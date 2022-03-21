Unless you live under a rock, you have probably heard the buzz about CBD oil the last few years.

What is it?

Canabidiol (CBD) is derived from the hemp plant, which is a close cousin to the marijuana plant. CBD of course, does not contain any of the psychoactive ingredients that the marijuana plant has, so users of CBD will not get high in any way. However, there are a whole range of health benefits which might accrue to a person who regularly uses CBD.

What can it do?

It has been studied extensively and has been found to be extremely helpful in alleviating chronic pain and inflammation. In addition to that, it has been proven successful at improving sleep quality, limiting the frequency and severity of of seizures, it reduces stress and the physiological symptoms stemming from anxiety, it may protect against neurodegenerative diseases, ease diabetic complications & more.

Where should I get it?

All in all, CBD is a remarkable substance which can be used to maintain good health in a number of ways. One drawback to CBD usage is that there is no government regulation about its usage at present, so you’ll have to be very careful reading labels to see exactly what you’re getting. We have compiled a list of extremely effective CBD oils, and if you choose any of the ones on our list, you can be confident that you’re getting your money’s worth.

So, browse through the choices below, read the descriptions of each, and see which one might be most compatible with your needs. If you end up using it for the long term, you will undoubtedly derive many of the same benefits which other users already have. All these brands of CBD oil are readily available from online stores, at your local medical dispensary, and even in some grocery stores.

XWERKS CBD

CBD Pure

Populum

Joy Organics

Sol CBD

CBDistillery

Charlotte’s Web

Rya Organics

American Shaman

Medterra

Five CBD

Zatural

cbdMD

Aspen Green

Receptra Naturals

Bloom Hemp

RE Botanicals

Green Roads

Mana Artisan Botanics

JustCBD

CBDFx

XWERKS CBD Oil

The primary business of this company is sports nutrition, and most of their product lines are designed for people who are on the go, and are very active in their lifestyles. The CBD oil they market is domestically grown from hemp plants that are completely free of heavy metals and any kind of pesticides. They offer a full-spectrum formula, which means that the products contain not only the CBD itself but a complete array of the phytocannabinoids which are generally found in the hemp plant.

A significant amount of research has been conducted and it shows conclusively that the whole plant formula can provide maximum benefits to a user, which has been referred to as the ‘Entourage Effect’. In addition to marketing 600 mg and 1000 mg oils, they also sell a CBD topical and CBD capsules, which some users prefer over the oil.

XWERKS also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping

Shop XWERKS CBD Here

CBD Pure

This company grows and produces high-quality, full-spectrum canabidiol which is exclusively derived from certified organic hemp in the states of Washington and Colorado. To make sure all purchasers receive the purest product possible, every batch is triple-tested before it goes to market, or gets shipped out to buyers. Up to now, all of their products have been confirmed to be 100% pure, entirely legal, and totally safe.

There are a number of tests to which the products are all subjected to in order to ensure that there is no compromise to their high quality. All results of these tests are posted on their official website, so any interested user can find out exactly what kind of results were obtained when the stringent tests were imposed. There is also a complete breakdown of any amounts of toxins, pesticides, or solvents, so purchasers can feel completely confident that none of these undesirable substances have made their way into the formula.

The company currently markets three different strengths of CBD oil, those being 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1000 mg. Alternatively, a 750 mg softgel product is marketed for those who have difficulty consuming CBD oil. People who are just starting out with CBD oil usage often opt for the softgel version, as a way of easing into regular usage. If you happen to buy any of this company’s products, you’re very likely to be powerfully impressed by the tremendous customer service they provide, and you really can’t go wrong making a purchase, since they provide a 100% money-back guarantee.

Shop CBD Pure Here

Populum Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

The name of this company is derived from a Latin word meaning ‘the people’, and this is appropriate since the founders of the company have devoted themselves to delivering maximum health benefits to the people who use this product. Their version of CBD oils includes full-spectrum hemp which is locally grown on Colorado farms, and extracts which have undergone food-grade ethanol extraction, as well as distillation processes which are fractionalized.

This two-step process is well known for its ability to segregate waxes from fully clean oils, as well as to separate out all chlorophyll and lipids. That’s why the team behind this CBD oil claims that their product is the most natural, the most effective, and the one which is most free from any kind of CBD isolates or diluted extracts.

The team at this company makes available all documentation on their website, in an effort to provide maximum transparency to all users of the product, and to show that the company’s intentions are absolutely sincere. All products sold by the company are triple-tested for purity and quality, and users are able to choose between strengths available at 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2000 mg per bottle, which is a product that sells for $279.

One of the features that is specific to this brand is the actual content of the CBD oil, which specifically includes grape seed oil, coconut oil, orange oil, omega-six fatty acids, and a high concentration of antioxidants. The company also prides itself on delivering superior customer service, so you can expect royal carpet treatment when you contact them in any fashion.

Shop Populum CBD Here

Joy Organics’ CBD Oil

Joy Organics is a company that was founded in 2018 by a woman who was simultaneously a mother, a grandmother, and a humanitarian. She had difficulty sleeping at night, and found no relief even after trying a number of different potential solutions. That’s when she decided to find her own solution, and she came up with a CBD tincture that contained the right safety, efficacy, and potency to deliver the kind of restful sleep she had been missing.

At present, Joy Organics stands side-by-side with some of the biggest companies in the CBD industry, and is doing very well. The company has formed a number of partnerships with farmers and extractors who have the same kind of values that co-founder Joyce Smith had when she first founded the company. All ingredients used in the formula are meticulously sourced, tested in the laboratory, and extracted using supercritical CO2.

Joy Organics’ formula is probably best known for its proprietary nano-emulsion technology, which effectively converts hemp oil into nano-sized emulsions, so they can be more useful and can be absorbed more readily by the body. The company decided on tinctures because they felt these were less harsh than actual oils, and delivered a more relaxing sensation when consumed. Purchasers have the option of choosing between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum solutions, both of which are available in lemon, orange bliss, mint, lime, and natural flavors.

Shop Joy Organics Here

Sol CBD Pure Hemp Tincture

The back story behind this company’s product begins with the co-founders spending a full eight years exploring, researching, learning, and experimenting to discover the effectiveness and the limitations of CBD oil in general. Once they achieved a strong level of confidence in the plant and the extract, they went public and announced the foundation of their company.

It is a family-run business, with family members choosing locally grown hemp, documenting all their procedures from cultivation to bottling, and remaining as transparent as they possibly can. Their avowed purpose is to bring your body back to a state of good health, and they sincerely hope that everyone who purchases the product can find some level of comfort and relief.

They promise to deliver a full-strength product with no compromise, and every product sold is considered to be the best product in its category. The company is most well-known for its CBD tinctures, the sleep support they provide, and some CBD oils which are catered especially toward pets. Each 30 mL bottle provides 500 mg of CBD, in addition to a touch of mint and cinnamon, which help to maintain the health properties of the cannabinoid while also providing a measure of good taste.

The company also offers significant discounts on bulk orders, so if you’re looking for a product for the long haul, this might be the way to go. The company includes a certificate of analysis with each bottle purchased, so you can check out exactly what is included in the formula.

Shop Sol CBD Here

CBDistillery CBD Oils

This brand places a great deal of emphasis on its hemp-derived CBD products, and also focuses on the importance of educating and enlightening the masses of people who are seeking relief from CBD oils and similar products. This company was founded in Colorado by individuals who are tremendous enthusiasts of CBD oil, but who were also frustrated by the lack of variety in the industry as a whole. They also weren’t happy with the mediocre formulas provided by most manufacturers in the business, as well as the high prices which were charged for sub-standard products.

This led directly to their company mission which was to overcome all the flaws existing in the business at that time, and to provide users with more variety and more reasonable prices. The company’s full-spectrum CBD oil tincture has received tremendous attention for its powerful concentration and affordable pricing. Delivering a full 500 mg per bottle, users can count on receiving consistent doses of CBD, in addition to other helpful ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and plant proteins, so as to bring about the most effective healing and recovery.

All their products are completely manufactured in the US, and all have been certified by the Hemp Authority. They are also all cultivated using natural farming practices, and have been subjected to stringent laboratory testing in order to ensure maximum safety, purity, and high quality.

Shop CBDistillery Here

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

This company was actually a pioneer in the business, and it paved the way for a great many other CBD oil companies that followed. Many of their products fall into the higher price range of CBD oils, but the company claims that their pricing scheme is completely justifiable. The company was founded by seven brothers who had a strong belief that everyone on earth is entitled to good health, and should have the means to access it.

The makers of the CBD oil product are all personally involved in the oversight of their product, including every phase of production from seeds in the field to the bottles which get shipped out to consumers. They are also completely devoted to maximum usage of the product, while also ensuring that its purity and quality get tested consistently and regularly for any contaminants such as heavy metals.

They have a range of tests which are conducted on the product at the beginning and at the end, as well as at various stages all along the path of production. The company has no problem making available all certificates of analyses to any consumer wishing to observe and analyze them. They offer a number of different CBD oils, including lemon twist, orange blossom, mint, chocolate, and natural flavors.

They have an extremely broad range of pricing, with some bottles for sale at $29.99, while others can be purchased for $275. Pricing of course, will always depend on the size of the bottle, and the concentration of the CBD oil contained in it.

Shop Charlotte’s Web CBD Here

Rya Organics CBD

There are three CBD-based products currently being offered by this company. The company itself is comprised of a team of scientists and experts who have pooled their resources to create a highly desirable product capable of providing increased absorption technology, pure ingredients, eco-friendly methodologies, and a number of health-boosting aspects as well.

One of the most popular products is the Nexus Relief CBD Oil, which is a 300 mg bottle that provides powerful relief from inflammation, strengthens the immune system, restores homeostasis, and improves the general mood of the user. One thing that is different about this product and all those products marketed by the company is that they don’t rely on full-spectrum CBD alone, but also take in the combined effects of Boswellian extract, curcumin, MCT, DHA and EPA, sea buckthorn oils, and a number of other beneficial ingredients.

All these other ingredients are very closely related to the properties exhibited by CBD oil itself, and combine with it to enhance the overall effect. In terms of its features, all the company’s products are entirely manufactured in the US, and they contain fully organic ingredients such as soy, sugar, and gluten-free substances. Their process involves pristine laboratory practices, and they adhere to all the strict guidelines of the ketogenic diet. Before you purchase any of their products, you’ll have the opportunity to review their certificate of analysis, so you can be confident in what you’re purchasing.

Shop Rya Organics Here

American Shaman Full Spectrum CBD Oil

This CBD oil product is on a mission to bring better health to everyone in the world by means of its ultra-concentrated terpene-rich CBD oil. The company makes a point of closely following all standard industry procedures, claiming that the uniqueness of their products is centered around their proprietary nanotechnology, which increases the bioavailability of the solution by a factor of nine.

If you visit their website, you’ll find tons of information about CBD-related products and processes, in the form of press releases, lab reports, video segments, and frequently asked questions. The starting concentration for their lower strength bottles are the 30 mL bottle which provides 300 mg of CBD. They have a variety of very distinctive flavors such as lemon, grape, hemp, piña colada, cherry limeade, and grape.

You can purchase any of their CBD oil products based on your individual needs, and these might range from water-soluble mixtures to terpene-rich solutions, and possibly even full-spectrum hemp oils. It would be worth your while to visit their website, because there is literally a ton of information about the CBD industry and about CBD products themselves.

Shop American Shaman CBD Here

Medterra Ultra Broad-Spectrum CBD

At the core of this company there lies an all-consuming passion for CBD products, and that’s why they constantly strive to make their solutions more effective and more affordable for the masses. They claim that every serving of their CBD oil embodies the pure nature of hemp seed in its unadulterated state. The company extracts it CBD from hemp grown in the state of Kentucky, and all products are subjected to rigorous third-party testing.

The company also makes a point of using modern industrial farming methodologies, food-grade extraction processes, and vegetable genetics as part of its overall process. Center stage at this company is the mission of providing a lasting impression on consumer health and wellness, and this shines through with virtually every action taken by the company.

Purchasers of the company products can choose between 500 mg versions or 1000 mg CBD tinctures, with pricing still beginning at a very low $29.74. On top of all its other wonderful qualities, a really powerful endorsement is that of the US Hemp Authority, which certifies the product to be pure and of high quality.

That means you can be very confident that you’re purchasing a safe, legal, and high-quality product to address whatever your health issues may be. You can also consult the certificate of analysis posted on the company website for any further investigations you choose to carry out.

Shop Medterra CBD Here

Five CBD Tincture

The name given to this particular product is quite appropriate, given the fact that each product marketed by the company contains a 5 to 1 ratio of canabidiol to all other minor hemp cannabinoids. The CBD market can desperately use products like this, given the fact that research consistently demonstrates that the synergetic effect of cannabinoids is even more effective than pure CBD products.

The term which you hear most frequently in connection with this fact is the ‘Entourage Effect’, which means that significant concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and other components of the hemp plant are capable of delivering a more effective health benefit than ordinary CBD oil. One other aspect this company is known for is its commitment to reducing expenses, so that higher prices don’t have to be passed along to consumers.

All products come directly from a US-based farm, and they’re also all tested extensively by a third-party laboratory which has been instructed to apply stringent methodologies. The company offers a number of different CBD oils, including 1500 mg 3000 mg and 6000 mg concentrations. In fact, their 6000 mg concentration is the highest one available among any of the CBD oil products on this list. You’ll also have the option to choose from a number of different flavors, including lavender, mint, chocolate, and citrus.

Shop Five CBD Here

Zatural

Unlike any of the other products included on this list, Zatural was founded by a naturopathic doctor, whose journey into CBD oil initially began when treating her own patients. After realizing the tremendous benefits provided by CBD oil, she decided to form her own business and apply her own family values to it. Using all-natural ingredients, Maryanne Stranger decided that all the high-quality on the inside of the bottle should be reflected in every other process used by her company.

The CBD solutions provided by this company are mostly tinctures, and purchasers can choose between broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Pricing begins at a very low $27.50, and buyers can start at the low end with a 300 mL bottle, before moving on up to a higher concentration with higher pricing.

For those who appreciate really tasteful solutions, the CBD oils provided by this company are offered in their original earthy flavors, as well as a number of more enticing flavors such as lemon-lime, cinnamon, spearmint, and peppermint. Every product in their line undergoes stringent laboratory testing for purity and quality, and all documentation can be accessed to learn about the product type, concentration, terpene results, pesticides, and contaminant concentrations.

Shop Zatural CBD Here

cbdMD Premium CBD Oils

Many novice companies use this particular CBD oil company as a model or a benchmark for their own efforts and pursuits. This company has distinguished itself by having a well thought-out plan for growing, extracting, pricing, and third-party laboratory testing. They have a well-recognized and impressive reputation in the CBD industry, yet they have remained faithful to their original values and continue to promote inclusivity.

Like many of the other products on this list, these products are tested at multiple points along the production line, so as to ensure purity and quality in every phase. In addition to having one of the largest collections of CBD products, the company also offers some type of product for virtually every need consumers have, as well as every budget.

With this in mind, the company offers concentrations of 300 mg, 750 mg 1500 mg, 3000 mg, 5000 mg, or 7500 mg per bottle. If you like a little flavor with your CBD oil, you’ll love some of the available flavors from this company, which include orange, mint, mixed berry, and honey. Of course, you’ll also have the opportunity to completely study and analyze their certificate of analysis, which is available on the website.

Shop cbdMD Here

Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

As you might guess from the name, this company has committed itself to combining science and full-spectrum hemp and CD products for those individuals hoping to find relief in the most natural way possible. This is a family-operated business which prides itself on transparency, integrity, and quality, and that has helped them to achieve quite a bit in the industry, while also meeting a maintaining a customer-centric focus.

Every process from seed to bottle, including harvesting, extracting, formulating, and packaging is closely surveyed by company officials to ensure that no detail is overlooked, and quality is retained throughout the entire process. The company knows its products inside out, and can readily vouch for any process used in the manufacture of each one of its products.

You can purchase products in a concentration of 500 mg per bottle up to 3000 mg, and pretty much anywhere in between those two extremes. You’ll also be able to select a product based on what your individual needs are, and which product is most suitable for serving those needs. For individuals who are just starting out with CBD oil usage, the company provides products which are a great place to start, and it even offers a dosing guide to help novices familiarize with what to expect.

Shop Aspen Green CBD Here

Receptra Naturals’ Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Whenever you call to mind the products offered by this company, the first thing you should think about are its product lines that are specific to particular types of ailments. Next, you should consider how all the products are formulated from Colorado-grown hemp, the tremendous power of all-natural ingredients, and the terpenes which can achieve powerful states of wellness holistically.

One of the unique aspects of this company is is its intention to rely on CBD for resolving some of the most common issues which crop up in the day-to-day lives of users. For instance, attempting to balance your sleep and waking cycles, reducing stress levels, and alleviating mental and physical pain to the greatest extent possible, are all goals of this company.

In order to speed up the healing process, the company focuses on providing ingredients that have similar and synergistic properties, so they can work in unison to achieve their goals. Fighting pain begins with combining CBD with one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory agents, turmeric. In a similar way, when you’re trying to achieve restful sleep, the synergy between CBD oil and a related cannabinoid called CBN, can work together very effectively.

There are number of other related ingredients which help to provide same health benefits when used together, for instance MCT Oil, omega-6 fatty acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and avocado oil. Testing results are frequently posted on the company’s website, so purchasers can be aware of exactly what the product contains and what its quality levels are.

The company has even simplified quality analysis by providing QR codes that indicate a specific solution just by scanning them. Buyers can choose between half-ounce, 1 ounce, and 2-ounce bottles, each of which can deliver 33 mg of full-spectrum CBD in a single dropper of product.

Shop Receptra Naturals Here

Bloom Hemp Essential Calming Tincture

This company was well on its way to success by the time the farming bill passed in 2018, and it was already a very successful hemp-growing operation by that time. It was founded by Thomas Schnackenberg, who was actually a man who rolled up his sleeves and got his hands dirty for the purpose of discovering his own ability to work with the human body, so as to bring about healing and recovery for those who needed it.

This enlightenment directed him down a path that eventually culminated in the formation of Bloom Hemp, a company that goes far beyond the norm in demonstrating literally everything it has to offer to the public. Instead of sourcing their products from an enormous farm, the company uses smaller farms and smaller growers who are more likely to pay close attention to their processes, including everything from the soil itself on up to a thriving plant.

All products offered by the company are USDA-certified to be organic, and have been grown from seeds, seedlings, and the very beginning of life for the hemp plant. Before anything else, the company values education, and they strive to pass this education along to all consumers and interested parties about their products. They also advocate for having everyone closely examine their certificate of analysis, to make educated consumers out of all their fans and followers.

Shop Bloom Hemp Here

RE Botanicals’ Hemp CBD Tincture

This company was the very first in the United States to market a US-grown, USDA-certified organic product. Since that time, the company has become well known for protecting all their products against glyphosate residue, which has the alarming capability to increase the risk of cancer development. From this, it can be seen that the company goes to great lengths to maintain good health for its patrons, and to emphasize that fact, it uses an ancient alcohol tradition for the extraction of its CBD.

After the CBD has been extracted, the cannabinoids are infused into MCT Oil, which produces a rich, golden solution that is a full-spectrum product which can be used to achieve the maximum health benefits. The company is also very well known for their selection of essential oils which work well with their CBD oil, and their stringent third-party laboratory testing.

Very few companies in the CBD oil industry bother with micro-dosing, but RE Botanicals is one of them. It offers product with as little as 15 mg per serving up to 50 mg per serving, so people who are looking for very limited doses of CBD oil should certainly explore the product availability from this company.

Shop RE Botanicals Here

Green Roads Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

All products marketed by this company have been formulated by professional pharmacists. The cofounder and CEO of the company, Laura Fuentes, spent almost 20 years studying and exploring different types of formulation which could get recognition for her CBD solutions. With the lofty mission of helping every person who use the products to achieve the healthiest version of themselves, the team behind Green Rose products aims to highlight the tremendous power of CBD oil, and to achieve the same lofty heights for all their customers.

The CBD oils marketed by this company have consistently been the most popular, the most trusted, and the most awarded of any products in the entire industry. Not only are they award-winning company several years consecutively, but they consistently achieve five star ratings among the thousands of reviews posted online. At present, you can choose from a 25 mg, 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg bottle of full-spectrum CBD oil. All products marketed by this company are capable of inducing either a mild, moderate, or a supercharged effect. To learn more about their products and their testing processes, all interested users are encouraged to explore the company website.

Shop Green Roads CBD Here

Mana Artisan Botanics’ Hawaiian Hemp Oil

Most people who think of Hawaii associate it with beautiful scenery, volcanoes, pristine waters, and gorgeous palm trees or coconut trees. In modern times, the state can now stand even with many others in providing the most effective CBD products and methods for ingesting them. The company has derived whole plant hemp extracts which are infused with a number of different Hawaiian botanicals, all of which are natural, pure, and free of any isolates.

The company hopes to spotlight regenerative agriculture and how it can have a tremendous impact on the environment, as well as the local economy and on holistic health education. Anyone who spends time on the company website will be struck by the fact that each bottle attempts to capture the essence of Hawaiian culture.

Many of the oils combine things like passionflower, vanilla, turmeric, and lehua. The company does not have a very extensive product line, but it does pour everything into those few products it does offer, and it has a very decent range of concentrations that go from 100 mg, 600 mg, and 1250 mg, all the way up to 3600 mg.

Shop Mana Artisan CBD Here

JustCBD Oil

Every possible ounce of benefit that might be offered to people seeking better health is delivered in a single ounce of this company’s CBD oil – or at least that’s the claim made by the company. In order to highlight this, the company has spent a great deal of time and money on trying to find natural ways to ease mental stress among consumers, and to help them achieve more restful sleep at night. The company was formed in 2017, and their products are legal in all 50 states, as well as approved by the FDA, and certified through laboratory testing for maximum safety.

With regard to their actual products, you can choose between 50 mg, 100 mg, 250 mg, 550 mg, 1000 mg, 1500 mg, 3000 mg, or 5000 mg, of full-spectrum CBD oil. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with the products of this company and the company itself, by all means explore their website to find out all it has to offer in the way of lab reports, informative guides, and company information.

Shop JustCBD Here

CBDFx Tinctures

This company provides a number of CBD products, and its mission is avowedly to demonstrate outstanding innovation while attempting to deliver the maximum experience for all its users. It places heavy emphasis on terpenes, organic ingredients, environmentally-friendly practices, and alternative cannabinoids. It is considered to be the third largest privately held CBD company anywhere in the world, and their solutions have often been customized to provide unique experiences in the form of CBD isolates, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

At the present time, their tinctures are advertised as healthcare solutions which fully encompass US-grown industrial grade hemp which has been combined with MCT Oil for better absorption. Aside from CBD, all their products will definitely include either CBG, CBN, or some combination of both substances.

In addition, the products might include a blend of terpenes or other beneficial botanicals and compounds, used to bring about better health for purchasers. In terms of the concentrations of their products, you can choose from between 500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 4000 mg, or 6000 mg. One of the unique features of this brand is that they offer payment plans for those individuals who can’t afford to purchase a desired product with out-of-pocket sums.

Shop CBDFx Here

A final recap of our top CBD Oil products to buy:

CBD Frequently Asked Questions

Given the fact that CBD is still a relatively new product and has not yet achieved universal acceptance, there are a number of rumors swirling around about its nature and its usage. The question-and-answer content below should provide answers to many of the questions you might have about this safe and effective new product.

Q: What exactly is CBD?

A: CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, which is a non-psychoactive extract derived from the cannabis plant. It is capable of managing a number of healthcare conditions such as epilepsy, anxiety, depression, insomnia, inflammation, and pain. It comes in several different forms, among which are topicals, edibles, capsules, and oils.

Q: How can CBD be used?

A: CBD can be ingested internally as an edible, an oil, gummies, or capsules. It can also be inhaled through vape pens or through raw hemp flower. It can be applied topically as a lotion or cream, and it can also be injected intravenously for medical purposes.

Q: What are the benefits of CBD?

A: There are quite a few health benefits derived from CBD, all of which are well-documented. The reason it is able to provide these health benefits is because it interacts with the human endocannabinoid system, which has a number of receptors spread all around the body. Other benefits supplied by CBD are in the way of serotonin and dopamine, which impact cell regeneration and neurotransmitters. The main benefits of CBD include the following:

supports reproductive health

helps protect the cardiovascular system

regulates metabolism and hormones

provides a level of protection for the brain

supports healthy skin

alleviates inflammation and pain

supports well-being and mental health

helps manage the intensity and frequency of epileptic episodes.

Q: Why do people use CBD?

A: About 80% of all CBD usage comes about as a result of trying to manage the following medical conditions:

achieving better sleep by reducing insomnia and anxiety

stress and anxiety relief

inflammatory conditions such as arthritis or bowel disease

skin inflammation such as eczema or psoriasis

joint pain like arthritis and post-surgery recovery

mood disorders and depression, for example OCD and bipolar disorder

anxiety and stress relief, including chronic fatigue syndrome

pain relief from sources such as migraines, fibromyalgia, arthritis, nerve pain, multiple sclerosis, sickle-cell anemia, and PMS pain.

Q: How does CBD relieve pain?

A: CBD is capable of inhibiting inflammation, managing pain receptors, and enhancing recovery wherever tissue has been damaged. CBD provides fast-acting relief, usually within 45 minutes of ingestion, and the relief provided can last for up to six hours. In general, the more CBD is used, the greater its effect will be on pain. The immediate effects achieved by CBD are due to its ability to activate receptors which reduce pain, and these are located in the spine.

Q: How does CBD relieve anxiety?

A: several independent mechanisms which are associated with hyperactivity are targeted by CBD, and CBD is capable of calming down the brain, slowing it down during moments of anxiety. CBD also regulates dopamine and serotonin production, and this will help relax any tense musculature in the shoulders and neck, while also promoting better sleep and reducing levels of cortisol in the blood. The best CBD oils for treating anxiety are derived from a full-spectrum hemp extract, and require a high concentration of CBD per bottle, upwards of 500 mg per ounce.

Q: How does CBD promote better sleep?

A: CBD helps promote better sleep by reducing those symptoms commonly causing poor sleep, for instance chronic stress, pain, and anxiety. When coupled with other lifestyle changes that contribute to better sleep habits, it can be very effective. CBD can be very useful in promoting better sleep when individuals take the following steps:

practice yoga or meditation before bedtime

going to bed and waking up at the same time each day

dimming the lights or turning them off during the evening

using blue light filters on computer screens at night

avoiding stimulants in late afternoon or evening

avoiding phone screens and computer screens at least an hour before going to bed.

The CBD oils which are best for promoting better sleep come from a full-spectrum extract which includes a number of cannabinoids and sleep-supporting terpenes. A CBD oil for sleep promotion should include at least 50 mg of CBD per milliliter of oil.

Q: How does CBD support weight loss?

A: CBD is able to support weight loss by helping to reduce appetite, lowering bodily inflammation, regulating mitochondrial function, supporting hormone balance, and regulating blood sugar levels. On its own, CBD is not quite as effective at achieving weight loss, but it does provide a number of benefits when combined with lifestyle changes and dietary modification.

Q: Can CBD help improve my skin?

A: Yes, CBD can help soothe irritated skin which is inflamed or dry, and it can also help skin which is prone to acne. It helps to lower the thickness of skin sebum, thus preventing clogged pores and the development of acne. It also provides anti-inflammatory benefits which can alleviate irritated skin conditions such as allergic dermatitis, eczema, or psoriasis. A number of CBD skincare products have been developed and are now becoming popular as people learn about the benefits CBD has for skin improvement, and how it can be used to maintain skin health.

Q: Why does CBD provide so many health benefits for various medical conditions?

A: There are actually at least 55 standalone health benefits provided by CBD, although some sources cite as many as 100 different benefits. The underlying reason why CBD is so effective at improving so many different health conditions is the fact that it interacts with a number of specific receptors in the body. Many health supplements actually target a specific receptor in the body, with the intention of triggering a single desired effect. CBD differs from these kinds of health supplements in that it targets a whole series of receptors which are part of the endocannabinoid system. This bodily system is associated with literally hundreds of functions, and because CBD targets these receptors, it has the capability of interacting with virtually every organ contained in the human body. CBD extracts are able to disrupt pain transmission, anxiety, inflammation, and several other negative processes in the body. In short, the reason CBD is so effective at providing various health benefits is because it targets the whole regulatory system, as opposed to focusing its efforts on a single specific pathway.

Q: Is CBD oil the same thing as hemp seed oil?

A: No, CBD oil is quite different from hemp seed oil, and the two are not interchangeable at all. As you might expect, hemp seed oil is derived from cannabis plant seeds which are rich in omega-six fatty acids and phytonutrients, but which contain no terpenes or cannabinoids whatsoever. On the other hand, CBD oil is made from the flowers and leaves of the hemp plant, and that makes it very rich in terpenes, phytonutrients, cannabinoids, and several other medicinal compounds.

Q: Will I fail a drug test after ingesting CBD?

A: No you will not fail a drug test. The reason for this is that all such drug tests are looking for THC, which is the psychoactive component of the hemp plant, i.e. the part that gets you high. Since none of these drug tests are looking for CBD, there would be no reason for you to fail a drug test. CBD oils are derived from broad-spectrum extracts and CBD isolates, which have no traceable amounts of THC in them, and that means you would be extremely unlikely to fail any kind of drug test as a result of taking CBD oils. If you want to be absolutely sure of not failing a drug test, you should make a point of using CBD products made from broad-spectrum extracts or CBD isolates, which are completely free of THC, even in trace amounts.

Q: What is the recommended dosage of CBD?

A: Dosage can vary significantly from one individual to the next, and can literally range anywhere from 5 mg per day up to 150 mg per day. You can use online dosage calculators to determine the ideal dosage for your weight and desired strength. When you’re just starting out using CBD oil, it’s best to guess low and start at a lower dosage based on your weight, before gradually increasing to an ideal dosage. For most kinds of symptoms, you’ll know immediately when you’ve found the right dosage because you’ll see a rapid improvement in your symptoms. In other cases, it might take weeks before you notice the benefits of CBD, so it will be necessary to experiment a bit with the dosage until you achieve the ideal level.

Q: How frequently should I take CBD?

A: The majority of individuals take CBD either twice a day or three times a day, for instance taking a dosage in the morning, at lunchtime, and after dinner. Those who take just two doses will do one in the morning and the other in the evening. The number of doses you take in any given day will depend on exactly what you’re treating. As an example, people suffering from arthritis will generally take CBD several times a day in order to achieve all-day relief, whereas someone trying to achieve better sleep might just take it once a day.

Q: How long does CBD take to be effective, and how long does it last?

A: The form of CBD which operates the quickest is an inhaled form such as vapes or CBD flowers, and when using this approach, you can expect to observe benefits within five minutes. When CBD is ingested orally, it generally requires between 30 and 60 minutes before you’ll notice the benefits taking effect. That’s because the active ingredients included in the CBD oil must pass through the stomach and small intestine first where they can be readily absorbed. Before CBD actually enters the bloodstream, it has to be absorbed into lymph fluid, and then travel up to the heart before it gets pumped out into the bloodstream. CBD can also be taken under the tongue as a tincture, and this will shorten the time necessary for it to take effect, down to as much as five or 10 minutes. Once you have taken any form of CBD, you can expect the benefits to last for somewhere between four and six hours from a single dose.

To Wrap It Up

The current evidence for CBD benefits is extremely promising. Choosing the right CBD product can be a bit overwhelming so hopefully, this guide can make the process easier. Check out our top CBD Oil pick for 2022.

–

This article has been supplied by Xwerks, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.