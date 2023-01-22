Police sources claim driver of van used in getaway killed himself after being pulled over in traffic stop

Law enforcement may have narrowed in on the suspect who carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in LA County history. Swat teams and local police surrounded a white van believed to belong to the shooting suspect. The vehicle was apprehended in the parking lot of a Torrance mall after a brief chase. Swat vehicles now surround the vehicle, while drones and helicopters circle it overhead. A bomb unit is also on scene.

A lone gunman burst into a Lunar New Year party in a Monterey Park ballroom last night and opened fire, killing at least ten and sending another 10 to the hospital in critical condition in a horrific scene that has set off a citywide search for the shooter.

The 10:20 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Star Dance Studio took place in a neighborhood that is home to a sprawling Chinese-American community located several miles west of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. The gunman, described only as an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old, remained at large Sunday morning, though police said they have located a white van that may have been used by the suspect.

Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters that the victims included five women and five men. He said the motive is still unknown, but added that massacre of that size in a heavily-Asian nightclub could be charged as a hate crime.

“Everything is on the table. We don’t know if this a hate crime as defined by law, but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?” Luna said.

But Chester Chong, the chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles and a community leader in Monterey Park, believes the shooting at the Star Dance Studio stemmed from a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

“This hate is because of wife and husband,” Chong told ABC7 News, adding that the suspect may have been jealous because he was not invited to the celebration that his spouse attended. “I believe because of that there was killing of innocent people.”

Investigators are also probing whether another Lunar New Year incident at a ballroom celebration at the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra is related to the incident at Monterey Park.

The LASD told reporters a man entered the Alhambra dance hall with a weapon, which was wrestled away by someone inside the venue, about 20 minutes after the Monterey Park attack, though it remains to be seen if the two incidents are connected.

“We have investigators on scene trying to determine if there’s a connection between these two incidents.” said Captain Andrew Meyer.

[Update: Law enforcement has said the Monterey Park mass shooting is definitely linked to the attempted shooting in Alhambra, where the gun was wrestled away from the suspect. Sheriff Luna said that the photo of the suspect released by the sheriff’s department is from the near-shooting at the Alhambra location. “The picture or the image we’re showing is from the second location,” Luna said, “and we believe they are both connected.”]

The Mayor of Alhambra said she was devastated by the violence that marred the biggest holiday of the year, and applauded the citizens who wrestled the gun away. “San Gabriel Valley residents are deeply invested in keeping one another safe. It doesn’t shock me at all that our community would see a shooter approaching and intervene. I’m grateful to those who risked their lives in an attempt to apprehend the gunman and remove his gun,” she wrote in a Twitter statement.

Lunar New Year festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is one of the largest holiday events in the area, is a two-day celebration. Jan. 22 marked the start of the Year of the Rabbit. Celebrations slated for today were canceled in several communities, including Monterey Park.

In the aftermath of the shooting, President Biden and Vice President Harris have both sent condolences to the victims’ families while promising to send Federal support to assist local law enforcement in the search for the killer.

Governor Gavin Newsom also announced his support for the victims in a Tweet.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence,” he said.

In the wake of the tragedy, many celebrations of the Lunar New Year set for Sunday night have been canceled, while others with still take place, albeit with heightened security.

Canceled today are celebrations by the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival, the USC Pacific Asia Museum and the Citadel Outlets.

The Westminster’s annual Tet parade and the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, however, will still take place. A decision has yet to be announced regarding the popular Annual Golden Dragon Parade in LA’s Chinatown set for next weekend.

At 11:21 a.m., sheriff Luna released the first known images of the shooting suspect, in a special bulletin seeking help from the public in identifying him. The bulletin describes the suspect as a male Asian of dark complexion, and estimates he is 5 feet ten inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000.

More than 100,000 people were expected to turn out for the second day of the two-day celebration in Monterey Park.

Multiple Torrance police and SWAT vehicles have surrounded the vehicle in Torrance this morning and shots were fired, law enforcement sources told The L.A. Times. Who was in the vehicle or if any injuries have occurred is yet unknown.

At 12:14 p.m., law enforcement sources told CNN that that the driver of the van appears to have shot himself dead during an attempted traffic stop by Torrance police.

The location of the van is in front of Tokyo Central, a Japanese grocery store near the southwest corner of Hawthorne and Sepulveda boulevards, in Torrance. Local media reports that the body of the suspect has been found in the van with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At an early afternoon press conference in Monterey Park Luna appeared before a host of government officials including Supervisor Hilda Solis, D.A. George Gascón, and City of Monterey chief of police Scott Wiese Sheriff.

Luna has acknowledged a “tactical incident” in Torrance but declined to confirm that the white van involved in a barricade situation in Torrance is the suspect. “Could it be our suspect? Possibly,” the sheriff told reporters.

The sheriff added the weapon used in the massacre of people at the dance hall is “not a high-powered assault rifle,” Luna said, but declined to be more specific.

Law enforcement sources have told LAMag that the body of the driver shot and killed himself, after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

In response to a tip from a resident SWAT officers also surrounded and searched another “suspicious white van” parked a few blocks away. This one appeared to have been a false positive.

Police are taking extreme caution. The shooting prompted the city of Monterey Park to cancel the second day of the popular two-day Luna New Year Festival.

At approximately 1:57 p.m. the sheriff’s department announced that the search for the armed suspect has concluded and the area is now safe.