The unwavering rise in the popularity of nutritional supplements has led to some impressively specialized products.

One particularly beneficial category is cycle support supplements, which are taken while one is on a cycle of muscle-building prohormones, anabolics, or other related products.

Cycle supplements support your overall health by working to protect vital organs, including the kidneys and liver, when you’re using various types of performance-enhancing substances.

As with protein powders and other nutritional supplements, there are numerous cycle support supplements on the market to choose from. We’re here to help.

The Top 5 Best Cycle Support Supplements You’ll Find In 2022

If you’re considering integrating cycle support supplements into your daily routine, it pays to do your homework.

We’ve done it for you by putting numerous cycle support supplements through our rigorous testing system.

We’ve ranked the products only after considering everything from ingredients and price to effectiveness and customer reviews.

Here is what we found.

#1. Defend Cycle Support

Defend Cycle Support is far and away the best cycle support supplement on the market today. Developed by the trusted folks at Huge Supplement, Defend hits all the exemplary marks.

Its formula only uses the highest-quality ingredients that should appear in an impactful cycle support supplement.

To name a few, there is tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), n-acetyl-cysteine (NAC), and milk thistle — all essential for effectiveness. On top of that, they’re dosed high. Such ingredients often must be purchased separately.

Defend is the product we most trust when we want to stay on the best health track, from the beginning to the end of our cycle, and works reliably to the end of even longer cycle periods.

This is powerful stuff, with large amounts of essential ingredients that make the price more than worth it.

It’s a truly impressive formula, especially since each serving has 1000 milligrams of milk thistle extract, typically double the amount found in other supplements. The amount of NAC (600 milligrams), TUDCA (250 milligrams), and peppermint leaf powder (500 milligrams) are all also comparatively high.

All ingredients have been scientifically proven to not just protect your organs but restore them.

Customers consistently rave about Defend, from experienced bodybuilders to weight training newbies, singling out the product’s quality ingredients and lack of side effects, while pinpointing the notable gains experienced while using the product.

Click here if you want to visit Defend’s official product page to check out the product and read through the hundreds of reviews.

Quite simply, it’s the gold standard.

#2. CEL Cycle Assist

Competitive Edge Labs has a cycle support winner on its hands. Cycle Assist has a dedicated following for those looking for support in everything from liver and prostate to acne, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Cycle Assist can fill all your on-cycle and post-cycle needs.

The ingredients and dosage are thoughtful, to make CEL something of an all-in-one support source for even the most personalized of cycle needs.

Every herb ingredient in Cycle Assist reflects standardized amounts and extracts that the label clearly identifies, taking the guesswork out of proper dosage. This means that the product goes beyond just high amounts of each ingredient; each amount is determined as the best to maximize impact and effectiveness.

The high-quality ingredients in Cycle Assist include the standard milk thistle and NAC, but also zinc, grape, and celery seed extracts, and saw palmetto and hawthorn berry extract.

#3. Iron Labs Cycle Support

Iron Labs says its Advanced Cycle Support product is a formula that supports complete liver and organ support. It doesn’t disappoint.

A potent mix that we’ve found to reliably promote big gains, Advanced Cycle Support has comprehensive ingredients that form a great complement to even the most aggressive of prohormone cycles.

You’ll get the typical hawthorn berry, grape seed, and milk thistle, but also artichoke, glutathione, and coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, a formula that is particularly effective in liver and kidney support, as well as cholesterol regulation.

If you’re also looking for an improvement in your lipid profiles, Advanced Cycle Support really delivers. Its price-to-capsule ratio is on the rather high side, but you are getting close to total support especially if you’re using prohormones. That makes Advanced Cycle Support a must-try.

#4. Reborn Labs Cycle Protection

All the top cycle support supplements go a long way to protect the liver, but Reborn Labs Cycle Protection really delivers on its name.

Its more than 20 natural ingredients are selected specifically to support the liver, including dandelion root, artichoke extract, and all-important milk thistle.

Those who have trouble downing capsules will also appreciate the 2-capsule dosage that makes Reborn’s liver support a notch easier and gentler than some of the other supplements on our list.

But what will really keep you coming back for more of this product is its liver detoxification, guided by a formula that directly targets the well-being of the organ, particularly through the artichoke and milk thistle combination.

Yes, you may get fewer capsules than other comparable cycle support supplements, but the low price reflects that fact. While the formula is solid overall, we do miss certain ingredients, such as TUDCA.

#5. 5% Nutrition Liver & Organ Defender

Apart from the titular liver support, 5% also goes to great lengths to support the prostate, kidneys, heart, and even skin. While the ingredients targeting liver health are standard — glutathione, milk thistle, and NAC — you also get a little bit of everything here.

Cordyceps Sinensis offers stellar kidney support while skin support comes in the form of zinc and selenium.

In addition, large amounts of hawthorn berry and alpha-lipoic acid offer heart support, along with the general benefits of the full daily value of vitamin D and a very large amount of vitamin B6.

Marketed mostly to serious bodybuilders looking for those gains, 5% Nutrition Liver; Organ Defender stands out for its dedication to the skin and its flexibility in use; it’s good to use either on your cycle, post-cycle, or if you need a general nutritional boost to support your overall well-being.

It is nutrition-rich, well-dosed, and fairly priced — especially for 270 capsules. It’s an extreme supplement for extreme nutritional needs and a good complement to other similarly aggressive nutritional supplements.

What’s in Your Cycle Support Supplement?

Whether you’re new to the world of cycle support supplements or have been seriously looking to gain muscle mass for years, some of the ingredients in certain supplements may be unfamiliar.

Here are some of the most common ingredients found in cycle support supplements and why they are useful to your health and fitness goals.

Milk Thistle

A flowering herb native to the Mediterranean, milk thistle has been traditionally used in various forms to address problems with the liver.

A major active ingredient of milk thistle is silymarin, an antioxidant derived from the plant’s seeds, and experts believe it provides much of the support your liver and gallbladder need when cycling, especially when it comes to damage prevention.

Other benefits of milk thistle may include preventing the elevation of liver enzymes. and improving blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. Milk thistle can also be used with many medications designed to lower cholesterol, such as statins.

TUDCA

Short (thankfully) for tauroursodeoxycholic acid, TUDCA is a bile acid approved that helps treat certain liver diseases in supplement form, and recent studies have shown that it can have useful wider applications.

Bile acid in general helps with digestion and is made by the liver and then stored by the gallbladder.

TUDCA is being studied to help with a range of inflammatory diseases, and it may be useful in the treatment of Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

TUDCA appears to work by preventing apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in healthy cells, preventing the impact on the mitochondria caused by the damaging molecule BAX.

N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC)

NAC is derived from L-cysteine one of the amino acids that serve as the building blocks of proteins.

As an antioxidant, NAC may do everything from help prevent cancer to treating acetaminophen poisoning by binding to poisonous liver-formed acetaminophen. It is also used via prescription to treat collapsed lungs and used in conjunction with the placement of a windpipe tube.

Studies have shown that NAC is potentially effective in improving chest pain and lung inflammation, treating lung disease and improving kidney damage, making it a desirable ingredient in cycle support supplements.

It also seems to prevent problems related to kidney failures, such as stroke or heart attack. NAC is valued for its liver detoxification properties and its ability to help improve the stability and absorption of cycle support supplements.

Hawthorn Berry Extract

Used for centuries for varied medicinal purposes, hawthorn berries are small fruits that grow on shrubs and trees. They’re found throughout Asia, North America, and Europe, and the berries are nutrient-rich with a mild sweet-yet-tangy taste.

People have long used hawthorn berries to help with everything from high blood pressure and digestive difficulties to heart issues. It is a particularly well-known ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine.

It is loaded with antioxidants and may lower the risk of asthma, some cancers, diabetes, skin aging, and some infections.

It may lower blood pressure through the dilation of blood vessels and reduce levels of blood cholesterol thanks to its pectin and flavonoid content (pectin has an active role in metabolizing cholesterol). Many cycle support supplements feature hawthorn berry extract to actively support heart health.

Hawthorn berry is also often included in blood pressure supplements, which also can be very useful when taking PEDs.

Saw Palmetto Extract

Saw palmettos are trees that grow up to 10 feet with leaves that are thorn-shaped and look like a fan. The ripe fruit of the saw palmetto is commonly used in medicine.

It has been shown to lower pressure on urine-carrying tubes in men and may also help prevent the conversion of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (NHT); reducing NHT may help with hair loss.

Saw palmetto extract is also commonly used to address enlarged prostate symptoms, in the prevention of prostate surgery complications, and to treat other conditions related to the prostate, such as baldness. Taking saw palmetto before prostate surgery has been shown to improve outcomes.

For this reason, saw palmetto is often used in doses of cycle support supplements to target prostate health and prevent enlargement. The prostate helps supply seminal fluid, making it vital for reproduction since it helps sperm both travel effectively and survive.

How We Chose the Best Cycle Supports

We always strive to provide consumers with the most accurate, insightful, and up-to-date guidance on the ever-growing world of health supplements. That’s why we go through a long, detailed process in pinpointing the best products for you to try.

To arrive at our five best cycle support supplements list we relied on the following criteria:

Formula

It’s not just about the type of ingredients included but if they are backed by science to provide exactly what they promise and what you need.

For every product, we looked at each ingredient individually and in combination with the other ingredients, weight the benefits of each, and determined if a formula was truly designed to provide the maximum benefit to supplement users.

We then looked to see if the science backs the claim, especially for the essential ingredients needed to provide the support organs need while you’re on cycle.

While many contain the same ingredients, no two-cycle support supplements are exactly alike. For every common ingredient, there is one or more that do not appear in other supplements.

We look at the overall picture of the formula to determine exactly how effective it will be to maintain proper health as you work on your gains and fitness journey.

Dosages

Dosages are perhaps the second-most important aspect of our rankings after the basic formula.

It’s one thing to include proven and fantastic ingredients in a cycle support supplement, but it’s quite another to have the right dosages for each ingredient individually and when they are used in combination with others.

If the dosage of your cycle support supplement is off, the effectiveness will be as well.

Value

With gym, food, and supplement costs, muscle-building or general fitness plans tend to be expensive. When looking at the range of cycle support supplements we compared their price with the serving and dosage sizes to get the best feel for overall value.

If a product seems to be cheap, it may not be worth it if the ingredients are not high quality.

And just because a product makes a ton of promises or has a laundry list of ingredients, it doesn’t mean it’s the best value either.

How To Use Your Cycle Supplement

It’s vital to pay attention to the manufacturer’s recommendations for exact use and dosage when starting a cycle support supplement regimen.

You always want to start your cycle support supplement when you start a cycle of prohormones, anabolics, or other similar compounds.

Most cycle support supplements require you to take doses every day; most of the supplement ingredients need time to build up in your body to be effective.

A helpful way to think about it: on-cycle support lasts if the cycle of the main supplement, which is usually around 4-8 weeks that also includes an off-cycle period.

Cycle support supplements vary in dosage, however. All products should clearly outline the serving daily dosage on the bottle, but it is typically 2-4 capsules a day during the entire cycle.

It is very important not to miss a dose once you start, just as important as sticking with the support cycle as you continue through the anabolic or prohormone cycle.

You may be able to take the capsule at any part of the day, but some products offer recommendations, such as taking it with a meal.

Should You Use an On-Cycle Support?

On-cycle supports have been shown to offer some sort of protection your vital organs need as you start a cycle. Issues with the liver, kidney, heart, prostate and other organs are common during such cycles.

They need support, and on-cycle supplements offer reliable assistance in preventing organ damage. On-cycle support also limits or eliminates many of the side effects that may come with supplement use.

The Bottom Line

If you’re about to commit to a prohormone or anabolic cycle, it’s important to consider using a cycle support supplement that offers your organs the protection they need.

Our top 5 cycle support supplements are all stellar options. They include high-quality ingredients, rank at the top of the pack for effectiveness, and come with prices that give you the most bang for your buck.

If you’re planning a cycle, also make sure to research the post-cycle therapy protocols. These are just as important.

Let the safe gains begin.

This article has been supplied by Huge Supplements, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.