With recorded use from at least the nineteenth century, the traditionally known kratom has garnered millions of customers worldwide. This growing popularity is due to the numerous beneficial impacts that the resource can have on a user, including:

Chronic pain relief

Treatment of insomnia

Management of anxiety

Due to its overall effectiveness, kratom brands have grown in popularity, allowing for potential scammers looking to cash in on the industry’s new revenue. To combat these fraud kratom brands, we have identified four of the best kratom providers to be found.

We have researched kratom strains and products such as kratom capsules and kratom powder. We have trawled through customer experiences with kratom for sale, highlighted pros and cons, and dug into legalities to provide new clients with a one-stop destination to help them find the best kratom vendors possible.

Top 4 Best Kratom Vendors

How Did We Choose Our Top Vendors To Buy Kratom Online?

There are several factors surrounding the purchasing of the best kratom products that we have identified to ensure that customers get the best experience when they buy kratom online. To justify our selections for the best kratom vendors, we have highlighted each of these factors in our reviews:

Ingredients – To ensure that customers receive the best kratom product possible, the product should be produced from high-quality ingredients with no chance of contamination or fake and synthetic materials being used to bypass price. In addition, these ingredients should be processed in supervised and qualified facilities to create the best product possible. As such, we have carefully examined each of the kratom vendors on our list, making sure that they have produced superb products using the best ingredients and processing methods. Price – We acknowledge that many of the kratom users utilizing our list have sought kratom as an alternative to traditional medicine because of the exorbitant prices they have been faced with. As such, we have ensured that the brands we have selected match the quality of kratom products to their prices. In addition, we have also included kratom brands that provide the possibility of discounts and savings in the form of subscriptions. We firmly believe that kratom should be available for all, and we have selected only the best kratom vendors that mirror this belief. Customer And Industry Reviews – While many government bodies have refused to acknowledge the effectiveness of customer testimony, we are well aware that a product is only as good as the past experience of truthful customers make it out to be. With this in mind, we have ensured that the brands on our list have been praised by past customers to select not only effective products but also the most potent. We have also considered any industry professional’s opinions to make sure that our reviews are as unbiased as possible.

Where To Buy Kratom Online: Top Vendors Reviewed

1. Starlight Kratom – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Brilliant Selection Of Strains And Products

Affordable Prices

Money-Back Guarantee

Easy To Navigate Site

Products Are 100% Organic And Vegan-Friendly

With offices in both the United States and Northern Ireland, Starlight Kratom provides its customers with some of the most highly-rated products and services in the kratom industry. The company boasts that all its products are obtained from reputable farmers in Indonesia who maintain high standards of farming practices. In addition, the ingredients used to create what has often been alluded to as the best kratom products on the market are ethically harvested and processed under strict GMP guidelines.

Starlight Kratom utilizes third-party testing to assure clients of the potency and safety of their products. The company provides lab-testing certificates for all of the products offered, with an emphasis on:

The lack of impurities such as heavy metals

The alkaloid content of the kratom products

The absence of pathogens and bacteria

The purity of the mitragyna speciosa used

Starlight Kratom firmly believes that using nature to support the well-being of its customers is achievable by utilizing the tools that nature has provided. The company aims to not only produce the best kratom products possible but also to empower its clients through complete transparency, a goal that the company has clearly achieved with its growing customer base.

Unlike some other kratom vendors, Starlight Kratom has provided clients with a variety of 100% organic, high-quality kratom capsules and kratom powder that include the strains:

Green Maeng Da kratom

Green Malay kratom

Red Bali kratom

Red Borneo kratom

Customers can also find Red Dragon kratom, White Borneo kratom, Trainwreck kratom, and White Maeng Da kratom on the Starlight Kratom site. Providing customers with a one-stop kratom brand containing one of the most extensive ranges of kratom strain in the industry.

The company has also ensured that its site is easy to navigate with simple and effective tabs and pages lacking the usual superfluous information. The beautiful yet simplistic design allows even novices to quickly locate and purchase the product they are searching for on the site.

Customers can obtain products such as the 5-star rated Green Maeng Da kratom capsules for only $19.95 for 25 capsules. With raving customer reviews indicating the product’s efficient provision of chronic pain relief, it remains one of the most popular products on the site.

The premium hybrid strain product is packaged in vegan-friendly capsules created with fermented tapioca starch and purified water. Each capsule provides customers with 0.50 grams of product, and for longevity, the bottle should be stored away from sunlight in a cool, dry area.

Also available for $19.95 is the Green Maeng Da kratom powder. Boasting a 5-star rating, the product contains 28 grams of kratom. With customer reviews highlighting the duality of the product’s effectiveness, allowing for energy when needed and facilitating sleep, it is no wonder that the product is flying off the shelves.

For ease of purchase, Starlight Kratom offers clients a variety of ways to pay for their orders. Customers can utilize Mesh and Cannapaid Payment via Mastercard, Visa, or Discover. Customers can also pay with eCheck, Giftpay, or save up to 10% off their order when paying for their purchase using Bitcoin.

Starlight Kratom is so assured of the efficacy of its products that the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in the rare case that customers are not completely satisfied with what they have received. Unopened products will usually get a direct refund, while opened products will require examination in a case by case scenario, and upon approval, customers will then receive their refund.

Any other client issues experienced can be directed to the well-established customer support team that can be contacted via text box or email. The team’s expertise and speed are yet another advantage when shopping for products at Starlight Kratom. Starlight Kratom also offers affordable shipping options, which will usually be delivered within two working days.

With its affordable prices, vegan-friendly products, extensive range of strains, and brilliant customer support team, it should come as no surprise that we have selected Starlight Kratom as our Editor’s Choice for providing the highest quality kratom online.

Learn more at StarlightKratom.com

2. Kats Botanicals – Unique Blends of Kratom for Sale

Pros:

Unique Kratom Strain Blends

Inexpensive Products

Highly-Rated Products

Available Discounts

Created in 2016, the company has aimed to use the advantages and secrets of Mother Nature to help its clients better themselves and achieve a healthier, happier lifestyle through the production of the highest quality kratom products it can. To achieve this goal, Kats Botanicals has placed emphasis on constant improvement, ensuring that the kratom products the company produces are as effective and potent as possible.

To reach this product quality, Kats Botanicals obtains its kratom samples from Indonesian farmers who have years of experience growing and harvesting from the kratom tree. Furthermore, as Kats Botanicals is a cGMP Qualified Vendor, customers can rest assured that the processing of the kratom is completed under strict supervision and guidelines. This rigid process is to ensure that the product produced is as potent as possible.

All of the quality kratom products offered by Kats Botanicals are lab tested before being placed on the market. Customers can access the Certificates of Authenticity to examine the alkaloid concentration of each product, providing peace of mind and surety that the products are as effective as claimed.

The efficiency of Kats Botanicals’ kratom-enriched selection can be seen in the more than nine thousand 4.5-star customer reviews available on the site. Past and current customers have raved about the products’ chronic pain relief properties and calming influences, further lending credence to the brand’s popularity.

Kats Botanicals offers over 30 products for customers to choose from that include kratom powders and kratom capsules in these different kratom strains:

Red Maeng Da kratom

Red Borneo kratom

Green Bali kratom

Green Brunei kratom

The company also offers access to some unique blends of high-quality kratom, which include:

Digital Buddha – Created from a combination of 50% white vein, 30% green vein, and 20% red vein that provides a calm relaxing experience. Super Thai – A mixture of 40% red vein, 30% green vein, and 30% white vein, this strain offers customers a much-needed boost of energy at any time of the day. The Wedge – Containing 50% white vein, 30% green vein, and 20% red vein to produce a full spectrum kratom experience that has gained it a place in Kats Botanicals Hall of Fame.

Along with the unique and plentiful strains and products, Kats Botanicals offers affordable pricing. Customers can purchase 20 grams of kratom powders for $5.99, while a 250 gram option retails for as little as $34.99. Additionally, 60 capsules containing 36 grams of product can be obtained for only $19.99, making Kats Botanicals products some of the most inexpensive kratom options.

Customers can gain further savings by taking advantage of the seasonal discount codes provided on the site, with the current offer saving $7 on products $29.99 and over. Joining the VIP list is another chance for massive savings as by only sharing their name and an email address, customers can receive early notification of discounts and new products.

Kats Botanicals truly believes in the effectiveness of its products, so much so that the company offers clients a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Customers who are unhappy with their purchase can contact the Kats Botanicals customer service team for a full refund within 30 days of their purchase.

Kats Botanicals is also aware that customers will require their products to be delivered quickly in some cases. As such, the company offers same-day shipping for orders placed before 2pm Eastern, allowing for speedy delivery and customer satisfaction.

Learn more at KatsBotanicals.com

3. Golden Monk – Discount Opportunities

Pros:

American Kratom Association Program Member

Free Shipping Options

Money-Back Guarantee

Multiple Discount And Savings

Cons:

Site Layout

Based in Las Vegas, Golden Monk is one of the most highly-rated online kratom vendors. Not only does the company produce some of the best kratom products available, but it even offers new clients insight into other kratom vendors, listing several that the company has identified as genuine.

Golden Monk claims to receive the top-quality kratom used in its products from verified farmers located in Indonesia. To provide customers with peace of mind, the company claims to only work with trusted farms that they have had years of experience with and whose growing and harvesting strategy has been carefully vetted.

Golden Monk is currently a member of the American Kratom Association Current Good Manufacturing Program. This means that the company operates with strict supervision of its kratom processing and regular audits to ensure it provides a high quality of kratom products. In addition, when processing their kratom strain for sale, Golden Monk operates out of climate-controlled rooms to ensure that their products are not contaminated by airborne organisms or particles.

All of Golden Monk’s products are subject to lab testing, with the practice of conducting six tests per ton of produce. To ensure that the products produced are not only potent but, more importantly, safe, Golden Monk tests for:

Microbes – Such as yeast, mold, and pathogens

Heavy Metals – Such as arsenic, lead, and mercury

Alkaloid Levels – For mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine

Due to the recent pandemic, the company has also implemented Tyvek suits, masks, and gloves at all times while staff handles the products. The company also employs sealed airtight containers to prevent even the slightest chance of contamination.

Unlike other sites with kratom for sale, Golden Monk does not separate its products by type, instead splitting into the categories of kratom powder and kratom capsules. The site does allow for distinctions between capsules and the kratom strains offered by the company. While this is not a complete disadvantage, it does make navigating the site somewhat more complicated and time-consuming.

Golden Monk currently offers four main strains of kratom that can be accessed from the top of the main page via the product tab. These are:

Maeng Da kratom

White Vein kratom

Red Vein kratom

Green Vein kratom

With more than 100 customer reviews, Maeng Da kratom powder can be purchased for $39.99 for 250 grams, while the much larger quantity of 1000 grams or 1 kilogram can be bought for $89.99. These much larger quantities of products are among the main advantages of purchasing from Golden Monk, which, unlike many other providers, do not shy away from the less standard sizes to ensure customer satisfaction.

Customers are also able to choose from a wide variety of capsule quantities when purchasing from Golden Monk. The company claims that there is 500mg of kratom powder within each gelatin capsule. Customers can buy 250 capsules for only $44.99 or a much larger quantity of 2000 capsules for $254.99. An order that would include Golden Monk’s free shipping offer as it has surpassed $49.99.

Customers looking to save money can take advantage of the site’s multiple discount offers, saving 5% off their first order using FIRSTTIME5. There is also the opportunity to randomly be assigned a 10-25% discount biweekly or utilize the spin-to-win option that could net a lucky customer up to 10% off their purchase. Customers can even earn $1 for every $10 spent by signing up to Golden Monk’s loyalty program.

Learn more at GoldenMonk.com

4. Kratom Spot – Diverse Product Categories

Pros:

Unique Product Selection

A Wide Variety Of Strains

Discounts Available

Wealth Of Information

Created in 2014, Kratom Spot has endeavored to produce high-quality kratom products. In pursuit of this goal, the company has not isolated its kratom selection to a single location but has instead spread its search to Southeast Asia and beyond. This widespread connection has garnered Kratom Spot more than 30 different kratom strains and a host of products that have resulted in hundreds of glowing customer reviews.

Kratom Spot claims that all the ingredients used in its highly-rated products are:

All Natural

Hand-Picked

Free Of Chemicals

Free Of Additives

The company’s manufacturing process has achieved The American Kratom Association’s GMP Certification. This assures clients that not only are Kratom Spot’s products created under strict supervision but that the facilities used must be at all times up to par as regular random audits are part of the process.

Kratom Spot’s products are subject to independent tests. The products are kept quarantined during testing and within the period before they are dispatched to clients. To create the best kratom experience possible, Kratom Spot has also employed experienced customer service representatives who aim to make the process of purchasing kratom as easy as possible.

The main strains of kratom offered on Kratom Spot include:

Bali kratom

Indo kratom

Thai kratom

Sumatra kratom

And many more. Clients can access individual strains by navigating to the top of the main page and using the drop-down tab. In addition to the numerous strains available, kratom spot also offers the best kratom product selection on our list, allowing customers to purchase:

kratom extracts

kratom shots

kratom leaves

kratom capsules

Not only is the product selection diverse, but the prices offered by Kratom Spot are affordable as well. For example, customers can obtain a much-needed energy boost by purchasing a 60ml Chocolate Mint Kratom Shot for only $7.99. Customers can also buy 28g of Green Bali kratom powder for $9.99 and a 16oz or 1 pound option for $109.99. In addition, Kratom Spots’ Ultra Kratom Extracts can be obtained for as little as $14.99 for 28mg of Bentuangie kratom powder or $17.99 for 25 capsules of Ultra Bali kratom.

Customers looking for further savings can take advantage of the coupon codes available on the site. The current code offers 15% off a customer’s final price when applied at the checkout. Additionally, customers who are not fully satisfied with the effects of their kratom product can apply for a refund within 30 days of their purchase under Kratom Spots’ 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Unlike some other brands, Kratom Spot is not only focused on customer’s experience. The brand also places emphasis on the information that customers can access with regards to kratom products, news, and legalities. To facilitate the sharing of information with both new and recurring kratom users, Kratom Spot has not only added valuable information to its main page. The brand has also created a blog to track and report useful news surrounding the kratom community.

On the main site, customers can navigate between strain categories and access FAQ information relating to individual strains, which include:

The different types of the strain available

How the strain can be used

How much MitraGynine is contained in each strain

In contrast, by accessing the brand’s blog, customers can gather information from informative posts such as:

What Is Hulu Kapuas Kratom?

The Legality Of Kratom In Specific Areas

The FDA’s Approach To kratom

Learn more at KratomSpot.com

What is Kratom?

Bearing the scientific name of Mitragyna Speciosa, kratom is an evergreen tree found in the tropical areas of Southeast Asia. The tree has been used as a form of non-traditional medicine in its indigenous countries of Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Both the leaves and the body of the tree are used to treat various ailments, and in the US alone, the kratom industry has already garnered more than 10 million active customers.

What Does Kratom Do?

With a growing customer base, the uses of kratom have continued to emerge. However, traditionally it is known for its opioid-like properties and has been used to provide:

Chronic pain relief by targeting opioid receptors

Boost in energy

Mood enhancement effects

Improvement of sexual desire

As research into the usefulness of kratom continues to grow under the watchful eyes of governing bodies such as the American Kratom Association (AKA), many more uses of the natural resource are expected to emerge.

Kratom Strains

There are numerous kratom strains currently available, each of which bears individual advantages.

Maeng Da kratom – This kratom strain typically originates in Thailand but can also be found in Malaysia and Indonesia. Created from the grafting of two kratom plants, the Maeng Da kratom strains are particularly effective in the treatment of mental disorders. The strain’s antidepressant properties aid in the balancing of mental and emotional distress, providing a calmer mind and a boost in confidence to kratom users.

Bali kratom – Also known as Red Vein kratom, this strain is usually found in Indonesia. Easily identifiable by its reddish color, Red Vein kratom strains are famous for their opioid receptors targeting pain relief and insomnia combatting effects.

Indo kratom – Unlike the other more distinctly identifiable kratom types, Indo kratom can be found in the colors red, green, or white. With a milder effect than the other strains on our list, Indo kratom is known for promoting relaxation and pain relief by targeting opioid receptors.

Green Malay – One of the many kratom strains produced in Malaysia, Green Malay can be identified by its dark green pigmentation. Larger doses of Green Malay are known to act as a form of sedative, allowing users to gain the sleep they are lacking. Lower doses of Green Malay are inversely used to increase energy. The product has also been found to aid in the treatment of anxiety.

These are only a few of the many strains of kratom currently known. With the further scientific combination of individual kratom plants, new strains are expected and anticipated by the wider kratom community.

How To Use Kratom

There are several ways that kratom can be used. In particular, the more traditional method of using the resource is by chewing on kratom leaves or consuming the properties in a tea. This method of consumption was often used to treat pain, provide a sharp boost of energy for overworked laborers and treat insomnia. In addition, kratom extract was also used to treat wounds.

As the industry has grown, so has the sophistication of the methods in which kratom is used. Customers can consume kratom in kratom powder created from the tissue of the plant. kratom can also be used in capsules or pills, drops, syrups, and in some rare cases, even smoked.

How Long Does Kratom Last?

The length of time that the effect of kratom lingers within the body is dependent on several factors, including:

Dosage of the product

The user’s metabolism

The strain used

Method of consumption

Kratom consumed without food can usually produce noticeable effects after 20 to 30 minutes, though some users might have to wait up to an hour before they can truly feel the impact of the product.

Upon activation, the pain relief and energy-boosting effect of kratom usually linger anywhere between four to six hours when the conditions listed above are taken into account. This length of time is linked to the presence of the active components 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine. Most human bodies usually take roughly two and a half to three and twenty-four hours to eliminate half of these components, thus reducing the effects of kratom.

While research into the lingering impacts of kratom on the system is still underway, it is believed that it will take up to six days to entirely eliminate the product from a user’s system.

Is Kratom Safe And Legal?

Much like any other opioid-like product, overuse of kratom may lead to several side effects, including:

Nausea

Constipation

Hallucinations

Dependence

It is therefore essential that customers follow the instructions provided by each kratom brand. Kratom is also not recommended for pregnant women or anyone who is breastfeeding. In addition, people who struggle with alcoholism and heart conditions are usually advised not to consume kratom products.

While the benefits of kratom are numerous and desirable, it is always advisable to maintain safety and consult with a doctor before using any kratom product.

The Legality Of Kratom

The question of whether or not kratom is legal is one that depends mainly on the person’s location and the laws governing said location. In most countries, kratom use is not illegal, but the use of the product is governed by various drug and medical bodies.

In the United States, kratom has not achieved federal regulation despite the efforts of the American Kratom Association (AKA), and brands like the Organic Kratom USA. Meaning that while the product is not illegal, the government will not bear the burden of blame for the quality of the product. This is where organizations like the American Kratom Association play a significant role in educating customers and supporting research efforts in the government’s stead.

However, despite the research and customer testimonies gained from kratom brands such as the Organic Kratom USA that prove the effectiveness of kratom, several states have outright banned kratom. These states include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Indiana

Vermont

The American Kratom Association provides a map that lets customers search if they can legally use kratom. The organization continues to fight to make kratom legal but to avoid any potential issues. New clients should use this map before starting out to buy kratom online.

Conclusion

Much like any new product introduced outside of traditional medicine, kratom has suffered under a stigma from a portion of the scientific community. But as research and experience have continued to prove the product’s effectiveness, quality kratom brands have emerged from the woodwork. Our article provides users with the best brands from which to buy kratom online as well as educating and directing those who are interested to information that will make their kratom experience the best it can be.