmest of all, which means it offers the most support. It’s not used in all memory foam mattresses because of its cost; however, a memory foam mattress that uses this type of foam will generally offer the greatest support. It’s usually what sets a best memory foam mattress apart from more standard options.

Memory foam

This kind of foam encompasses three main types of polyurethane materials, which include the standard option, open-cell memory foam, and gel memory foam.

The best memory foam mattress makes sleeping with your partner a lot more comfortable, because when they adjust positions through the night, you don’t feel a thing! Memory foam mattresses are great at isolating movement, which can also help prevent spills on the bed!

Although memory foam mattresses feel extremely soft to the touch, when you purchase an ultra-firm memory foam mattress, you are provided with strong support that offers you relief from those tight problem areas throughout your body, especially your back. Since the best memory foam mattress contours perfectly to your body, it’s a favorite choice for side sleepers, who can settle into bed without pain points on their hips or back.

How Do I Select the Right Firmness for My Mattress?

The best memory foam mattress hugs your body and offers support at the same time. Aside from personal preference, when selecting the right firmness for your mattress, consider your weight. If you weigh around 130 lbs. or less, a soft or foam firmness medium firm mattress will offer both comfort and support. This is why the Nectar memory foam mattress may not be ideal for people who require more sturdy support. If you weigh over 130 lbs., you’ll benefit from a foam firmness medium firm to ultra-firm mattress.

Hybrid or Memory Foam Mattress?

The kind of mattress you select is entirely dependent on your (and your partner’s) preference. Some of the best features of each mattress include:

Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress

Hybrid memory foam mattresses deliver the best of both memory foam and coils, which means that you get to experience the hugging feeling of the memory foam with the support of coils. Your hybrid memory foam mattress is a bit bouncier than strictly memory foam, and it adds another layer of support.

Memory Foam Mattress

If you love to feel like your mattress is hugging your body as you sleep, a traditional memory foam mattress is the best option for you. These types of mattresses have a lot less bounce and give you more of a sinking feeling-there’s a lot less motion transfer with this type of mattress. If you sleep with a partner that moves a lot throughout the night and is constantly waking you because the bed can’t stop bouncing, a memory foam mattress might be the right solution for both of you.

How to Clean a Foam Mattress?

Cleaning foam mattresses is easy, so long as you know which steps to take. First, you can vacuum the whole mattress. Take off all your sheets, remove your pillows, and take a vacuum to it. If you have a handheld vacuum, that works best. But ultimately, because you will notice that a memory foam mattress has a lot of stitching, there are a lot of nooks and crannies that can benefit from a thorough vacuum cleaning.

Next, after you’ve made sure that the mattress is clear from any kind of debris, crumbs, and hair, you can go ahead and move forward with the cleaning solution. If you’re working with a stain, use a diluted fabric cleaner or dishwashing liquid- although you may feel tempted to take some bleach to it, this can actually harm foam materials. Instead, it’s better to go with a mild detergent in a spray bottle. Use this mild detergent to spot clean your mattress. If the stain happens to be persistent, you may want to incorporate a vinegar solution, using a clean damp cloth.

Memory foam is extremely absorbent-after spot cleaning, you must let it dry out. You can use a blow dryer to help accelerate that process but if you don’t have one, use a fan and give your mattress plenty of time to dry. If your memory foam mattress has a removable cover, just throw that in the wash and if any stains have seeped through the mattress, use the steps outlined above. You may also want to purchase a mattress cover on top of the original cover that is both waterproof and stain proof, just to add an extra layer of protection!

Conclusion

We let you know how we put this list together, so you can understand the criteria that helped us make our final decisions; we section off each option and give you the details you need to understand what sets each memory foam mattress apart from the other, and we end this article by answering a few of your most commonly asked questions, including how to select the right foam firmness for the best memory foam mattress!

Buying a new memory foam mattress isn’t something you think about unless your current mattress just isn’t holding up any longer. Since you spend a large part of your day resting, it’s vital you choose the best memory foam mattress that offers the ultimate comfort while you sleep. This means that if you tend to get hot, you should have some kind of cooling memory foam layer to keep you comfortable through the night instead of waking up in a puddle of your own sweat. Similarly, if you are prone to feeling cold, you want to skip the cooling aspect of a memory foam mattress and make sure that the heat of your body is well insulated.

You’ve likely heard of the Nectar memory foam mattress; though a favorite for sleepers who like softness, they aren’t great for heavy or hot sleepers. If you’ve never tried a Nectar memory foam mattress, your curiosity may be piqued, but there are options that offer significantly greater support. If you’ve already experienced the joy that is a firm memory foam mattress and you’re ready to upgrade or buy a new one for your guest room, Buying the best memory foam mattress should be an exciting experience and we hope that by compiling all of this information into one neat article, you can get to feel the excited anticipation of a new mattress coming your way.

So, which will it be? The best memory foam mattress is out there waiting for you to try it out! The best memory foam mattress has been a favorite of many households for years. Now, people seeking extra support can also relish in hybrid memory foam mattresses that both cradle them during sleep and support their weight.

Your new memory foam bed will completely alter the way you rest and wake up in the morning. In fact, you’ll probably get a few compliments from friends and co-workers who notice you have a kind of glow to you. That’s the mark of a well-rested person.

—

This article has been supplied by Green Living, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.