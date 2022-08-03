Back to School: LAUSD Drops Masking and Other COVID Restrictions

Los Angeles Unified School District announced it’s easing COVID rules to reflect that the worst of times are over and it’s enough already

Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that its Back to School COVID rules for the upcoming academic year have been updated to reflect that L.A. is no longer in the throes of a world-changing pandemic.

Some restrictions are being rolled back while others are eliminated, the nation’s second-largest school district said in a message to students and parents on its website. Among the top reversals enacted for the 2022-2023 school year, beginning August 15, is that students will decide for themselves wether or not to wear masks indoors—after a preponderance of adults across the county soundly rejected the prospect of bringing forced masking back over the last two weeks.

“Indoor masking is strongly recommended at all Los Angeles Unified schools and workplaces,” LAUSD stated, but it is no longer required. Should students want to mask-up, however, “All schools have surgical masks available for distribution upon request to any student or employee.”

The administrators have also decided to end weekly testing:

Testing will only be required for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive.

Symptomatic students and close contacts will be provided with an at-home rapid antigen test by their school.

Students who become symptomatic or ill while at school are required to wear a mask while being treated at the health office and waiting to be picked up by a parent/guardian. School administrators will provide a rapid antigen test kit for the symptomatic student to take home.

Daily passes for kids to attend classes are also finished. “The Daily Pass will continue to be used to upload COVID-19 rapid antigen test results and vaccination records, monitor positive cases and to notify close contacts of a person who has tested positive,” the district said.

However, “Students and employees do not need to generate a Daily Pass QR code to enter school campuses.”

LAUSD says the new protocols are in accordance with July 29, 2022 guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Parents who have questions about this year’s rules are encouraged to call their school site or the Family Help Desk at (213) 443-1300, the district said.

