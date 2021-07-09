CBD Isolate and Broad Spectrum CBD allow users to capitalize on the advantages of the effects of CBD along with other forms of cannabis extract. However, neither of these choices utilizes all of the advantageous properties found in the cannabis plant as Full Spectrum CBD Oil does. Offering its users the effects of several cannabinoids, terpenes, and THC, this version of CBD enriched oil is one for users who want the total experience of CBD Oil’s benefits.

In this article, we will identify ten of the best Full Spectrum Oil providers, listing pros and cons and giving the background of each to make the customer’s decision as stress-free as possible.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil – Most Outstanding Brands

How Did We Create The List

To ensure that our review of each Full Spectrum CBD Oil provider is as unbiased and informative as possible, we have examined several factors of each product.

Price – We are aware that the cost of the product will always be a primary factor that can either ensure a purchase or turn a customer away from a particular brand. Due to this, we will always provide an up-to-date price list along with any possible discounts.

Ingredients And Procedure – To ensure that the products we have recommended to potential customers are as potent as required, we carefully examine ingredient lists and the procedure used to create the Oil.

Customer Reviews – Past experience of effectiveness is one the best ways to judge how well the Oil will perform. We have combed through the reviews of all the oils on our list, finding only the most authentic and believable accounts.

Industry Reviews – Industry professionals with backgrounds in fields that scrutinize the efficiency of Full Spectrum Products provide a wealth of information. We will capture these interpretations of potency to ensure that our list is unbiased and honest.

Extensive Product Breakdown & Analysis

1. CBDFx – Best For First Timers

Pros:

Third-Party Testing

Several Discounts Available

No Overpowering Taste

More Than Six Years of Experience In The CBD Field

Cons:

Slightly Expensive Product Bundles

CBDFx boasts several nonprescription CBD products for both animals and humans, ranging in price from $29.99 up to $359.98 for a complete set. While the higher range might seem expensive, the company offers discounts of up to 25% off, ensuring that customers can afford their products.

In addition to potential savings, CBDFx boasts high-quality natural ingredients with an emphasis on their products being:

Non-GMO

Organically Grown

Pesticide Free

Vegan And Gluten Free

CBDFx products are processed in Current Good Manufacturing Practices Facilities, ensuring that they meet the highest standard and that every step of the process is completed under supervision. Customers who are still unsure can view lab reports for all the products on the CBDFx site.

With more than six years of experience in the cannabinoid field, the team at CBDFx has the utmost confidence in the products they offer, so much so that the company has a 60-day guarantee policy in place. CBDFx boasts over 23 thousand customer reviews – along with prominent #1 rankings on Philly Mag & Las Vegas Sun – highlighting the quality of the product and the company’s efficiency.

Official reviews have indicated a lack of the strong taste and smell often associated with CBD products making it easier for new users to consume. For this reason and due to the wealth of information about hemp-derived CBD products and their benefits available on the site, we have chosen CBDFx as the best introductory Full Spectrum CBD Oil provider.

2. CBDistillery – Best Information Provider

Pros:

Easy To Use Site

Provides A Wealth Of Information For Customers

Discounts Available

Inexpensive Products

Cons:

Bottles Can Sometimes Be Difficult To Open

CBDistillery was created in 2016 as an offshoot of Balanced Health Botanicals. The company has established itself as one of the few gimmick-free and transparent CBD Oil providers in the field. Currently, CBDistillery has provided products to more than one million customers and boasts more than 31 thousand five-star reviews.

The site is streamlined without the unnecessary clutter sometimes found with other providers. This simplicity increases the ease of use that potential customers experience when browsing CBDistillery’s products. In addition, CBDistillery’s CBDmovement blog provides a wealth of information for new and existing customers, covering topics such as:

Side Effects Of CBD

Information On The Oil Concentration

What CBD Oil Is Good For

For customers more focused on CBD Oil products, CBDistillery provides CBD 101 as a snapshot of the processing of the products and the type of products available.

CBDistillery offers several tinctures that can be purchased for as little as $35.00 with the potential to save an additional 20% when signing up for a subscription, which comes with free shipping. While some customers have found the bottles difficult to open, only a few have experienced this issue as the product is sealed to ensure that children cannot open them.

The quality of the Full Spectrum CBD Oil provided by CBDistillery is assured due to the company’s practice of gaining ingredients grown under natural farming methods. In addition, CBDistillery’s Oil is CO2 extracted, and third-party lab tested to ensure that the customers receive the best quality product possible. Customers can also search individual batches of products through the Balanced Health Botanicals Product Test Results page to reassure themselves.

3. Green Roads – Most Decorated Provider

Pros:

Multiple Discounts Available

Award-Winning Products

Pharmacist-Formulated

Excellent Customer Support

Unlike many of the other brands and providers on our list, Green Roads originally started in 2013 under the guidance of pharmacist Laura Fuentes. The company was aimed at producing nonprescription CBD products for family and friends but quickly grew over time. With the incorporation of new team members, including several pharmacists, the company has stepped away from its local roots, producing products that have garnered several awards, including:

Best CBD Products – Cannabis Business Awards 2019 & 2018

Most Innovative Product Green Roads Coffee

These awards are no wonder given the fact that Green Roads was among the first CBD companies to request and complete independent lab-testing on all their products. Utilizing an accredited independent lab to oversee lab testing of their products, Green Roads has ensured that their customers are getting the best quality oils possible.

Green Roads currently offers Full Spectrum CBD Oil options ranging in prices from as little as $44.99 to $149.99. While these prices may seem a bit more expensive than usual, Green Roads’ use of quality ingredients and raving reviews from more than 30 thousand customers more than explains the price. In addition, Green Roads offers several forms of discounts, such as:

$20 Off When Referring A Friend

Military Discount

Teacher Discount

First Response Discount

Customers have also made a note of Green Roads’ excellent customer service team. With team members reachable by phone, email, and chat, customer issues are resolved promptly, ensuring a pleasant overall experience.

4. Five CBD – Most Unique Approach To Processing

Pros:

Brilliant Veteran Discount

5:1 Ratio To Ensure Product Quality

Multiple Flavor Options

Reasonable Prices

Cons:

New Company

Created in 2020, Five CBD has quickly cemented its place as a top provider of hemp-derived CBD products. Not only has the company established an easy-to-use website with information provided for new CBD users, but it has also already amassed more than 250 five-star reviews in under a year of business. While the company’s newness might give some a case to pause, the overall consensus by new and returning customers is that Five CBD’s products are as good as many other companies with years of experience.

One of the main factors for the positive reputation that the company has grown seems to be a result of the 5:1 ratio that the company uses. To ensure the quality and the potency of their Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture, Five CBD refuses to dilute any part of their hemp extract by maintaining a 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp compounds.

In addition to potency, Five CBD offers several options for flavor, including:

Citrus

Mint Chocolate

Lavender

In total, Five CBD currently sells nine main options for Full Spectrum Oils, with prices starting from $49.99 for a one-time purchase up to $174.99. There is, however, a chance to save 30% when signing up for a subscription which will provide a delivery every 30 days.

In addition to this discount, Five CBD currently offers a 40% discount on each purchase for qualified members. This include:

Veterans

Active Duty Military Personnel

Healthcare Workers

First Responders

5. CBD American Shaman – Unique Water Based

Pros:

Affordable Prices

Water-Based Products

Available Discounts

Unique Approach To CBD Processing

Established in 2016, CBD American Shaman has taken an innovative approach to the creation of its CBD Oil and other CBD products. Unlike most other CBD providers, CBD American Shaman uses nanotechnology to process the CBD molecule. This approach ensures that the CBD particles included in CBD American Shaman’s CBD Oil are broken into tiny particles, allowing the body to absorb and utilize it faster.

In addition, CBD American Shaman has also differed from the usual oil-based products that are frequent in the CBD field. Instead, the company’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil, or Hemp Oil as it is referred to on their site, is water-based. This is because CBD American Shaman has noted that oil-based products force the body to first break down the Oil the CBD is transported in before a customer can feel the effects of the product. This process is sped up when CBD is transported in water, allowing the Oil to start working almost immediately.

CBD American Shaman offers customers five flavors of oils to choose from; these are:

Lemon

Cherry Lemonade

Grape

Natural

Pina Colada

Available in two options, customers can purchase CBD American Shaman’s oils for $59.99 for a 30ml bottle or $14.99 for a 5ml bottle.

Along with its affordable prices and unique approach, CBD American Shaman currently runs a Compassionate Care Program which allows low-income and qualifying members to save 30% on orders that cost $34.99 or more.

With an average of four-star reviews on the Better Business Bureau and commendations by industry professionals, CBD American Shaman is a company that should not be missed.

6. Extract Labs – Best Discounts Available

Pros:

Easily Navigable Website

Best Discounts Available

American-Grown Ingredients

Third-Party Testing

Cons:

Slim Return Window

The advantages to be gained when purchasing Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Extract Labs starts the moment a potential customer finds the company’s site. Created in 2016, Extract Labs’ mission statement to make ‘plant-based wellness accessible to all’ is clearly evident in its easy-to-use website. Customers are provided with a single tab at the top of the page containing all the drop-down information necessary. In addition, an easy grouping of topics and carefully chosen fonts and spacing make navigating Extract Labs’ site an enjoyable experience.

The discounts offered by Extract Labs are among some of the best in the CBD field. Under its discounts program, qualifying members can save up to 50% of their purchase costs. In addition to this generous offer, unlike other providers, Extract Labs allows international customers to also apply to the program. At current, the group of qualifying members includes:

Veterans

Active Military

Teachers

First Responders

Disabled Members

Low-Income Members

The affordable costs ensured by Extract Labs’ discount program have done little to affect the quality of its products. The site boasts that all its products are created from 100% natural ingredients, and each batch is tested. The lab reports for Extract Labs products can be viewed on the site using only the batch identification. The potency and effectiveness of Extract Labs’ products have led to more than 400 five-star customer reviews. While returns are only accepted within a seven-day window, customer service is available to correct any issues that might arise.

With nine available oils to choose from, ranging between $35.00 and $95.00, Extract Labs is the place for anyone seeking high-quality oils at an affordable price.

7. Charlotte’s Web – B Corp Certified CBD Provider

Pros:

Affordable CBD Products

Military Discounts Available

B Corp Certified

Multiple Flavor Options

Cons:

Shipping Can Be Expensive

Charlotte’s Web is one of the longest-standing providers of CBD products. Originally brainstormed in 2012 following the Stanley Brothers’ use of hemp strain CW1AS1 to treat epilepsy in Charlotte Figi, the company has over seven years of experience with CBD. In addition, Charlotte’s Web boasts that all the ingredients used in its Full Spectrum CBD Oil are derived from organic farms located in the USA.

The company is one of the only B Corp Certified CBD providers, meaning that it has been judged to uphold the highest transparency and environmental performance standards. In addition, Charlotte’s Web has made it clear that the company is aware that hemp is fibrous and susceptible to the transference of pesticides. The company has therefore claimed to ensure that all pesticides and herbicides used are organic.

Charlotte’s Web currently offers four flavors of Full oils for customers to choose from, these are:

Lemon Twist

Mint Chocolate

Orange Blossom

Olive Oil

The company has ensured that its products remain at an affordable price. For example, a 30ml bottle can be purchased for $29.99, and a 100ml bottle will cost $79.99. However, customers can save 25% on their orders by signing up for a subscription. With the savings and the quality of the products on offer, it is no surprise that Charlotte’s Web boasts over 600 customer reviews with a 4.4-star average rating overall.

Charlotte’s Web also offers additional discounts for military personnel, both active and veterans, to ensure a discount on every purchase. To obtain this discount, members only need to follow the instructions provided on the site.

8. Kats Botanicals – Best Rewards Program

Pros:

Free Shipping

Money-Back Guarantee

Unique Rewards Program

Brilliant Customer Service

Cons:

Somewhat More Expensive Than Others On Our List

Founded and based in New Jersey, Kats Botanicals has made a name for itself by focusing on the quality of the ingredients included in its Full Spectrum CBD Oils. The company boasts that the hemp used to create its products is obtained directly from farms in Colorado that maintain the strictest version of organic farming. The hemp provided by these farms is non-GMO and is processed via a whole plant extraction technique that ensures the potency of the end product. The effectiveness of this process is evident in the more than 10 thousand 4.5-star average customer reviews available to browse on the site.

Kats Botanicals offers nine options to choose from in prices that range between $44.99 and $139.99. Kats Botanicals also has several flavors that users can choose from, including:

Blueberry

Vanilla

Natural

While the costs of Kats Botanicals’ oils might be somewhat more than other providers on our list, the company more than makes up for this price through quality. In fact, the company is so assured of the efficiency of its products that it offers a 30-day full refund guarantee in case a client is not satisfied. In addition to this, Kats Botanicals offers free shipping on orders over $100 that are not part of a wholesale order, helping clients minimize their potential costs.

Kats Botanicals’ approach to reward programs is one of the most unique offered by any Provider. Members can gain points for:

Leaving Picture Reviews On Their Birthdays Retweeting Posts Sharing On Facebook

With the ability to save up to $40 per order by utilizing this reward program and their effective customer service, it is no wonder that Kats Botanicals has continued to grow over the years.

9. Joy Organics – Most Refined Production Process

Pros:

Nanoemulsion Technology

Multiple Discount Options

Money-Back Guarantee

Rewards Program

Cons:

Not Many Options

Created in 2018, Joy Organics boasts some of the most sought-after cannabis-derived products on the market. With more than 200 five-star customer reviews, the potency and effectiveness of the oils are pretty apparent. The company boasts that the efficiency of its products is due to quality ingredients and a refined production process that ensures customers can quickly absorb and feel the effects of their oils.

Joy Organics claims that all its ingredients are obtained from nutrient-rich soil. The company also assures customers that the hemp used is USDA Certified Organic. In addition to this, Joy Organics operates out of cGMP Compliant facilities allowing for the highest standard of manufacturing.

To ensure that their product is as effective as possible, Joy Organics does not only utilize CO2 extraction. The company also uses Nanoemulsion Technology to create nano-sized emulsions that can be absorbed faster.

Joy Organics offers a Fresh Lime Organic CBD Tincture as its only option of Full Spectrum CBD Oil. While this limits the customer’s buying option, the Oil is available in several servings:

15mg

30mg

45mg

75mg

The prices of these bottles range between $44.95 and $129.95. However, customers who sign up for a subscription can save 20% on each order. Joy Organics also runs a 30-day money-back guarantee for any customer who is not completely satisfied with their purchase. Members of the Joy Organic reward program can save even more by following the guidelines provided to gain points.

Joy Organics runs several discounts for members such as:

Veterans

First Responders

Teachers

Medical Personnel

Qualifying members can save up to 50% off their final price by simply filling out a form.

10. Elixinol – Cheapest Options Available

Pros:

Free Shipping And Reward

Cheapest Options

More Than 25 Years Experience

Clearance Options Available

With more than 25 years of experience in the CBD field, Elixinol is one of the oldest providers on our list. The company was created by Paul Benhaim, a hemp expert whose mission to bring cannabinoid products to all has seen Elixinol amass more than 2000 five-star reviews.

The company boasts that not only are all the ingredients used in its products of the highest quality but that the ingredients are grown in the USA. In addition, the company has ensured that products are organic, with no chemicals and no substitutes used to create an authentic and effective product.

Elixinol offers some of the cheapest options, with the most inexpensive costing only $11.99 for a 133mg bottle of Everyday Daily Balance Tincture. Elixinol also provides some of the largest bottle options available, with a 4000mg bottle costing $219.99.

Customers can choose between two flavors when purchasing from Elixinol. These are:

Natural Cinnamint

In addition to these savings, Elixinol runs clearance sales where customers have the option of obtaining several CBD products for a fraction of their original price. New clients can even save 21% off their first purchase by providing an email address.

Another source of savings with Elixinol can be found in their shipping options. Customers whose purchase exceeds $75.00 will receive their shipping free of cost. While customers whose total is more than $125.00 will receive free shipping along with a free Organic Balance Tincture with every order.

With such drastic savings and a sturdy foundation of experience, it is no wonder that industry professionals often view Elixinol as the place for quality oil on a budget.

Difference Between Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum And CBD Isolate

While all three CBD extracts have very similar benefits, it is essential to understand what each represents to ensure that the customer’s purchase suits their needs. The type of CBD extract chosen will depend heavily on a customer’s unique circumstances and what the product is being used to treat.

Full Spectrum CBD – In the world of CBD enriched products, Full Spectrum CBD products are seen as the complete package. The full spectrum version of the Oil contains not only CBD but also several other helpful cannabis compounds found in the cannabis plant. The product also contains THC along with terpenes. These compounds work together to create what is known as the entourage effect, meaning that they work to amplify and enhance each other. The entourage effect is not present in more processed forms of CBD products such as CBD Isolate. The Full Spectrum CBD product can be used as an anti-inflammatory, anti-seizure, and pain relief support.

Broad Spectrum CBD – Much like the Full Spectrum version, Broad Spectrum CBD is a cannabis-extract enriched product that contains a mixture of CBD, cannabinoids, and terpenes. Broad Spectrum CBD does not contain THC, but the combination of the other compounds may still be enough to create an entourage effect. The entourage effect allows this form of CBD extract to be used as a mid-ground for customers who wish to experience the impact of Full Spectrum CBD products without the presence of THC. Broad Spectrum CBD can be used to treat some mood disorders, anxiety, and even seizures.

CBD Isolate – As the name suggests, CBD Isolate is composed of pure CBD. During the creation of this product, all compounds and cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant are removed. In particular, CBD Isolate does not contain THC. Despite this purification process, CBD Isolate can still be used to treat various ailments such as pain, anxiety, and depression. The main benefit of CBD Isolate over other CBD products is that it should not show up on drug tests, which is something many customers wish to avoid.

Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Products

As the stigma surrounding the use of CBD has lessened, the applications have grown. At current, CBD-rich oils and products have been suggested as an acceptable supplement for controlling the symptoms of various illnesses.

CBD And Mood Disorders – Mood disorders such as depression are often connected to low serotonin levels. As serotonin functions as a stabilizer for an individual’s mood, low levels may cause fluctuating moods or periods of disorienting emotion. Animal studies have found that CBD, and in the process CBD Oil, seems to have an effect on the receptors in the brain that react to the presence of serotonin. Research has also found that CBD acts as an anti-stress agent, allowing individuals whose mood disorder results from stress a temporary reprieve.

CBD And Acne – One of the lesser-known uses of CBD-enhanced oils is reducing and controlling acne breakouts. Research has found that the Oil seems to limit the production of sebum by restricting the actions of the sebaceous glands. As excess sebum can often lead to acne outbreaks, the use of CBD Oil might allow customers to get better control of their skin. In addition, the Oil acts as a body-wide anti-inflammatory, preventing the inflammations that may manifest as acne.

CBD And Seizures – The American Epilepsy Society has indicated that their research suggests hopes that CBD might be used in the future as a viable treatment for seizures. However, as the study is still being conducted, no concrete evidence is available to the public yet. Nevertheless, this lack of research evidence does not disprove the effectiveness of CBD as an anti-seizure treatment. In 2016, a study found that 36.5% of the participants who added CBD to their regular medication experienced seizures less frequently than usual.

In addition to these identified ailments, CBD is also used to treat anxiety, pain, and even cancer symptoms. It is hoped that with the numerous research studies being conducted, more applications of CBD Oil and other products will be identified.

How To Use CBD Oil?

The beauty of CBD Oil is that it is versatile. Most brands will provide customers with instructions on how to use their products. However, depending on the Oil’s strength, it can be consumed in several ways.

Under The Tongue – The most effective and fastest-acting way to experience the benefits of CBD Oil is to place it under the tongue. It is advised that the customer try to keep the Oil there for between 30-60 seconds. This is because the area beneath the tongue has many capillaries and will allow for quick absorption. In A Drink – While not as fast-acting as consuming the Oil straight from the bottle, a drink helps combat the lingering taste that some customers wish to avoid. Adding the recommended daily dosage to a smoothie or a glass of flavored water can help customers overcome any hesitancy regarding taste. This might not act as quickly as placing the Oil under the tongue. Added To A Balm – One of the more unique ways of utilizing CBD properties found in the Oils is by adding them to preexisting balms. While this is not a popular option due to CBD balms being a purchasable product, this method has been found to help with period and joint pains.

Will The Full Spectrum Version Of CBD Oil Make You High?

One of the main worries presented by new customers is that this version of the cannabis-derived product might make them high. The most straightforward answer to this question is no. The Oil should legally contain a maximum of 0.3% THC, an amount much too small to affect the average adult.

Safety And Side Effects Of Full Spectrum Version Of CBD Oil

While there is no form of Full Spectrum Products that have been found to be dangerous by healthcare professionals, it is essential that before a customer starts on a course, they speak with their doctor. Overdosing on the product may cause:

Dizziness

Change In Appetite

Vomiting

Tiredness

Mood Changes

Customers should read and follow the recommended dosage, and CBD Oil should not be used if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Conclusion

With scientific backing and thousands of happy customers, not using Full Spectrum CBD OIl would be a missed opportunity. With our review, finding the perfect CBD Oil provider should only take as long as it takes to read this article.