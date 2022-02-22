Millions of Americans across the country deal with chronic and acute pain. If pain affects your daily life, it might be time for you to explore the pain relief that comes from cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a compound that comes from the hemp or cannabis plant – the same plant that contains the psychoactive ingredient THC. But unlike THC, CBD won’t give you a high feeling and is still a powerful pain reliever.

One of the most convenient ways to use CBD for pain relief is CBD oils or tinctures. These oils pack hundreds of milligrams of CBD into one bottle and make it easy for you to dose out the amount of CBD you need. But with so many CBD products on the market today, it can seem impossible to know which CBD oil will work best to relieve your pain. So, we wanted to make it easy for you by testing out several brands in search of the best CBD oil for pain. What we came up with was this list of the top 7 brands for you to choose from. Keep reading to find out our top picks.

Top 7 CBD Products for Pain – Brand Summary

The Best CBD Oils for Pain – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Best Choice

Pros:

Lots of potency, flavor, and combination options

Gluten-free, organic, and vegan ingredients

Full and broad-spectrum CBD oil

Added beneficial terpenes

Cons:

None

About the Product

This company started in California in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the most well-known and reputable CBD brands. CBDfx has a mission to make CBD oil available for everyone to use for pain relief. They strive to make high-quality CBD products and put transparency at the top of their priorities.

CBDfx has each batch of its products tested by a third party, and they offer those lab results on their website for viewing. They source their hemp from US farms that use organic cultivation methods, and their CBD products are THC-free. They also use CO2 extraction methods to reduce the risk of solvents in their final product.

Features

CBDfx’s CBD oils come in all shapes and sizes with options that include added ingredients for wellness. They make both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil for pain as well as specially formulated CBD oil tinctures with delta-9 and even a mixture that includes adaptogen mushrooms to help with stress relief. You can get CBDfx’s oils in a range of potencies from 500 mg CBD to 6000 mg CBD. This helps you to have ultimate control over your CBD dosing. You can buy a bottle of their CBD starting at $39.99.

Why We Recommend This Product

With its wide range of options for anyone looking to get pain relief, CBDfx is one the highest-rated companies out there. Their best CBD oil for pain products include terpenes and added beneficial ingredients so you can get the relief you’re looking for. Their CBD oils put control in your hands with their broad dosing ranges.

CBDfx offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on orders over $75, which can end up saving you a ton of money if you buy a lot of CBD oil.

Learn more at CBDfx.com



2. CBDistillery – Highly Reputable

Pros:

USA-sourced hemp product

CO2 extraction method

Non-GMO, natural ingredients

60-day money-back guarantee

CBD isolates as well as full and broad-spectrum CBD

Cons:

The cost of shipping won’t be reimbursed if you use the money-back guarantee

About the Product

This company was founded in Colorado in 2016. The mission of CBDistillery is to make high-quality CBD available to as many people as possible and they truly mean high-quality; all-natural, organic ingredients are all that you’ll find in CBDistillery’s CBD products.

With third-party lab results available on their website for viewing for every customer, they are committed not just to transparency but also to maintaining accuracy throughout every step of the CBD manufacturing process. They also use CO2 extraction methods.

Features

CBDistillery offers one of the best CBD oil for pain relief products that comes in three different doses. This full-spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC, but it also promotes the entourage effect from its additional terpenes and cannabinoid content – meaning you will get more benefits than if you took CBD alone. This oil can be purchased starting at $60.

Why We Recommend This Product

CBDistillery is known for its high-quality CBD products. They offer a variety of potency options for their CBD oils, which are all made using organic and non-GMO hemp. With lab results available on the website, it’s easy to be confident that you’re getting a great and high-quality product.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

Pros:

Great customer service

Money-back satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save options

US-sourced hemp

Bonus relaxation ingredients

Cons:

Some people aren’t a fan of the taste

About the Product

“Sunday Scaries” is a phrase that refers to the dread we often experience on the last day of our weekend — when we hate the idea of going into work tomorrow. So, Sunday Scaries was created with the goal of assisting those who are suffering from anxiety or other issues that CBD can relieve – in the end, they want to rid you of all your Sunday Scaries. But the founders of Sunday Scaries understand that CBD doesn’t just help with anxiety. It can be a huge help when it comes to pain relief, too.

The founders of this company believe in transparency. That’s why they provide third-party lab results for all their products. This way, you can be sure that the CBD oil you order is of high quality.

Features

The best CBD oil for pain relief made by Sunday Scaries has the added benefits of vitamins B12 and D3 to help give you a boost of energy while you feel the benefits of pain relief. This blend of ingredients helps you relax and experience mental recovery. The oil is fruit punch flavor and has added ingredients to aid in fast absorption. A 500 mg CBD bottle will cost you $49.

Why We Recommend This Product

Sunday Scaries has some of the highest quality CBD products on the market, and their third-party lab results show it. Their broad-spectrum CBD oil is made with US-grown hemp and has added ingredients like B12 and D3 to help with absorption and relaxation. With a 100% satisfaction guarantee, it’s easy to try out their products without any risk. Their 20% subscribe and save feature also makes their products affordable.

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

4. Green Roads – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Made by a pharmacist

USA-grown hemp

Full or broad-spectrum CBD oils

Generous discounts

Cons:

Some people don’t like the flavor options

About the Product

Green Roads was founded by a pharmacist who wanted to make high-quality CBD more accessible to everyone. Their products are made with hemp grown and processed in the United States, and they have lab results available for every batch of their CBD oil.

Features

This company offers some of the best CBD oils to relieve pain in potencies big and small. You can get oil with as little as 10 mg CBD per serving, up to 50 mg per serving. There are options for flavored or unflavored oils, and you can buy a big 1500 mg bottle or even individual daily dose packets for convenience. You can also choose between full-spectrum or broad-spectrum oil. A 300 mg bottle costs $44.99.

Why We Recommend This Product

Green Roads offers a variety of CBD products, but their CBD oil for pain relief is where they really shine. Their hemp is grown in the United States, and you can see lab results for each batch to make sure that their claims are accurate.

They offer oils in varying potencies from as little as 10 mg to up to 50 mg per serving so that everyone can find the perfect fit. With generous discounts available for veterans, teachers, and first responders, as well as free shipping on orders over $50, it’s easy to stock up on your favorite flavor or try something new with this brand.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

5. Batch CBD – Good Value

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Orders over $15 qualify for free shipping

USA-grown, non-GMO, and organic hemp

Vegan

Cons:

Third-party lab reports are accessible, but they may be difficult to locate on the website

No flavor options

About the Product

In 2018, Wisconsin Hemp Scientific launched Batch CBD, and the brand has been establishing a solid reputation ever since. Veterans are honored with special discounts and the company prioritizes transparency by making their third-party testing available on their website.

Features

Batch CBD oil is made with organic, non-GMO, and USA-grown hemp as well as organic hemp seed oil. The company offers full-spectrum CBD oil in a variety of potencies, and orders over $15 qualify for free shipping. The CBD oil comes with added terpenes to help your body get the full benefits of the entourage effect. A 500 mg bottle costs $44.99.

Why We Recommend This Product

Batch CBD offers high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil at an affordable price point. Their products are vegan, and they use organic, non-GMO hemp as well as organic protein-rich hemp seed oil to improve the body’s ability to absorb the CBD. Their wide variety of potency options makes this oil great for anyone wanting to home in their perfect dose, and the added terpenes can help with pain relief thanks to the entourage effect that they promote. They also have third-party lab reports readily available on their website so you can be sure that what you’re getting is the real deal.

Learn more at HelloBatch.com

6. Secret Nature – Growing Reputation

Pros:

Third-party tested

Full-spectrum CBD

Made with non-GMO hemp grown in the United States

Great flavor

Cons:

You have to spend at least $99 to get free shipping

Only one potency option

About the Product

Secret Nature was founded by a team with over 20 years of experience in the cannabis space. The founders aim to produce high-quality and effective CBD products for pain relief and more. Their CBD oil for pain relief is made with full-spectrum hemp extract that’s grown in the United States using non-GMO and organic farming practices.

Features

This company’s full-spectrum formula provides a CBD oil that can help you manage your pain symptoms effectively. They use organic and non-GMO hemp from farms in Oregon to make their products, and every batch gets tested by an independent third-party lab to ensure quality control. Secret Nature’s organic CBD oil also has Black Seed oil and Shilajit to increase the effects of the entourage effect, and you can get it in mint flavor or unflavored. The company offers free shipping when you spend at least $99, and a 1500 mg bottle costs $89.

Why We Recommend This Product

Secret Nature’s CBD oil for pain relief is made using the full spectrum of goodness from the hemp cannabis plant to give you well-balanced pain relief. The oil has added terpenes and CBD-boosting ingredients to enhance your experience even more. The flavor options mean you can find a great-tasting oil based on your preferences. The company has a subscribe and save 15% feature that can save you a bit of money if you know you’ll be needing CBD oil regularly.

Learn more at SecretNatureCBD.com

Pros:

Most Variety

Organic, non-GMO, and US-grown hemp

Natural, gluten-free, and kosher ingredients

Third-party tested

Cons:

No money-back guarantee

About the Product

Extract Labs is a veteran-founded CBD company that focuses on delivering the best products to the consumer. The company puts transparency at the top of its list by offering third-party lab results to be viewed on its website. The hemp plants used to make their products are sourced from US-farmed and organic hemp farms and all ingredients are high quality and organic.

Features

All Extract Labs CBD oil is made with organic, non-GMO hemp that’s grown in the United States. They offer full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate, all of which come in several potencies so you can find the perfect dose for your needs. You can choose between different types of oils with added beneficial ingredients depending on your pain relief needs. The oil is also third-party tested to ensure quality control and potency. You can buy a bottle starting at $60.

Why We Recommend This Product

Extract Labs offers a great variety of CBD oil products that are sourced from organic, non-GMO hemp. The full-spectrum CBD oil is perfect for anyone looking for balanced relief, and the added ingredients can help with specific needs like joint pain or anxiety.

The transparency of Extract Labs sets it apart as a brand you can trust, and the third-party lab results ensure you’re getting what you pay for. You can also choose between multiple potencies to find the perfect dose for your needs. As a bonus, the starter packs offered by this company allow you to sample several products to see which flavors you like.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

What Criteria Did We Use to Choose These CBD Brands?

Finding the best CBD oil for pain relief online isn’t easy, especially if you don’t know what to look for. We set out to discover the best CBD oils on the market by scoring each product in an unbiased manner using these four criteria:

Transparency : High-quality CBD companies will be happy to show you what’s in their oils since they have complete faith in the quality ingredients. That’s why CBD oils with third-party lab results available on their websites ranked higher on our list. Ingredients . When it comes to CBD oil for pain relief, the most important component is always cannabidiol (CBD). However, everything else that goes into the oil matters as well. Natural and healthy CBD oils got more points from us than oils that had artificial additives. Brand reputation . Customers who return to buy more products and leave positive reviews for a brand is always a good sign. When a brand has a track record of success, you can trust that you will be getting a product that you’re happy with. For this reason, CBD oils with a greater number of higher reviews got more points for band reputation. Dosing and potency. Because everyone’s pain is different, not everyone requires the same amount of CBD to alleviate it. Being able to regulate the dosage of CBD is a huge perk, so brands with more potency options ranked higher on our ranking.

How To Choose the Best CBD Oils for Pain

These days there are hundreds of different types of CBD oils on the market. This makes choosing one for pain quite difficult, especially when first starting out as a buyer. The good news is that there are a few things you can look for to help make your decision easier.

To start, figure out how much CBD you’ll need and the strength of the CBD oil you’re considering. Do you expect to take a large dose for pain management, or do you prefer to take multiple doses each day? If so, choose a high-potency CBD oil so you don’t have to burn through a full bottle of CBD oil in a few days. If you know you only need a small dose to relieve your pain, then a lower potency will work better for you.

The next component to consider when purchasing CBD oil is the type of CBD hemp extract that’s used for the product. The most effective and healthiest CBD products will be produced using US-grown hemp, which was grown organically and without the use of pesticides.

There are three distinct types of CBD: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Depending on your preferences, you may wish to select one type or another, but be sure the brand you’re researching tells you about the CBD extract they use so that you can make an educated choice.

Last but not least, think about customer experience and the product’s cost. Customer reviews are an excellent tool for determining if a product or company is reputable and delivers on its promises. The better the reviews that a product has, the more confident you can be in your purchase.

The cost of CBD is also important since, after all, everyone has a budget, and you don’t want to spend too much money on a product that will not work for you. Keep in mind, though, that high-quality won’t be super cheap. Although you may find CBD on the market for a few dollars, keep in mind that most of the time, these are low-quality products. You could receive a bottle of oil with far less CBD than advertised. This oil might even be contaminated with hazardous chemicals like pesticides.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating many functions in your body such as sleep cycles, pain perception, and mood.

After CBD travels to your bloodstream, it gets taken to receptors in your brain and immune cells. The CB1 receptors in your brain are activated by CBD to release serotonin and dopamine. This promotes relaxation and anxiety relief. The CB2 receptors in your immune cells are what CBD interacts with to relieve pain. CBD blocks these receptors from sending pain signals to your brain.

Health Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD is currently being studied for its potential health benefits. Here are just a few of those that have been found so far.

CBD is best known for its proven ability to help to reduce pain and inflammation in the body, making it useful for people with arthritis or other conditions that cause chronic pain and swelling.

Many studies show that CBD can act as an antidepressant, helping improve mood and decrease anxiety levels. This effect has been linked to its ability to increase serotonin production within brain cells (our “happy” hormone).

Another benefit of using CBD is that it helps regulate blood sugar levels which may help prevent type 2 diabetes.

CBD is also known to help improve sleep , which can be disrupted when someone suffers from chronic pain. By reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality, CBD may allow people to get the rest they need.

How To Use CBD Oil for Pain

The best way to use CBD oil is sublingually (under the tongue). This means that you should place a few drops of oil under your tongue and hold it there for about 60 seconds before swallowing. Doing this will allow the CBD to be absorbed by the mucous membranes in your mouth which will then send it directly into your bloodstream.

You can also add CBD oil to food or drink if you don’t like the taste or if you’re traveling and don’t want to carry around a bottle of oil with you. However, doing this will decrease how quickly you find relief from your pain since absorption will be slower.

How Long Will It Take for CBD Oil to Relieve Pain?

You should feel the effects within a half hour after taking CBD oil for pain. However, CBD works best after being used consistently for at least two weeks because it builds up in your body slowly and becomes more effective the more it’s allowed to build up.

For this reason, it can take a little while for CBD to start relieving pain, so don’t give up if you don’t feel any effects after taking it for a few days. Most people report feeling relief from CBD within about two weeks of taking it regularly.

CBD Dosage for Pain Treatment

The amount of CBD you’ll need to treat your pain will vary depending on the severity of your condition, the type of CBD that you’re using, and your tolerance. Most people find that starting with a lower dose and gradually increasing it until they find relief is the best way to go.

It’s important not to exceed the recommended dosage for CBD oil, as doing so could result in unwanted side effects such as tiredness, diarrhea, or changes in appetite. CBD should also never be taken while pregnant or breastfeeding due to a lack of research on its safety.

Will CBD Oil Get Me High?

No. CBD oil comes from the hemp plant, which contains very low levels of THC (the compound that gets you high). CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system in a similar way that THC does, except it doesn’t react the same way with the CB1 receptors in your brain.

This means that taking CBD will not cause any psychoactive effects like feeling euphoric or relaxed. In fact, many people take CBD because it improves their mood and makes them feel less anxious without any unwanted “high” feeling that could come from THC.

Side Effects of CBD Oil

Although CBD is generally safe, some people may experience side effects like tiredness, dry mouth, diarrhea, or changes in appetite. If you experience any of these side effects, be sure to lower your dosage until they disappear.

If the side effects persist or worsen, stop taking CBD and consult a doctor.

FAQ

What Pains Can CBD Help With?

CBD is known to help with many types of pain, from arthritis to cancer. It can also be used for headaches and muscle aches as well. For this reason, CBD is a great option for anyone experiencing either chronic or acute pain.

Where Does CBD Come From?

CBD is a compound found in cannabis plants which are a family of plants that include both hemp and marijuana. However, CBD oil online products are made from hemp plants because they contain less than 0.3% THC, which is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that causes a “high”.

It’s also only federally legal in the US to buy and sell CBD oil online or in physical retail stores that comes from the hemp plant, so most manufacturers stick to a hemp source to avoid legal trouble and to be able to sell their products in all 50 states.

Is CBD Legal?

CBD is legal in all 50 states thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill as long as it comes from the hemp plant, like all the products on this list do. However, some states still regulate CBD and other cannabinoids more strictly than other states. You may need a prescription for CBD, so be sure to check your state’s regulations.

Can I Take Too Much CBD?

Although there is no lethal dose for humans, you don’t want to take too much as this could lead to some unwanted side effects such as tiredness or diarrhea. If you experience any adverse reactions when taking CBD, be sure to lower your dosage until they disappear. You can also consult a doctor if the symptoms persist after lowering the dosage amount.

What Is the Difference Between Different Types of CBD Oil?

There are three different types of oil that you can choose from, including full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD isolate. Full-spectrum is the best option for beginners because it contains all the cannabinoids found in hemp so it will produce a greater range of benefits that come from the entourage effect. If you experience a lot of pain, full-spectrum CBD may be the best choice for you for this reason.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil also contains all the cannabinoids that full-spectrum CBD oil does, except for THC. Even though full-spectrum formulas won’t get you high with its trace amounts of THC, some people prefer to avoid THC completely even if they don’t experience psychoactive effects from it. So, broad-spectrum might be a good choice for you if you don’t want to worry about having any THC in your system, but still want the pain-relieving benefits of other cannabinoids.

CBD isolate is pure cannabidiol with no other cannabinoid compounds present in it. It’s usually preferred by experienced users who want to control the amount of CBD they’re taking and want to avoid any other cannabinoids.

What Is the Shelf Life of CBD Oil?

CBD oil has a shelf life of up to two years when stored in a cool, dark place. However, it’s best to use it within six months for the best results because potency does start to gradually decrease after about six months.

Can I Take CBD With My Other Medications?

Yes, you can take CBD with your other medications as long as there are no interactions between them. Consult with your doctor if you’re not sure whether or not CBD will interact with your medication.

How Long Do the Effects of CBD Oil last?

The effects of CBD usually last for four to six hours, but you may experience some relief that lasts for a full day. It all depends on the dosage amount, how your body responds to it, and the type of CBD oil you’re taking.

What Forms Does CBD Oil Come In?

CBD oil can come in many different forms, including tinctures, capsules, edibles, vape oils, and topicals. Tinctures like the ones listed in this review are the most popular form because they allow you to precisely measure out your dosage and they also have a longer shelf life than other forms.

When Should I Take CBD for Pain?

This will depend on the type of pain you experience. If you suffer from stiffness when you wake up, taking your CBD first thing in the morning will probably be the perfect time for you to take your CBD oil. If you find yourself needing relief after a tough workout, then taking a dose of CBD right when you get home from the gym might do the job for you. CBD, unlike many traditional pain medications, can be taken on an as-needed basis and does not need to be taken at the same time every day to be an effective tool for pain management.

Is CBD Addictive?

CBD is not addictive, and it doesn’t produce any harmful side effects, so you won’t have to worry about abuse or dependency. you won’t experience any symptoms of withdrawal if you decide to stop taking CBD. However, some researchers do believe that CBD can help with addiction management.

Why Might CBD Oil Be a Good Choice Over Other Pain Relief Products?

There are many reasons why CBD might be a good choice over other pain relief products. For one, it’s non-addictive and doesn’t produce any harmful side effects. It’s also been shown to be effective at relieving pain in both the short and long term, making it a great option for those who want long-term relief from their pain. Additionally, CBD is affordable and easy to find, so it’s a convenient option for those who don’t want to have to search high and low for effective pain management.

What Are the Risks of Taking CBD Oil?

The risks associated with taking CBD oil are minimal but do include mild dizziness and dry mouth. These symptoms usually go away within a few days of taking CBD, but if you experience them for an extended period or they get worse over time, it’s best to stop taking CBD and consult with your doctor about what might be causing these symptoms.

Will CBD Oil Make Me Fail a Drug Test?

There is a small chance that full-spectrum formulas can make you fail a drug test. In most cases, however, if taken at low doses (less than 100mg per day), CBD won’t show up on a standard urine screen for THC metabolites because these tests look specifically for THC and not any other cannabinoids like CBD.

To be safe, it’s best to stick to pure CBD isolate or avoid taking CBD altogether if you’re concerned about failing a drug test.

Can CBD Make Chronic Pain Go Away?

Chronic pain is a common condition that many people suffer from. The most common causes of chronic pain include arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis (MS), and diabetes. People with these conditions tend to experience bouts of intense pain for long periods without relief. While CBD cannot cure any of these conditions, it can help lessen the intensity and frequency of your symptoms, so you have more good days than bad ones.

If you’ve been struggling with chronic pain but don’t want to use medicine due to its side effects or the fear of becoming addicted, CBD may be a good alternative for you. Speak to your doctor or healthcare provider about whether CBD might be right for you.

Is It Dangerous to Take CBD Every Day?

There are no risks to taking CBD every day – it’s actually beneficial and in most cases, leads to better pain management over time. This is because CBD builds up in your body over time. And the More CBD you let accumulate in your body, the better it can work to provide you with benefits all day whether you took CBD that day or not.

However, if you are taking CBD every day it’s important to speak with your doctor or healthcare provider to make sure that it’s the right treatment for you and that it doesn’t interact with any of your medications.

How Can I Tell the Difference Between High-Quality and Low-Quality CBD Oil for Pain?

There are many factors to consider when determining the quality of CBD oil.

For starters, you need to look at where and how it was grown. CBD oil that is sourced from hemp that was grown in the US in a clean, regulated environment will be of higher quality than CBD oil that was sourced from hemp plants that were grown in an unregulated environment.

You should also look at the extraction method used to produce the oil. CO2 extraction is considered to be the best and most gentle method, while other methods like using solvents can leave behind harmful residues in the oil.

Finally, you’ll want to look at the concentration of CBD in the product as well as its purity. A high-quality CBD oil will have a high concentration of CBD and will be purer than a lower-quality product.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes time to choose a CBD oil, we recommend starting with one of the products on this list because they’ve all been tested by third-party labs.

Conclusion

CBD oil is a great natural alternative for pain management. It can be used to treat conditions like chronic pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and multiple sclerosis (MS) or even just sore muscles. CBD oil is safe and non-addictive, and it doesn’t interact with other medications.

As great as CBD oil is, we know that finding the right product is like finding a new pair of shoes that fit perfectly: it’s all about personal preference. That being said, some oils stand out from the pack and are better than others. In this guide, we’ve given you our top picks for the best CBD oil for pain products so you can start finding relief today!

This article has been supplied by Green Living, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.