What became of Carol Burnett’s famous autograph books?

I’m so glad we had this time to talk about the TV icon, who filled six big, red volumes with signatures from Cher, Lucille Ball, and hundreds of other guests visiting CBS Television City during the 11-year run of The Carol Burnett Show. “When I was a little girl who went with my grandmother to Hollywood Boulevard, I was able to get autographs from famous movie stars and never forgot how great it made me feel,” Burnett tells Los Angeles. “So when I got my show, it was obvious that I would realize my childhood dream and have my guests sign an autograph book at the end.” Five of the books are in storage, and one is kept close in the TV legend’s home.

Q: What’s up with that church tower off the 10 near Western Avenue that looks like it’s about to topple over?

A: That Spanish-style steeple was built in 1941 atop the Congregational Church of Christian Fellowship, then named the Armenian Gethsemane Congregational Church. Church officials didn’t notice the tilting tower until recently and installed temporary shoring below the colorful tile dome, perched 40 feet above the entrance. Earlier this year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded $4 million in grants to 35 Black churches, including Congregational. I pray it’s enough to fix the bell tower.

Q: What happened to the Deathmobile from Animal House and the movie cars at Universal Studios?

A: Picture cars from Harry Potter, Transformers, and Jurassic Park are still parked along Greens Road in the lower lot, but sometimes they get rotated out and sometimes they get scrapped. That’s what my studio insider says happened to the kustom 1964 Lincoln turned tank that John Belushi crashes in Animal House. My source also says that car was actually a cheaply made engineless replica with a cardboard turret created for the film’s 25th anniversary. The original car is MIA. Replicas abound, however, including one owned by Clarke Marine Garvey Insurance Services in Costa Mesa, which bought it from a museum in Chicago and is entertaining offers.

Chris’s Pick

Wave of Jubilation: Celebrating All Things Tropical

Once upon a time, most Americans got to see a tropical island only on the pages of National Geographic. Exotica is celebrated June 23 to 25 when Peekaboo Gallery brings planet tiki back to life at Exotikon, a three-day party and immersive Polynesian pop experience amid the giant bubbles of Wisdome, the art park in downtown’s Arts District. A daylong centennial tribute to singer Yma Sumac features the Ego Plum Laboratory of Electro-Musical Instruments, channeling the late diva’s famous five-octave range. The Tikiyaki Orchestra, the Martini Kings, and DJ Señor Amor will play tunes amid the cocktail grottoes. Don your finest aloha wear and prepare for fire dancers, free rum, and even an exploding volcano!