Having a dog in your life is one of the greatest blessings you may get to experience. They offer the truest unconditional love and only see you as a source of good, even on those days when you feel like you’d rather hide from the world. They greet you enthusiastically every time you come home, they snuggle against you when you’re feeling blue, and they offer their unique personalities completely, without restraint. They make you laugh; they make you cry, and everything in between. When they’re sick or when they start showing signs of aging, it can feel like your heart is being pulled out from your throat. It’s the price for loving, they say. But even though the aging process is inevitable and accidents happen, there are steps you can take to improve your dog’s health, support him when he needs pain relief, and help him relax when he is feeling anxious.

CBD oil took the world by storm, and just as there have been plenty of people helped by this wellness supplement, those benefits can extend to your pet as well. Even though you can administer CBD oil or other topicals depending on your pet’s needs, the most fun way to deliver CBD oil is to give them CBD-infused treats in their favorite peanut butter, chicken or beef flavors! We bet you can’t even say the word without your dog turning his head and wagging his tail. With these CBD dog treats, not only does your favorite furry friend get a tasty reward for being the beautiful creature he is, but you also get to deliver a dose of CBD that helps with a variety of issues. Whether you want to help improve your pup’s mobility or help him feel more at ease during winter storms, the best CBD dog treats we highlight in this article will help you achieve the results you want. Plus, we offer answers to some of your most frequently asked questions to keep you in the know.

Top 10 Dog CBD Treats

How Did We Choose the Top 10 Brands?

We created a list of criteria to assist us with locating the best CBD products for pets because we can’t trust all of the brands that sell them. The factors listed below also helped us stay focused and accountable so that we could give you an unbiased and honest assessment of each of these goods.

Any company that develops CBD products for pets should place the utmost importance on using high-quality ingredients . Natural nutrients, organic compounds, and supporting extracts that enhance your pet’s general health are what we look for.

. Natural nutrients, organic compounds, and supporting extracts that enhance your pet’s general health are what we look for. We look for CBD dog treats that employ authentic meat ingredients to generate distinctive flavor profiles and offer pup-approved flavors . Furthermore, we discovered a variety of recipes that appeal to all dogs, including the pickiest of the bunch!

. Furthermore, we discovered a variety of recipes that appeal to all dogs, including the pickiest of the bunch! Customer reviews help us understand how pet parents feel after making a purchase and after working with customer service teams. We identified brands that are well-liked by their target audience.

Because your dog entrusts you with his life, we take special effort to emphasize only the most reliable CBD treats with exceptional recipes. In the end, the decision to buy is yours and yours alone—our role is to assist you by providing the knowledge you need to provide the best care for your pet.

Reviews & Analyses of the 10 Best CBD Dog Treats

Pros:

60-day guarantee

Cruelty-free

USA made

Verified potency

Solvent-free

Cons:

Limited flavor variety

Product Highlights

CBDfx creates items that your pet will like and that are made with natural, unprocessed components. They’ve invented CBD dog treats to provide wellness advantages to your dog in a delightful package, no matter his size. There are two different CBD treat bags (each containing 450 milligrams) to pick from:

CBD Dog Treats for Stress & Anxiety

When your pet is anxious, these best CBD dog treats provide the peace and relaxation he requires. They’re made with broad-spectrum CBD that’s been expertly combined with botanical extracts, mood-boosting chemicals, and a hint of natural sweet potato flavor that your pet is sure to appreciate.

CBD Dog Treats for Joint & Mobility

These yummy, healthy, and relaxing CBD pet treats are designed to provide relief for your pup by lowering inflammation and promoting improved movement. Each dog treat is jam-packed with components that promote joint health, such as broad-spectrum CBD, antioxidants, vitamins, and sweet potato flavor your pup will look forward to.

Why We Included CBDfx In This List

We chose CBDfx dog treats as the number one contender on this list because they’re intentional with their formulas. Each bag of CBD treats contains 30 snacks that are soy-free, human-grade, and vegan too. Your dog will adore the crunchy treat, and he won’t even realize he’s getting all of the formula’s tremendous advantages. These formulas help out stressed pups and those dealing with joint and mobility problems. As for pet parents, enjoy savings up to 25% any time you visit the CBDfx website. Just look for the available discount codes and use them during checkout!

Learn more at CBDfx.com



Pros:

25% off your first order

Free shipping

Lab-tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Wellness formula only available as a crunchy dog treat

Product Highlights

HolistaPet combines crunchy snacks with soft chews to provide your pet with options; some pups love a good crunch while older pups may prefer the softer texture of chewy CBD dog treats. The three treat formulas available include:

Wellness: Heart and Immune Care (crunchy treats only)

These CBD dog treats have been designed to help your dog’s heart and immune system. They are made with all-natural ingredients and include a delicious blueberry and sweet potato flavor, as well as hemp seed powder and full-spectrum CBD oil. This blend is good for your pet’s overall health and well-being, and it’s especially good for pets with skin problems, constant itching, weakened immune systems, or digestive issues.

Mobility: Joint and Mobility Care (crunchy and soft chews)

This recipe is made with all-natural ingredients and has a delightful pumpkin spice and cinnamon flavor for a crunchy treat that’s easy to eat. Turmeric root and Boswellia are also included in this recipe to help strengthen joints and minimize swelling and inflammation-related discomfort.

Calming: Stress and Anxiety Relief (crunchy and soft chews)

Hemp seed powder, chamomile, and L-theanine, as well as 300 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, are included in these crispy calming CBD treats, which have a green apple and peanut butter flavor. These are designed to relieve stress and anxiety, making them ideal for tense events! Because anxiety can cause stomach trouble, these sweets are ideal for calming tense stomachs while you’re away from home, when you’re on the way to the vet, or when there are loud (and scary) celebrations in your neighborhood.

Why We Included HolistaPet in This List

HolistaPet offers a variety of natural CBD treats for dogs made with pure Colorado hemp and that are infused with CBD and superfoods for added health benefits. They landed in the runner-up position because they offer a variety of flavors, including the perennial dog favorite – peanut butter, and are available in both crispy and chewy varieties. If you subscribe for regular deliveries, you can enjoy 25% off and they’re available in different concentrations up to 600 milligrams of CBD.

Learn more at HolistaPet.com



Pros:

Suitable for all dog sizes

10% off your first order

Veterinarian formulated

Water-soluble broad-spectrum CBD

Cons:

Expedited and rush shipping unavailable

Product Highlights

For the production of their CBD treats, Petly CBD follows a strict procedure – you can trust that they know what they’re doing from farming to production. They operate with the understanding that wellness begins from the inside. That’s why they’ve formulated nutritious treats alongside a dog food topper that pairs well with your pup’s regular meals:

Pet Hemp CBD Dog Treats

Petly CBD has natural beef-flavored CBD dog treats. The soft chews are perfect for dogs of all sizes and include broad-spectrum hemp CBD. They are free of THC, grains, and corn. There are a total of 25 chews in each bag.

CBD Food Topper

This meal topper is a fun and convenient method for your dog to get his CBD dosage in. It tastes like bacon and comes in a tub with 30 scoops, each with 20 milligrams of CBD. This food topper is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and eggs, making it a well-rounded and healthy complement to his daily diet.

Why We Included Petly CBD in This List

Petly CBD considers all four-legged friends to be family members. Their mission is to help your pets enjoy the happiest and healthiest lives possible. A veterinarian methodically develops their soft chew CBD dog treats to ensure that every component is of the highest quality and free of preservatives and pesticides. These scrumptious CBD dog treats not only give a variety of health benefits for your dog, but they also satisfy his appetite for mouth-watering pleasures!

Learn more at PetlyCBD.com



4. Anxious Pet – Soothing

Pros:

Free shipping

Formulated by vets

Subscribe and save 15%

60-day guarantee

Cons:

Shellfish allergen warning

Product Highlights

Because of his dog, Boulder, the founder of Anxious Pet created dog treats and other CBD products for pets. Boulder’s calm and collected demeanor was tinged with anxiousness on occasion, which was eventually alleviated with the usage of CBD. Anxious Pet aspires to help other animals in the same manner Boulder has been helped! There are two types of CBD dog treats to choose from:

Relax & Roll Soft Chews

These CBD treats have a non-allergenic peanut butter flavor that will provide relief to your pet rapidly. If your dog exhibits signs of anxiety, such as excessive grooming or zoomies that won’t stop, these soft chews can assist in providing calm moments for your dog. Each yummy peanut butter chew contains 15 milligrams of CBD, which promotes a calm, relaxed state while lowering stress levels.

Hip & Hop Soft Chews

These CBD-infused soft chews are meant to improve joint and hip health so your fluffy buddy can enjoy their regular daily walks by your side. Whether your dog is enjoying his younger years, or he’s shifted into his older years, he can benefit from these peanut butter flavored treats, which contain joint-nourishing components including glucosamine and chondroitin, as well as CBD to lubricate and nourish his joints and keep him comfortable and thriving.

Why We Included Anxious Pet in This List

The Anxious Pet intentionally collaborated with veterinarians around the country to develop CBD formulas that optimally mix hemp, antioxidants, and fatty acids for your favorite pup. When you order online, you get free shipping on all of your purchases, no matter how small! That’s a great perk that made us want to highlight this brand on our list. Plus, if you’re not happy with your purchase, you have 60 days to return it for a full refund. This is the type of integrity we value.

Learn more at AnxiousPet.com



Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Fast-acting formulas

Vegan friendly

Free shipping

Cons:

CBD oil-infused treats contain 0.03% of THC (nearly untraceable, but pet parents should know)

Product Highlights

Penelope’s Bloom features a treat collection of three different mixes, each of which has been particularly created to treat a different set of diseases. They each contain 300 milligrams of CBD, allowing you to choose how many treats you want to give your dog every day. Choose your favorite blend from the three options available:

Anxiety and Stress Dog CBD Treats

Full-spectrum CBD, chamomile powder, and ginger root extract are all included in the stress and anxiety treats, making them ideal for anxiety relief. L-theanine is also present in the treats, which aids in the stimulation of brain waves that promote relaxation. Whether your dog becomes agitated during loud events or suffers from daily anxiety whenever you walk out the door, these treats will make him feel much better.

Joint Pain and Mobility CBD Treats for Dogs

These CBD treats are ideal for your dog if he suffers from joint stiffness or arthritic symptoms. To increase joint strength, relieve pain and inflammation, and even help with preventive care, the joint pain and mobility treat contains full-spectrum CBD, turmeric, and Boswellia. Your dog can indulge in his favorite activities like jumping on the bed when you’re not around and chasing his favorite toys when you throw them into the yard.

Heart and Immunity CBD Treats for Dogs

Full-spectrum CBD is used in the heart and immunity snacks, as well as potent amino acids and antioxidants including omega-3, l-carnitine, and green tea extract. With this combination of ingredients proven effective, you can offer your pet a health boost every day, leading to a calmer state of being and general wellness.

Why We Included Penelope’s Bloom in This List

Each unique treat recipe contains full-spectrum CBD oil and is thoroughly tested by a third-party lab to ensure its safety, potency, and effectiveness. These treats can be given to your dog on a daily basis to provide holistic assistance that promotes wellness, relaxation, and relief from stiff and painful joints. The flavors are loved by dogs, and you have a selection to choose from to decide on the best formula for your pup’s unique needs.

Learn more at PenelopesBloom.com



Pros:

25% off your first order

Soft CBD oil-infused treats

Natural farming practices

Subscribe and save

Cons:

You must spend at least $75 to qualify for free shipping

Product Highlights

CBDistillery offers CBD pet products made from non-GMO industrial hemp grown in environmentally friendly ways. CBD dog treats are available to bring relief and comfort to your best friend. There are two types to choose from:

Zesty Paws CBD Mobility Bites Soft Chews

These delectable soft chews were designed with your dog’s athletic build in mind. These treats, which contain broad-spectrum CBD and other high-quality ingredients to promote hip, joint, and muscle function, have a roast beef flavor that your pup will salivate over. Feed fast or you’ll have a mess on your floor!

Zesty Paws CBD Cognition Bites Soft Chews

These CBD dog treats, which are flavored with roast beef, were created with cognitive help in mind. Because they contain broad-spectrum CBD and other high-quality components, these chews assist your dog’s brain function and provide a soothing benefit.

Why We Included CBDistillery in This List

We like this brand because they allow you to subscribe and save 20% on their CBD dog treats. You can assist your dog with mobility and joint assistance, or you can select treats that promote cognitive function and help your dog relax. Plus, customers have nothing but good things to say about the way their pups chew these treats up with ease, without knowing they’re actually packed with medicinal benefits!

Learn more at CBDistillery.com



Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

Chicken flavor

USA grown hemp

Subscribe and save

Cons:

You must spend at least $74 to be eligible for free shipping

Product Highlights

Charlotte’s Web makes three different kinds of soft, chewy CBD snacks for dogs: one for soothing effects, one for hip and joint health, and one for senior dogs.

Calming Chews

These calming chews are made with a botanical blend of CBD, valerian root, passionflower extract, and chamomile to help your favorite bud relax.

Hip and Joint Chews

These chews include naturally occurring CBD, which aids in the maintenance of healthy joints and connective tissue in your dog. This way, you can enjoy long walks and games of fetch with your buddy.

Chews for Senior Dogs

These treats were designed with one goal in mind: to help your pet’s brain function by providing natural support for brain health, cognitive function, and other difficulties. Your dog will require cognitive help as he grows older in order to remain alert and attentive.

Why We Included Charlotte’s Web in This List

The CBD hemp extract products from Charlotte’s Web were made with your dog’s best interests in mind. With the tasty dog treats created by this famous CBD oil brand, you can assist your dog with enjoying a peaceful, comfortable mood. Additional mixes are available to help your dog’s hips and joints stay in good shape, as well as to promote his skin’s health.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com



8. Extract Labs – Flavorful

Pros:

10 milligrams of CBD per treat

Sign up for 15% off

Certified vegan

Gluten-free

Cons:

Limited product variety

Product Highlights

Extract Labs’ Fetch CBD dog treats are made with natural ingredients and have an appealing flavor that your dog will like. Each bag includes 300 mg of CBD and is appropriate for dogs of all sizes. These delights are both vegan and cruelty-free, as well as gluten-free. Extract Labs backs all of its goods with a batch tracking system that provides transparency by allowing you to read the certificate of analysis for the products you purchase.

Each treat is made with organic ingredients including molasses, oat bran, and coconut oil, as well as high-quality CBD. They’re ideal for dogs that suffer from anxiety or hyperactivity, as well as those that just enjoy a good, sloppy crunch!

Why We Included Extract Labs in This List

CBD treats for dogs infused with 300 mg of full-spectrum CBD have been developed by Extract Labs. Each bag contains 30 treats, with 10 milligrams of CBD in each treat. These were made with high standards and nutritious ingredients. You may use these tasty CBD treats for dogs to train your bestie to perform tricks, in addition to offering wellness advantages – they’re sneaky!

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com



Pros:

USA made

Full-spectrum hemp

Made with real chicken

Five-pound bag

Cons:

International shipping unavailable

Product Highlights

CBD American Shaman sells “Doggy Nugs”, a CBD dog treat with a sweet name that you can use with your pups. These CBD treats include 5 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp extract per serving and are designed for “pawsitive” pets. They’re prepared with genuine chicken, so they’ll be a treat your dog will like, and they’ll help your dog’s mood and mobility. These dry dog food nuggets are loved by even the pickiest canines.

Why We Included CBD American Shaman in This List

We added these doggy nugs to our list because they’re made with top-grade hemp plants grown on agriculturally responsible farms in the US and are certified by the US Hemp Authority. CBD American Shaman has a mission to provide both humans and pets with the highest quality CBD oil and other CBD products on the market. Additionally, they focus on charity and partner with veterans, artists, and others to help infuse their communities with innovative products.

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com



Pros:

Steak bites, chicken meatballs, and more

Subscribe and save

Third-party lab tested

Made with real beef and chicken

Cons:

Some flavors sell out due to popularity

Product Highlights

Just CBD supplies dog treats in a variety of flavors that are sure to make your pup slobber over. They come in a variety of flavors, including steak bits, liver meatballs, bacon and cheese strips, and chicken meatballs. It’s almost too much. You’ll either get a crunchy treat or a soft, chewy delight, depending on the flavor you decide on. They’re crafted with 100% real beef and chicken, as well as pharmaceutical-grade CBD, to give your dog the best possible treat. Your favorite four-legged companion will have no idea that you’re giving him a wellness supplement, and he’ll be wagging his tail enthusiastically, happy for his tasty treats!

Why We Included Just CBD in This List

These CBD dog treats provide your best friend with the flavor he craves while also providing the quality he deserves. Treats are a great alternative to CBD oil – you won’t have to deal with measuring oil with a dropper, and you won’t have to go behind your pup’s back to sneak in a dose. Your favorite bud will be enthusiastically seeking his next treat without you having to coax him or be sneaky.

Learn more at JustCBD.com



Benefits of CBD for Dogs

CBD for dogs has several different benefits, ranging from the reduction of pain and anxiety to boosting overall mood and health. Below we share some of the most common reasons dog owners turn to CBD for their dogs.

Improved Mobility and Less Pain

Dogs’ mobility deteriorates as they get older. They may not be as excited about their daily walks and may find it difficult to climb stairs at home or in the park. This is why so many dog owners are turning to CBD. CBD not only helps to maintain joint and mobility, but it also helps to ease occasional stiffness by promoting bone health.

Because dogs are infamous for hiding their suffering, by the time you discover it, their condition has already worsened. Of course, no pet parent wants to see their furry best companion in any kind of pain. CBD is a lifesaver that delivers pain relief through its anti-inflammatory characteristics, whether it’s a condition that requires treatment or discomfort after a recent surgery. CBD also helps to boost healthy cellular activity and promote muscle repair during the healing process.

Reduced Anxiety and Overall Wellness

Dogs, like humans, have hyperactive nervous systems, which can cause anxiety as a result of everyday pressures or events such as thunderstorms or fireworks. CBD, fortunately, is effective in reducing stress and anxiety in dogs. CBD has a relaxing effect and induces a relaxation response, making your dog feel at peace even during loud cracks of lightning or the deep rumbling sounds of thunder. Furthermore, if your dog is hyperactive on a daily basis, CBD can assist in keeping a calm demeanor.

CBD does not have to be used to alleviate a specific ailment; it can be used to augment an already healthy routine to keep your pet healthy throughout his or her life. CBD supports regular cardiovascular function and increases immune system response. Plus, CBD also enhances neurological function, allowing your dog to live a healthy lifestyle well into his older years. This helps secure your bond through the end.

How Many CBD Treats Should You Give Your Dog?

He’s such a good boy, we bet you’d love to give him the whole bag at once (especially when they’re that favorite flavor – peanut butter!). But don’t do that. Instead, follow the CBD dosage guidelines provided by the manufacturer. You’ll see that dosing depends on your pet’s size and the recommended dose is always the best starting point. When you initially start a CBD regimen with your dog, expect some trial and error, and keep a close eye on how he reacts after the first few CBD doses. You’ll be able to tell if you need to reduce or raise the dose based on his behavior.

The ideal number of treats for your dog depends on a variety of factors, including your pet’s weight and age. You won’t know what the ideal amount is until you start administering CBD to your pet and observe how he reacts. Once you have a good idea of how he responds to the CBD treats you’re providing, you can increase the number of treats you give or reduce the total to keep him in that happy, calm, relieved state that CBD brings about.

How Long Do CBD Dog Treats Take to Work?

You should expect your dog to feel the effects of a CBD dog treat in 30 minutes to an hour on average. The effects of CBD might be minimal or strong, depending on the dosage. Because there are fewer substances for their bodies to metabolize, CBD oil tends to act faster than soft chews or crunchy treats. Treats may take a little longer to take effect, but the relief they offer lasts for a longer period than if you were to administer CBD oil alone. How fast treats take effect also has to do with what’s already being processed in your puppy’s belly. If he just had a full dinner, for example, it may take longer than if you provide a treat mid-day, in between meals.

Possible Side Effects

The adverse effects of CBD for dogs are rare and if they do occur, you can anticipate them to be minor and disappear as soon as the CBD exits their system. The majority of negative effects are caused by overdosing, so keep track of how many treats you’re giving your dog and keep them safely locked away from his prying paws, especially if you have a cunning canine who gets into all the treat bags. Here are some of the side effects your pup may experience with CBD treats or other CBD oil products.

Because CBD is so soothing, it can produce low blood pressure and a slower heart rate. These aren’t significant changes, and to you it’ll just seem like he’s just had a massage with a gliding walk.

CBD can cause sleepiness in high dosages.

Dry mouth may also occur and your pet isn’t likely to notice so long as he has access to his water bowl throughout the day and night.

Diarrhea is typical when adding something new to your dog’s diet, so don’t be surprised if your dog experiences it. Usually it’s the carrier oil that causes this side effect but when you introduce CBD slowly, your dog is less likely to experience diarrhea. Offer CBD products during mealtime to lessen the risk of loose stools, and gradually increase the amounts to allow your dog’s body to acclimate to the new treats.

Some of these side effects may actually be welcome to your pup depending on the circumstances. For example, if your pet is recovering from a medical operation, he may appreciate drowsiness as it offers assistance with staying asleep and recovering. However, if you give CBD to your pet to help improve mobility and entice him to run around while playing, drowsiness may feel like a hindrance to his fun. If your dog is experiencing an unwanted side effect, simply reduce the total number of CBD treats you provide.

Conclusion

The CBD products we’ve chosen are suitable for dogs of various sizes, and with so many flavor options, you’ll be able to pick one that your dog enjoys. You’ll appreciate witnessing how happy your dog is when he hears the rustling of the package or when you approach the pantry where they’re kept!

The CBD treats described above are wonderful choices, each with their own specific twist, whether your dog is struggling with discomfort or you’re looking for a supplement to assist him in staying healthy, choosing a dependable product can be difficult, and we hope that we have helped you make a more informed decision.

–

This article has been supplied by First Star Marketing. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.