Bakersfield Man Says He Beat Co-Worker to Death Over Affair

Jose Gutierrez-Rosales says he murdered his colleague with an irrigation pipe for sleeping with his wife; she says they had already broken up

A Bakersfield man said he beat his co-worker to death because he believed that the man was having an affair with his wife, KGET reports.

Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49, allegedly attacked 56-year-old Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez with an irrigation pipe while the two were working together on April 18.

“We were there picking up the pipes,” Gutierrez-Rosales told authorities. “I ate about two tacos, and I felt my body like strange, and then all of a sudden, I grabbed the pipe, and I just started going at him,” he reportedly told authorities.

“This is for getting involved with my family,” Gutierrez-Rosales reportedly said as he beat Vasquez to death.

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. He suffered multiple facial fractures and had cuts to his face and the back of his head, according to the report. Several of his teeth had also been knocked out during the attack.

Gutierrez-Rosales claimed his co-workers repeatedly ridiculed him over his wife’s alleged relationship with Vasquez. He declared that “they provoked all of this,” KGET reports.

But it remains unclear if he was actually married, according to court documents. The station reported that an unidentified woman told authorities she and Gutierrez-Rosales were in a three-month relationship, but had separated several weeks before the killing. She claimed he had anger issues.

Authorities arrested Gutierrez-Rosales on April 28 after other co-workers identified him as the killer in the deadly attack. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. He’s due in court on Tuesday.

One witness told police he initially thought Gutierrez-Rosales was killing a snake on the day of the attack. From his angle, he couldn’t see the object that Gutierrez-Rosales hit four or five times with what appeared to be a long pole. Another co-worker yelled for him to “stop,” the witness said.

After Vasquez’s death, Gutierrez-Rosales fled in his car and drove to Taft, which is roughly 30 miles west-southwest of Bakersfield. He left the vehicle there, then started walking to Bakersfield, according to court documents.

He began asking God for forgiveness and began cutting himself with a knife similar to a box cutter, KGET reports. He claimed that his cellphone died, so he buried it near a grape vineyard near the highway.

He told authorities if he wanted to flee, he would have escaped to Mexico.

“I’m going to own up to it like a man,” he reportedly said.

