Anxiety is a growing mental health issue for people across the United States and the world. Many people seek relief from stress and anxiety but don’t want to go down the road of prescription anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications out of fear of dependency and harsh side effects. Modern research has shown that CBD is an effective natural alternative for people needing some relief from symptoms associated with stress and anxiety..

But if you’re considering grabbing a bottle of CBD oil for anxiety, you might be overwhelmed by the huge selection of CBD oils on the market today. It can feel impossible to find the best CBD product when you’re new to the CBD world and don’t even know where to start. That’s why we did the research for you and found the best CBD oil for anxiety options so you can choose the right product for you and start relieving your stress today.

8 Best CBD Oil Brands for Anxiety

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Products – Reviews

About the Company

CBDfx is one of the most popular CBD brands on the market, and for good reason. CBDfx creates its CBD oil from organically grown hemp sourced from US farms, so it is free from pesticides. CBDfx produces both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil products, and recently they expanded their product lineup to include special delta-9 and adaptogen mushroom formulas (adaptogens are known for helping relieve stress). They provide third-party lab results to view on their website and use CO2 extraction methods for a solvent-free product.

Product Features

CBDfx’s oils come in a variety of potencies, blends, and flavors. The CBD products contain a terpene blend which includes Limonene and Myrcene that assist in producing what is known as the entourage effect that helps you get the most anxiety relief possible from your CBD. You can buy a bottle of CBD oil in a range of potencies – anywhere between 500 mg to 6000 mg CBD, which means the power is in your hands when it comes to dosing your CBD.

Why We Recommend It

CBDfx’s CBD oil has a more natural flavor due to the terpenes and has potency ranges that can cater to new CBD users and experienced users alike. The broad-spectrum CBD can help promote anxiety relief in people with generalized anxiety disorder. Consumers have said CBDfx’s oil has helped them with pain, anxiety, and depression the most. The company offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee with free shipping over $75, so CBD enthusiasts can place an order worry-free.

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

All 3 types of CBD available: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum & pure CBD isolates

US-sourced hemp

Lots of options

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Money-back guarantee is great, but it doesn’t include the cost of shipping

About the Company

CBDistillery’s products are made from CBD-rich hemp plants that are sourced from Colorado farms. CBDistillery uses the whole hemp plant for their CBD products. The company is known for its transparency, with third-party lab results available on the website. They also use safe CO2 extraction methods.

Product Features

CBDistillery has CBD oil available with anxiety-relieving properties that come in multiple potencies and types of CBD. Their Relief & Relax tincture is one of their best CBD oil for anxiety options and is available in broad-spectrum, full-spectrum and pure CBD isolate formulas. The full-spectrum or broad-spectrum options are more popular for alleviating anxiety symptoms since both CBD oils have the whole goodness of hemp plants – including the terpenes and other cannabinoids that promote the entourage effect.

Why We Recommend It

CBDistillery’s CBD oil is a great option for CBD users who want help lowering stress levels or finding relief from anxiety disorders. The wide range of potencies means you can find the perfect CBD dose for you with ease, and the third-party lab results can give you a sense of confidence that you’re buying a high-quality product from CBDistillery.

Pros:

USA-grown hemp source

Great discounts and subscribe and save features

Multiple CBD options

Formulated by a licensed pharmacist

Cons:

Some reviews say the flavor options aren’t great

About the Company

A pharmacist founded Green Roads when she saw all the great research coming out about the many health benefits that CBD can offer. She made it her company’s mission to make high-quality CBD accessible to anyone who needs it. Green Roads’ products are made with US-grown hemp and natural ingredients. The company also ensures transparency by making lab results for its CBD products available on the website.

Product Features

Green Roads has oils that are great for dealing with anxiety disorders. The products come in a variety of strengths, from 10 mg per serving to 50 mg per serving. Flavored or unscented oils are available, and you can get larger 1500 mg bottles or even tiny daily dose packets for convenience. You’re even able to pick between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil as you shop on the website. A 300 mg bottle of this best CBD oil for anxiety option will cost you $44.99.

Why We Recommend It

Green Roads CBD is a great option for CBD users who want a high-quality product made from USA-grown hemp to help relieve the symptoms of stress or anxiety disorders. You can trust this product because it’s medically reviewed and formulated by a pharmacist. It has a wide range of CBD dosage options that makes it easy to get the perfect dose that’s right for you. You’ll also enjoy discounts on Green Roads’ products when you subscribe and save. Veterans, first responders, and teachers will benefit from generous discounts, as well.

Pros:

Best flavors

Natural ingredients and flavoring

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Third-party tested

Cons:

Limited potency options

You have to spend over $99 to qualify for free shipping

About the Company

This company was founded in California by an experienced team with more than 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry. The goal of Secret Nature is to make high-quality oil widely available for everyone who needs help with common issues that CBD can help with, including anxiety disorders. Their CBD oil for anxiety relief is made using full-spectrum CBD that’s sourced from US farms that use organic and non-GMO practices.

Product Features

The organic CBD that Secret Nature offers uses a full-spectrum CBD, so you get all the added entourage effects that come with the terpenes and cannabinoids of the hemp plant. The company sources its hemp from organic farms in Oregon and it tests each batch of oil through a third-party lab to ensure quality and potency. This CBD product also has added ingredients like Shilajit and Black Seed oil that act as boosters for all the cannabinoids in the oil, effectively increasing the anxiety relief that you can experience. A 1500 mg bottle of this oil rings up at $89.

Why We Recommend It

Secret Nature CBD oil is a great option for those who want CBD products that aren’t flavored with chemicals and added ingredients. This oil uses only organic and natural ingredients to give you the very best CBD experience. The full-spectrum oil will benefit anyone looking for the most benefits from the entourage effect. Secret Nature also offers a subscribe and save 15% option that can help you save some money in the long run.

Pros:

Free shipping on orders over $15

Vegan ingredients

Organic, non-GMO, and US-grown hemp

Full-spectrum CBD

Cons:

No flavor options

About the Company

Wisconsin Hemp Scientific started Batch CBD back in 2018. Since then, the company has established a solid reputation as one of the most reputable and competitively priced CBD brands on the market. Batch CBD honors veterans with generous discounts and the company makes transparency a priority by making their third-party lab results available for anyone to take a look at on the website.

Product Features

The CBD oil you’ll get from Batch CBD is made using non-GMO, organic, and USA-grown hemp mixed with organic carrier oils to improve bioavailability: MCT coconut oil and hemp seed oil. The oil comes in several potencies for ease of dosing, with any order over $15 qualifying you for free shipping. The full-spectrum CBD used in Batch CBD’s products makes it so you get great added benefits from the entourage effect that will boost your anxiety relief.

Why We Recommend It

Batch CBD offers a great oil at an affordable price. The hemp used to produce their CBD products is sourced from organic and non-GMO farms in the US, which gives you the peace of mind that your CBD oils are free from pesticides and chemicals. It’s also full-spectrum CBD for added benefits for anyone looking for the ultimate anxiety relief, and the company has gotten strong reviews online for its CBD and customer service.

Pros:

Most variety

US-grown, organic, non-GMO hemp source

Gluten-free, kosher, and natural ingredients

Cons:

No money-back guarantee

About the Company

Extract Labs CBD is a veteran-founded brand that is proud to provide some of the best CBD oils to those seeking relief from pain, anxiety, PTSD, or just the stress and strain of everyday life. They offer third-party testing results in the spirit of transparency, and they source their CBD from organic US-grown hemp that’s farmed using the best modern farming techniques.

Product Features

The CBD offered by Extract Labs is all made with high-quality organic hemp oil that’s derived from US-grown organic hemp. The most outstanding thing about this brand is that they offer oil in almost any variety you could think of – full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD isolate. They also have a ton of flavor and potency options for you to choose from so you can tailor your oil to your specific anxiety-relief needs. You can purchase a bottle of this oil starting at $60.

Why We Recommend It

Extract Labs has a deep collection of CBD products to choose from, and some of their best CBD oil for anxiety products are made with a full-spectrum CBD that’s rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. But they also offer broad-spectrum and isolate oils for anyone concerned about THC in their oil.

Pros:

Highly reputable brand

Added flavonoids

Organic, gluten-free, and natural ingredients

Cons:

It can be hard to get in touch with customer service

About the Company

Charlotte’s Web was founded by the Stanley Brothers in 2011 to save the life of a child who suffered over 300 grand mal seizures every day. Since then, the company has grown into one of the most well-known and respected CBD companies on the market. This company sources its organic hemp from Colorado farms and provides access to third-party lab results on its website for full transparency.

Product Features

The favored CBD oil for anxiety offered by Charlotte’s Web is made with full-spectrum CBD that comes from organic, USA-grown hemp that’s free from heavy metals, chemical fertilizers, and pesticides. You can get several different potencies depending on your goals, and the added terpenes and flavonoids help promote the entourage effect for even more anxiety relief. You can buy a bottle of this oil starting at $23.99.

Why We Recommend It

There are few CBD brands with a better reputation than Charlotte’s Web, and their full-spectrum CBD oil contains terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial cannabinoids that work together to provide the entourage effect for ultimate anxiety relief. At just over $23 for a bottle, this product is also a less expensive option for anyone curious about CBD oil who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money upfront.

8. Raw Botanics – Additional Beneficial Cannabinoids

Pros:

Added cannabinoids

Vegan and natural ingredients

Third-party tested

CO2 extraction methods

Cons:

Considered expensive to some reviewers

About the Company

Raw Botanics’ oils are made by a company that’s highly committed to transparency and quality. They source their CBD from organic hemp grown in Kentucky and incorporate only vegan and natural ingredients in their products. The company offers their third-party lab results to be viewed on their website for transparency, and they use CO2 extraction methods to avoid the risk of harmful solvents in their products.

Product Features

The Relax broad-spectrum CBD oil from Raw Botanics is one of the best CBD oils for stress relief. The exclusive formula blends CBD with other cannabinoids (including CBC), terpenes and select natural adaptogens such as Ashwagandha for maximum relaxation and anxiety relief. You can also choose their Rest formula made with the cannabinoid cannabinol (CBN) – which has known sleep-promoting benefits that can help you fall asleep anxiety-free.

Why We Recommend It

Raw Botanics Relax CBD oil is a broad-spectrum CBD product that has 0% THC. With their proprietary blend that include adaptogens, Raw Botanics has amped up CBD’s power to relieve stress and anxiety symptoms and made it one of the top CBD products for those seeking relief from even serious anxiety disorders. It’s third-party tested for CBD potency and purity so you can be confident in its quality.

How Did We Decide Which Brands to Include On Our List?

We understand how difficult it can be to find CBD oils that will effectively help with anxiety. Some CBD products have been found to contain unnecessary ingredients that don’t help with anxiety and can even be harmful, while some oils are very effective for those who live with anxiety disorders.

To help CBD users find CBD products that will be most effective for their needs, we judged several CBD oils based on the following criteria:

Potency and purity levels. CBD can vary in potency and purity depending on how it’s sourced and what part of the plant is used to make CBD oil. We looked at third-party lab results to verify how pure and high-quality each product is. Real customer reviews. CBD products that did not include reviews on their CBD products were eliminated from our list. Products with many positive reviews and results shared by customers had a better chance of being effective for anxiety. Product features. CBD oil products that contain beneficial ingredients like added cannabinoids, detoxifying agents, and terpenes have been found to be more effective for anxiety. For that reason, these products scored higher. Brand reputation and accessibility. Products from CBD oil brands with strong reputations and easily accessible websites were deemed more trustworthy and more likely to deliver on their promises when it comes to their CBD products.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Anxiety

Deciding which CBD oil to buy for anxiety can be pretty difficult when you’re not sure what to look for. That’s why we put this guide together in the first place. But whether you’re looking at any of these products on this list, or other products on the internet, there are a few key things that you should consider when you’re shopping for CBD for anxiety.

First, you should look at the potency of the product. If you have never used CBD for anxiety or other reasons, you most likely don’t need oil with super high potency. You should look for an oil with a low potency to start and slowly work your way up to a higher dose if and when you feel the need to.

On the other hand, if you’re an experienced CBD user, be sure to get the potency you know you need so that you don’t waste money on a product that isn’t strong enough for your anxiety-relieving needs.

Second, consider the ingredients of the product. Does it have added calming ingredients and beneficial cannabinoids? Do you want a specific anxiety relief ingredient? Similarly, keep an eye out for junk ingredients that take away from the product. If you find an oil that’s full of artificial ingredients and additives, give it a pass and stick to high-quality CBD products like the ones we’ve mentioned on this list.

Next, think about the kind of CBD extract you’re looking for, and make sure you grab an oil that’s made with the type you want. CBD comes in three forms: CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum. Each type has its benefits and uses for anxiety relief, and which one you want will come down to personal preference.

Finally, check out the price for the product. Quality CBD won’t be dirt cheap, but you shouldn’t have to pay an arm and a leg for it either. Make sure the CBD oil you buy is marked at a competitive price like all the products on this list are.

How Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

CBD can help reduce anxiety symptoms in a few different ways.

CBD can enhance GABA, a neurotransmitter that can produce a natural calming effect on your mind and body. CBD also interacts with serotonin receptors in the brain to help promote a balanced mood and ease anxiety symptoms – this is why CBD can help with OCD symptoms, too.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in your body in a similar way that other cannabinoids like THC do. By interacting with these receptors, CBD can work for anxiety relief by reducing your body’s ability to produce too much adrenaline.

CBD also helps balance out your dopamine levels to promote happiness and reduce stress. CBD may also help improve the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to your brain, which can ease some of the anxiety symptoms that the stress hormone cortisol causes.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

CBD can be taken in a variety of forms, including CBD oil tinctures with oil droppers. CBD tinctures are the most popular form today thanks to its high bioavailability, which means CBD can reach your body’s endocannabinoid system quickly and effectively.

For the best results, take your CBD oil sublingually – which means under the tongue or against your gums. CBD can also be ingested; however, it may take a little bit longer for its effects to kick in when you ingest CBD. CBD oil can also be applied topically to your skin if you experience tension in your muscles from your anxiety or stress.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Take?

It depends on your height and weight, and the severity of your anxiety symptoms. If you’re new to taking CBD, it’s recommended you start small for best results. CBD’s effects can vary from one person to another, so it’s best to start with a smaller dosage and work your way up when you find the right dose for you.

It also depends on what CBD product you’re taking. CBD oils typically come with a dropper that helps you control how much CBD is in your dose. Higher potency CBD products contain more CBD per milliliter, so you should take less of them than you would if you were taking a low-potency oil.

For best results, start by dosing 5 mg CBD and wait to see if you experience benefits. Note that it can take a couple of weeks before you start getting the full benefit from CBD, so you should move your dose up slowly each week by 5 mg until you feel like you’re getting the appropriate amount of anxiety relief.

How Long Will it Take for CBD to Relieve My Anxiety Symptoms?

This depends on the form and dose of CBD you’re taking, but generally it takes around 15 minutes to half an hour for CBD to take effect.

If you take your CBD under the tongue, you will start feeling the benefits faster than if you ingest your CBD. This is because when you ingest CBD (in food or in capsules), it has to travel through your entire digestive system before it hits your bloodstream where it can start to take effect. On the other hand, when you take CBD sublingually, it reaches your bloodstream at a much faster rate.

Note that sometimes, immediate anxiety relief isn’t felt, and it can take up to two weeks of regular use for you to start feeling relief for your anxiety. This is because CBD builds up in your body over time. The more you let CBD build up, the more benefit you will feel over time.

So, if you don’t feel better right after you take CBD for anxiety, don’t give up right away. It’s recommended that you supplement it daily for at least two weeks to see if you start feeling the positive effects.

Is CBD Legal?

CBD is legal in all 50 states thanks to the federally passed Farm Bill of 2018. As long as the CBD product is derived from the hemp plant and has less than .3% THC, you can buy CBD in every state.

Keep in mind that some states regulate CBD with tighter restrictions than other states, so you may need a prescription to get CBD. To be safe, check your state’s laws and talk to your healthcare provider to see if you’ll need a prescription to get the best CBD oil for anxiety.

CBD Side Effects

CBD comes with a ton of benefits, one of them being the fact that it’s a natural supplement that doesn’t cause harsh side effects. Most people who take CBD for anxiety don’t experience side effects at all, but some mild side effects may be experienced, including dry mouth and eyes, light-headedness, and drowsiness.

While CBD is safe to use, keep in mind that CBD may have interactions with some medications, especially those used for depression. CBD works by altering the way certain neurotransmitters work in your brain, so if you’re taking any SSRIs or SNRIs for anxiety, CBD may change how these work on some people.

FAQ

Are there other health benefits of CBD?

CBD has many health benefits other than relieving anxiety. CBD can help relieve arthritis, chronic pain, and help regulate blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

CBD also can reduce seizures in people with epilepsy by reducing inflammation in the brain caused by the disease. CBD may also help treat schizophrenia and other mental disorders by helping people regulate their dopamine levels. CBD has also been shown to help combat cancer and cancer symptoms, too, and CBD oil is great for reducing the side effects of chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.

Is CBD safe for kids?

CBD is not considered toxic to children in any way, but it’s always best to ask your child’s doctor before giving CBD to your kids.

CBD may cause side effects in children like low blood pressure, light-headedness, and drowsiness, but CBD is still safe for kids even in high doses because CBD has no known interactions with other medicines.

Where does CBD come from?

CBD is a chemical compound found in various parts of the cannabis plant (both hemp and marijuana), including the stem and leaves. CBD sold online is made from hemp cannabis plant crops, but CBD can also be extracted from marijuana cannabis plants, although CBD products made using marijuana plant extracts have much more THC than products made from hemp and are not legal to sell in all US states.

Can CBD make me feel high?

CBD does not cause a high because CBD does not act on endocannabinoid receptors the same way as THC, which is psychoactive. CBD works through other pathways in your brain and body to promote calming effects without making you feel the mental effects that you would expect to feel from THC.

What kinds of CBD oils are there?

There are three different kinds of CBD oil: CBD isolate, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD. CBD isolate is pure CBD only, which has been isolated from other cannabis compounds and will not cause a high or show up on drug tests because it has no THC, no terpenes, and no other cannabinoids. This type of CBD won’t produce the entourage effect, so it will have fewer benefits when it comes to easing symptoms of anxiety. However, CBD isolate is still a potent tool against anxiety, and it might be the best choice for anyone concerned about THC or anyone who wants a very high dose of CBD without getting a ton of other cannabinoids at the same time.

Broad-spectrum CBD includes CBD as well as all other cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, THCV, CBDV, and CBC. The only cannabinoid missing from this type of oil is THC. For this reason, you will get some entourage effect benefits from the other cannabinoids while still not having any exposure to THC.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all the components of the hemp cannabis plant that broad-spectrum CBD does, including trace amounts of THC. Note that just because this type of oil has THC, it won’t get you high because the levels of THC are still very low at 0.3% or less, which is the legal requirement. This type of CBD will promote the best entourage effect and is typically the recommended form of CBD oil for anyone experiencing anxiety or stress due to the added benefits of the cannabinoids and terpenes.

Can CBD show up on a drug test?

It’s unlikely for CBD to show up on a drug test because CBD isn’t what drug screening tests look for. These tests are only looking for THC. However, some CBD products do contain small amounts of THC, so CBD may show up on a drug test if you ingest too much.

To be completely safe, don’t take full-spectrum CBD if you’re concerned about having a drug test come back positive.

Does CBD oil expire?

Just like any food product or consumable, CBD oil does expire, but it lasts longer than many people might think. CBD oil has a shelf life of two to three years depending on the quality of extraction and storage. CBD oils degrade over time and begin to lose potency, so a CBD oil that is a year past the printed date might not have as much CBD in it as it once did.

To ensure you’re only consuming the best quality CBD oil with the potency you expect, make sure to only buy CBD when you know you will consume it within the next six months.

Is it safe to take CBD with other medications?

CBD is safe for most people to take, but if you’re taking any other medications or supplements, it’s best to check with your doctor before adding CBD to your routine. And, CBD can interact with some medications like blood pressure medications.

How long do the effects of CBD last?

CBD’s effects typically last between two and five hours, depending on the CBD oil you’re taking, and the method that you took it. While ingested CBD takes longer to have an effect than sublingually absorbed CBD oil, it also lasts longer. This is because it takes your body up to 8 hours to fully absorb CBD that travels through your digestive system.

When is the best time to take CBD for anxiety?

It’s recommended that you take CBD for anxiety when you feel particularly stressed or anxious. CBD acts much faster than medications prescribed for anxiety, so your CBD should start to take effect in around 15 minutes to half an hour.

If you know you have a stressful event coming up like a presentation or an important work meeting, take your CBD a half-hour beforehand so you can walk into it with the beneficial effects of CBD in full swing. It will help take the edge off the anxiety you would typically feel in this scenario.

CBD is also great to take before bed if you have trouble falling asleep so to a restless mind. CBD has calming effects that can help you relax your mind and drift off to sleep worry-free.

Why should I consider CBD oil over other anxiety products?

The number one reason anyone might want to try CBD over other anxiety relief products is the fact that it’s not addictive and does not create long-term dependency. Some traditional products like prescription antidepressants can have harmful side effects and can cause withdrawal symptoms when you stop taking them, but CBD has none of these effects.

The CBD oils on this list are free of addictive substances, are natural, and are not made with harsh chemicals. CBD has been recommended by medical professionals for anxiety and it’s considered safe to use without any danger of overdose. CBD is considered a safe substance with zero toxicity, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a natural solution to anxiety relief.

Is it bad to take CBD every day?

CBD is not addictive and does not cause withdrawal symptoms. CBD can be taken daily without any risk of dependency or addiction. Even better, when you take CBD daily, it builds up in your body and can actually make your daily dose of CBD more effective over time.

Conclusion

CBD oil is growing in popularity as more and more people discover all the health benefits CBD has to offer. CBD is a great alternative for anxiety and can be used for people who aren’t interested in taking antidepressants to relieve anxiety.

CBD oil has no psychoactive effects, so you won’t feel any of the mind-altering effects that you would feel with an antidepressant. CBD also has no harsh side effects, so there’s no risk of accidentally taking too much CBD and having an unpleasant experience.

We know finding the best CBD oil for anxiety can be a drag, so we hope this CBD buyer’s guide has helped you make the right choice for your CBD oil needs. We think CBD oil is a great option to consider for people who are looking for anxiety relief without having to take prescription antidepressants, and we recommend any of the oils on this list as a starting point for you.

This article has been supplied by Green Living, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.